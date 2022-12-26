Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Probation stockings provide homeless with basic necessities
TULARE COUNTY – As those experiencing homelessness struggle to stay warm during the winter months, the Tulare County Probation Department delivered basic necessities to those in need. Officers with Tulare County Probation delivered 151 stockings to those experiencing homelessness in the county. This was the department’s fifth annual Stockings...
The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
Hipolito Angel Cerros makes history as Lindsay's youngest mayor
Mayor Hipolito Angel Cerros hopes his new role will help encourage more young people to get involved in local politics.
Hanford Sentinel
Maria's shines bright in the Hanford Mall
Shining brightly in the Hanford Mall is a cozy little jewelry and gift shop. Rocio Arellano, owner of Maria’s, said that her aim is to offer "really good jewelry for less money" because she feels that people "want to spend less" these days. Arellano is no newbie on the...
thesungazette.com
New Assembly bill aims to put Narcan in public places
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – A recent piece of legislation handed down by California Assemblymember Matt Haney could make opioid blockers available at almost any corner to put a stop to fentanyl-related deaths. The piece of legislation, Assembly Bill (AB) 24, was introduced by Assemblymember Haney (D-San Francisco) on Dec. 20....
Local Bodybuilder talks about winning 2022 Mr. Olympia
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno native Erin Banks is a men’s physique champion. He stopped by Eyewitness News this morning to talk with us about his recent win and taking first place in both the Mr. Olympia competition and Arnold Classic in the same year.
goldrushcam.com
High-Speed Rail Authority Announces the Opening of Two Structures in Fresno and Kings Counties
December 26, 2022 - FRESNO AND KINGS COUNTIES, Calif. – Last week, The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the completion of two new high-speed rail structures in the Central Valley. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County and Cairo Avenue structure in Kings County are now open to traffic.
syvnews.com
Fresno woman finds success while living on less
Elizabeth Sanchez enjoyed her work, but as management pushed for more and more hours during the pandemic, she began to feel trapped. The Fresno mother of three happily worked at a dialysis clinic for 14 years until her workload started to negatively affect her family life. "Cutting back my hours...
Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
GV Wire
After 10 Years, Local Conservative Commentator Calling It Quits
After 10 years of providing a daily radio report, Michael Der Manouel Jr.’s last “Commentary on the News” airs on KMJ radio (580 AM/105.9 FM) this Thursday. “It’s just time. I went to (program director) Blake Taylor on election night. It’s just been great and a real honor to be a part of the daily programing here,” Der Manouel said. “The day-to-day commitment was just running its course.”
Fire spreads from basement to attic in southwest Fresno home
Crews say no one was living in the home and has been burned twice before.
KMPH.com
Flooding reported in Lemoore neighborhood
Tuesday's storm brought some much-needed rain to the Valley — but maybe a little too much for one Lemoore neighborhood. Marsha LeAnna Early took some pictures of the high water threatening some vehicles and homes in the area of E. Hazelwood Lane and Quandt Dr. More rain is expected...
Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two?
KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A family is searching for their dog taken from a gas station in Kern County. Iris is a one-year-old female Maltipoo that the family says is very friendly and may follow anybody. The family says they traveled from San Diego to Monterey County and stopped in Lost Hills on Dec. 22. The post Dog taken from gas station in Kern County. Do you know these two? appeared first on KION546.
Christmas Tree Lane concludes final night of its 100th year
As the 100th season of Christmas Tree Lane came to a close, hundreds and hundreds of families made their way over.
Rain in the Valley? This is what you need to know
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After somewhat calm weather in the Valley for Christmas Day (compared to most parts of the United States), our area is getting into some action just in time for the new year. According to our CBS47 Chief Meteorologist Lauren Wallace, several rounds of heavy rain will impact the Valley and foothills […]
AOL Corp
Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: See how much real estate prices increased the week of Dec. 11
The median price per square foot for a home in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County increased in the last week to $222. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was $209. In the past week, a 1,527-square-foot home on North...
Storm causes flooding, car crashes in the South Valley
Rainfall hit the Valley floor hard Tuesday with flooding, power outages, and multiple crashes.
First responders rescue dog from canal in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dog was rescued after it got stuck in the Friant-Kern Canal on Christmas Day, officials with the Tulare County Fire Department said. According to authorities, on Sunday, December 25 officials from the Tulare County Fire Department and Animal Control from the Porterville Police Department responded to the report of a […]
Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
Hanford Sentinel
Storm drops half an inch of rain on Kings County; series of storms expected this week
Kings County, like much of the rest of the state, got soaked Tuesday — and according to the National Weather Service, it’s just the beginning. After about six hours of steady rainfall Tuesday afternoon and with no signs of stopping, NWS meteorologist Antoinette Serrato said that about half of an inch of rain had fallen in Hanford. The amount was slightly less south of California State Route 198 and slightly higher in Lemoore, where rainfall totaled about 0.7 inches.
