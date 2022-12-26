ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco shoppers reveal six most overpriced products at warehouse chain – do you agree with the list?

By William Johnson
 3 days ago
WHILE Costco is known for having some of the best deals for buying in bulk, customers think certain items are too pricey.

Redditor colinsalter asked other users in a thread which items in particular are too expensive at the warehouse chain that can be found for less elsewhere.

Some shoppers are dissatisfied with Costco's prices for these items

While hundreds of responses came in, here are the ones sold at Costco that stood out.

1. Avocados

Weirdandtired1980 suggested avocados, and other users thought the same.

Breaking__brad agreed, insisting avocados are less expensive at their local supermarket.

"Have watched the 6-pack climb from $5.99 to $8.99 over the last 18-24 mos."

Sure enough, you can buy avocados for 88 cents apiece at Walmart, making six only cost $5.28.

As always keep in mind that prices can vary by location.

2. Milk

Souf_Paw wrote they can get cheaper milk at price-friendly grocery chain Aldi.

"Aldi is almost always cheaper for milk in my area," the user said.

Also, colinsalter is another Aldi fan.

"Yeah I buy most of my organic stuff at Aldi!" the Redditor replied.

3. Seasonal items

Another user, who goes by Simpleout, claimed that seasonal items for holidays like Christmas and Halloween are getting too expensive.

"Lately a lot of the seasonal Halloween/Christmas items have been priced way too high," they said.

Many other users heartily agreed, bringing up examples.

"The three glass pumpkins were over $80, way too much," said edemamandllama.

And Capital_Pea was blown away by one of the prices pertaining to a Christmas decor item.

"I saw a fall door wreath for $95 and a pre-lit Christmas tree for $749...it was a nice tree but not $749 nice lol," the user said.

4. Fruits and vegetables

It's not just avocados, as Mkcupcake thinks fruits and vegetables are generally too expensive at Costco too.

That's partly due to the size of the packages.

"We just can't get through it. And even if we could, shopping sales at my local grocery store is more cost-effective."

5. Unused items

Other shoppers brought up the losses incurred from any large package of food from Costco going bad before it can be used.

And these include packaged foods in addition to soon-to-perish items like fruits and vegetables.

"Any item that you'll throw out partially unused because it expired before you ate it, even if the unit price is cheaper than the grocery store," said Front_Weekend_2553.

6. Frozen Chicken

Yusei48 is not a fan of the price for a single bag of Just Bare frozen breaded chicken.

That bag should not cost $20," the user said.

Hunginthecro87 concurred.

"And people will still argue "BuT tHe QuALitY" No. Idc what kind of quality it is, not paying 20 bucks for 4lbs of chicken nuggets. Chicken breast isn't 5$/lb," the Redditor said.

