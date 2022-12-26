Read full article on original website
Kentucky basketball is now 8-4 and has dropped two of their past three games after coach John Calipari saw the Wildcats endure an 89-75 loss at Missouri to open SEC play. Kentucky trailed 42-30 at halftime and was never able to dig out of that hole en route to the 14-point loss that now has the Wildcats asking themselves no shortage of questions entering a New Year's Eve date with in-state rival Louisville.
The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kentucky Missouri prediction and pick. The Kentucky Wildcats are in real trouble. If you follow college basketball fairly closely and keep up with the sport every year, you have probably seen the shocking statistic at some point over the past few weeks: Kentucky is 4-13 in its last 17 games against ranked opponents. Upper-tier teams normally get the better of Kentucky these days. Coach John Calipari is legitimately under fire from the Kentucky fan base. He is in a genuine, undeniable slump. He used to be the coach who could wobble at times in the regular season but get everything fixed in March, when it really mattered. Now that Kentucky is struggling in the current regular season, there is very little hope — if any at all — that Calipari can fix this team and its flaws when March Madness rolls around. It’s an acute crisis for a Kentucky team whose main flaw is obvious: the lack of elite shooting. Kentucky has been caught without prime shooters in recent years. The offense bogs down and there isn’t a knockdown sniper to rescue possessions. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe just doesn’t have enough help, and that’s what UK’s opponents are going to focus on when they study game tape.
Five Wildcats That Could Reap Rewards of Extra Playing Time in Music City Bowl
Kentucky will be far from full strength when it takes the field at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday afternoon in the Music City Bowl against Iowa. Three important starters — QB Will Levis, RB Chris Rodriguez and CB Carrington Valentine — have opted out of the game, while a hoard of ...
Former Kentucky Star Joining Wildcats Coaching Staff
One of the most respected Kentucky point guards ever is reportedly returning to Lexington as a member of John Calipari's coaching staff. Per KSR's Jack Pilgrim, former UK star Tyler Ulis will join the Wildcats' basketball staff as a student assistant at the start of the new semester. According to...
Darius Rucker to headline inaugural 2023 SHOWdown Lex Event
Darius Rucker has been announced as the headliner at the inaugural SHOWdown Lex event, set to take place on October 13, 2023 at Rolex Stadium in the Kentucky Horse Park just outside of downtown Lexington, Kentucky. Halfway to Hazard will join Rucker on the bill, with another guest act to be announced soon.
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with rape
21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with …. 21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is...
Speed limit still reduced on I-71 in Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A temporary speed limit reduction to 45 mph on a stretch of I-71 from Boone County to Jefferson County in Kentucky remains in place. On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the speed limit would be lowered on I-71 from I-264 in Jefferson County to the merger of I-71/I-75 at Verona in Boone County.
Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage, around 500 McKinney Water District customers were without water. Now, that number is down to 200. People on Fairgrounds Road, south of Stanford, are served by the McKinney Water...
Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown. According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home in the 300 block of Young Street for a call about someone having been shot. When...
Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
Police identify man whose body was found in snow near Berea
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Madison County Coroner has released the name of a man found dead Monday afternoon near Berea. The coroner says the body of 37-year-old Darrell Jones was found outside in the snow, about 50-75 feet away from a trailer home on Owsley Fork Road, off of Charlie Abney Road.
Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
Lexington police increase patrols for Christmas, New Years
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is reminding everyone to drive over or get pulled over this holiday season. The police took to social media and reported how over the last five years in Kentucky 513 impaired driving-related crashes resulted in 244 injuries and 13 deaths during the Christmas and New Years holidays.
