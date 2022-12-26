NFL: New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Vikings Offense
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Dec 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rolls out to avoid the rush by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) walks off the field after win against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Ed Reed is introduced during a pregame ceremony featuring the 2012 Super Bowl team as part of the 10-year anniversary celebration at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Meaning of Victory Over Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Cardinals' J.J. Watt announces retirement: 'It’s been an absolute honor'
Five-time All-Pro J.J. Watt announced his retirement after 12 NFL seasons on Tuesday. The defensive end posted a photo of himself with his wife, Kealia, and their infant son, Koa, to social media with the following statement: "Koa's first ever NFL game. "My last ever NFL home game. ...
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Dec 24, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) hands the ball to running back Derrick Henry (22) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Gronkowski on Potential Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Playoff Matchup - Up & Adams
Rob Gronkowski on Potential Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Playoff Matchup - Up & Adams
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts
Dec 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) moves past Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos
Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of a memorial sticker on a Denver Broncos helmet in reference to American football player Demaryius Thomas before the game against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Raiders to park Derek Carr, start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr to start Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the regular season in what could be the beginning of a changing of the guard at quarterback. Coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders are eager to evaluate Stidham and outlined plans for the final two games, which include making Carr inactive on game day. Chase Garbers will be the No. 2 quarterback. Carr,...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams
Dec 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Not Worried About Knee
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed his injured left knee after not practicing on Wednesday.
Titans rule RB Derrick Henry doubtful with hip injury
The Tennessee Titans will move toward a key game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday with running back Derrick Henry listed as doubtful with a hip injury. The Titans are just 7-8 in the AFC South but are tied for first place with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henry, 28, is second in the NFL with 1,429 yards rushing this season. He gained 126 yards on 23 carries in last weekend's 19-14...
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots
After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in the AFC East in 19 of the previous 21 seasons. It's been a long, tumultuous road for the Dolphins, who, through their own doing and with a little bit of help, could lock down their...
NFL overturns suspensions for Rams, Broncos players
One day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi one game each following their postgame fight on Sunday, the league overturned the punishments on Tuesday. The suspensions were wiped out, with Gregory instead getting fined $50,000 and Aboushi getting fined $12,000. The verdicts were made by appeals officers James Thrash and Derrick Brooks after NFL vice president of football...
Titans ponder preseason approach as Cowboys continue East chase
All-risk, no-reward stands as the objective predicament the Tennessee Titans face for Thursday's date with the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans (7-8) can improve their record but risk injury while gaining no ground in playoff positioning until the Jan. 8 winner-take-all AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even if the Jaguars beat the Houston Texans to improve to 8-8, should Tennessee lose Thursday, the division title would still on the...
