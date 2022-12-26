ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Dec 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) moves past Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a memorial sticker on a Denver Broncos helmet in reference to American football player Demaryius Thomas before the game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
Raiders to park Derek Carr, start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr to start Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the regular season in what could be the beginning of a changing of the guard at quarterback. Coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders are eager to evaluate Stidham and outlined plans for the final two games, which include making Carr inactive on game day. Chase Garbers will be the No. 2 quarterback. Carr,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'

Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Titans rule RB Derrick Henry doubtful with hip injury

The Tennessee Titans will move toward a key game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday with running back Derrick Henry listed as doubtful with a hip injury. The Titans are just 7-8 in the AFC South but are tied for first place with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henry, 28, is second in the NFL with 1,429 yards rushing this season. He gained 126 yards on 23 carries in last weekend's 19-14...
NASHVILLE, TN
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots

After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in the AFC East in 19 of the previous 21 seasons. It's been a long, tumultuous road for the Dolphins, who, through their own doing and with a little bit of help, could lock down their...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NFL overturns suspensions for Rams, Broncos players

One day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi one game each following their postgame fight on Sunday, the league overturned the punishments on Tuesday. The suspensions were wiped out, with Gregory instead getting fined $50,000 and Aboushi getting fined $12,000. The verdicts were made by appeals officers James Thrash and Derrick Brooks after NFL vice president of football...
DENVER, CO
Titans ponder preseason approach as Cowboys continue East chase

All-risk, no-reward stands as the objective predicament the Tennessee Titans face for Thursday's date with the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans (7-8) can improve their record but risk injury while gaining no ground in playoff positioning until the Jan. 8 winner-take-all AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even if the Jaguars beat the Houston Texans to improve to 8-8, should Tennessee lose Thursday, the division title would still on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County's newspaper of record since 1959

