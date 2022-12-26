ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmersville, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thesungazette.com

Probation stockings provide homeless with basic necessities

TULARE COUNTY – As those experiencing homelessness struggle to stay warm during the winter months, the Tulare County Probation Department delivered basic necessities to those in need. Officers with Tulare County Probation delivered 151 stockings to those experiencing homelessness in the county. This was the department’s fifth annual Stockings...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Maria's shines bright in the Hanford Mall

Shining brightly in the Hanford Mall is a cozy little jewelry and gift shop. Rocio Arellano, owner of Maria’s, said that her aim is to offer "really good jewelry for less money" because she feels that people "want to spend less" these days. Arellano is no newbie on the...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

New Assembly bill aims to put Narcan in public places

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – A recent piece of legislation handed down by California Assemblymember Matt Haney could make opioid blockers available at almost any corner to put a stop to fentanyl-related deaths. The piece of legislation, Assembly Bill (AB) 24, was introduced by Assemblymember Haney (D-San Francisco) on Dec. 20....
TULARE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

High-Speed Rail Authority Announces the Opening of Two Structures in Fresno and Kings Counties

December 26, 2022 - FRESNO AND KINGS COUNTIES, Calif. – Last week, The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of two new high-speed rail structures in the Central Valley. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County and Cairo Avenue structure in Kings County are now open to traffic.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Fresno woman finds success while living on less

Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped. The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life. "Cutting back my hours...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

After 10 Years, Local Conservative Commentator Calling It Quits

After 10 years of providing a daily radio report, Michael Der Manouel Jr.’s last “Commentary on the News” airs on KMJ radio (580 AM/105.9 FM) this Thursday. “It’s just time. I went to (program director) Blake Taylor on election night. It’s just been great and a real honor to be a part of the daily programing here,” Der Manouel said. “The day-to-day commitment was just running its course.”
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Flooding reported in Lemoore neighborhood

Tuesday's storm brought some much-needed rain to the Valley — but maybe a little too much for one Lemoore neighborhood. Marsha LeAnna Early took some pictures of the high water threatening some vehicles and homes in the area of E. Hazelwood Lane and Quandt Dr. More rain is expected...
LEMOORE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two?

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A family is searching for their dog taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. The family says they traveled from San Diego to Monterey County and stopped in Lost Hills on Dec. 22. The post Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two? appeared first on KION546.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rain in the Valley? This is what you need to know

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year. According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

First responders rescue dog from canal in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog was rescued after it got stuck in the Friant-Kern Canal on Christmas Day, officials with the Tulare County Fire Department said. According to authorities, on Sunday, December 25 officials from the Tulare County Fire Department and Animal Control from the Porterville Police Department responded to the report of a […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Storm drops half an inch of rain on Kings County; series of storms expected this week

Kings County, like much of the rest of the state, got soaked Tuesday — and according to the National Weather Service, it’s just the beginning. After about six hours of steady rainfall Tuesday afternoon and with no signs of stopping, NWS meteorologist Antoinette Serrato said that about half of an inch of rain had fallen in Hanford. The amount was slightly less south of California State Route 198 and slightly higher in Lemoore, where rainfall totaled about 0.7 inches.
KINGS COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy