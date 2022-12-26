ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone Commercial Corporation, Marine Petroleum Trust, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Whitestone REIT (WSR), Independent Bank Corp. (INDB), Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Matterport. rising 12.66% to $2.72 on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ rose 2.59% to $10,478.09, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Matterport.
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with LendingTree (TREE) rising 9.1% to $20.50 on Thursday while NASDAQ jumped 2.59% to $10,478.09. LendingTree’s last close was $18.79, 86.87% under its 52-week high of $143.09. About LendingTree. LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer...
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) dropped 9.23% to $2.12 at 13:44 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.91% to $10,402.10, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Sorrento Therapeutics jumping 11.19% to $0.86 on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ rose 2.59% to $10,478.09, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend trading session today. Sorrento Therapeutics’s...
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 4.8% up. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $2.50, 35.9% below its 52-week high of $3.90. The last session, NYSE ended with Banco Bradesco (BBDO) dropping 3.06% to $2.50. NYSE rose...
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) fell 9.39% to $4.92 at 15:27 EST on Wednesday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.21% to $10,227.68, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around negative trend exchanging session today.
