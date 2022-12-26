Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
One Bismarck CEO de-stigmatising fitness New Year’s resolutions
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The most common New Year’s resolution...is to lose weight and get in shape. But if you aren’t careful, fitness experts say you could be setting yourself up for failure. Here at Proximal 50 Life Center, there are no incentives for cheaper membership deals or...
Bismarck family loses everything in camper fire
Bismarck Firefighters soon showed up to put out the flames.
Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?
It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
What Bismarck businesses are doing to celebrate Boxing Day
The day after Christmas is recognized as being one of the busiest days for returns throughout the year. However, Herrington says it's not what it used to be.
Bismarck’s Brief Panic In Paradise ( Paradiso ) – CLOSED?
I can understand why many people can assume the worst these present days. So I came across this bit of news late yesterday afternoon on Bismarck People Reporting News - within just a minute or two of reading some comments I could feel the sense of panic. The headline of someone's question was simple and to the point - "Paradiso CLOSED?" - Of course, a quick thought flashed through my head of other restaurants in Bismarck and Mandan that have had to close their doors for good this past year. I wasn't the only one that was starting to panic, to worry, to think that we were about to lose another great place, "...went for some supper and drinks - Outside lights ON...dark INSIDE. No lights, No cars" Was this yet another place that had to succumb to the daily grind of having enough employees to run their restaurant?
Paradiso closes in Bismarck due to frozen pipe
The manager says last week's punishing below-zero weather froze up their pipes. The restaurant was closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Bismarck residents excited for warmer weather
Now that we are starting to warm up people are excited to be able to venture outside without being miserable.
North Dakota officials urge drivers to be careful over the holiday weekend
Fortunately, we're seeing nicer weather this week, including melting snow, but Sheriff Gary Kuhn tells KX News that Christmas made for a very long weekend for his deputies.
Another Significant Snowfall Event Possible Next Week For NoDak
We currently have over 50 inches of snowfall on the ground in Bismarck Mandan. More is on the way to kick off the new year. Another Colorado low is heading our way beginning Monday, and this system could linger into Tuesday as well. Colorado lows are capable of putting up...
Family in Bismarck is attacked by DoorDash driver
Dillon says Deacy then took out a can of pepper spray hitting spraying his 12-year-old daughter in the face.
New Town man starts fire and threatens staff at CHI St. Alexius
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 44-year-old New Town man has been arrested after starting multiple things on fire in a bathroom at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck and threatening staff with a pocket knife because he believed “Natives from Minneapolis” were there to harm him. According to an affidavit, the man, Joseph Conklin, locked himself […]
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man enters not guilty plea in rape case
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man says he didn’t rape a minor. Police say a 13-year-old reported 29-year-old Clifford Parisien raped her in July. Police claim the incident was corroborated by text messages between the victim and the suspect. They said one message sent from Parisien’s phone asked the child to keep the incident a secret. Parisien told police he didn’t know the victim and other people had access to his phone.
OPEN! Largest Snowboard & Ski Resort In North Dakota
After the MANY blizzards, 2022-2023 winter is roaring with snowmobiles, to snowshoeing to folks ready to HIT THE SLOPES. We believe it is safe to say all of us that are lovers of all things WINTER are beyond thankful for Huff Hills Ski Area to be right here in our own 701 backyards.
Woman arrested for threatening to kill Bismarck hospital workers
Police talked to emergency room doctors at Sanford who says Malarkey told them when she gets out, she'd come back with a gun, shoot workers at the hospital, and then herself.
Unfortunate Incident At Bismarck Restaurant Surprises Many
People noticed the doors were covered up and started asking questions.
Bismarck man with 108 Misdemeanors arrested for terrorizing with a hatchet at N. Bismarck Simonson
When police arrived, Iron Road denied engaging in a verbal altercation with the clerk and said he did not ever have a hatchet.
KFYR-TV
Not all surrendered items at TSA checkpoints are thrown away
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The TSA found 10% more firearms at security checkpoints this year compared to 2021. The TSA announced new measures this month to discourage travelers from packing illegal items. This year, the Transportation Security Administration discovered 6,300 firearms, a record number, at airport checkpoints. According to a...
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
740thefan.com
Bismarck man arrested after threatening store clerk with hatchet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A Bismarck man was arrested for threatening a Bismarck convenience store clerk with a hatchet. Police said Brently Iron Road, 36, was told to leave the store after he tried to shoplift. Iron Road is facing charges of criminal trespass and terrorizing.
BisMan’s Disturbing AND Senseless Latest Trend
I'm certainly not a police officer or a detective for that matter, but the rash of break-ins we've had lately makes me wonder if somehow they are all connected. Just recently there were two incidents that happened literally within yards of each other -AND the way they were carried out were almost identical. Doors smashed in to obviously make a quicker entry - these burglaries took place over the span of a weekend, just a week ago - The first one was at Eat Thai Cafe along Riverwood Drive, business was quickly restored after they boarded up the door -
Comments / 0