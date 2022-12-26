NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in the AFC East in 19 of the previous 21 seasons. It's been a long, tumultuous road for the Dolphins, who, through their own doing and with a little bit of help, could lock down their...

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO