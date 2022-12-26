ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

Subzero temps cause local school's pipes to burst

CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Many are cleaning up after the subzero cold caused pipes to burst like at Clinton-Massie Elementary School in Clarksville. The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District responded to the school. When crews arrived Saturday, water was still flowing and there were eight inches of water already on the...
CLARKSVILLE, OH
Water pipes burst, temporarily closes downtown diner

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Another casualty of burst water pipes is the Carew Tower and, specifically, Hathaway's Diner. The restaurant on Fifth Street was forced to close its doors for the time being to clean up flooding. The damage is fairly extensive. Hathaway's is scheduled to reopen Thursday at 8 a.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fire breaks out when woman turns to stove for heat

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky woman was forced out of her home Christmas Day after the stove she was using to heat her home caught fire. As cold as it has been outside, Jennifer Flynn says it frequently feels just as cold inside the Newport house she shares with her eight-year-old daughter.
NEWPORT, KY
Southwest Airlines travel troubles expected for a week or longer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning for Tri-State residents planning to fly Southwest Airlines in the next week: your flight may be canceled. A quick look at Southwests flights in and out of CVG show half the flights for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled. Prestige Travel Leaders President Dave Hershberger...
CINCINNATI, OH
Man killed in Clermont County house fire

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A man is dead after a house fire in Miami Township. It happened on Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road early Wednesday night. 47-year-old Jeffrey England was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new restaurants open in 2022

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Despite continuing pressures facing the restaurant industry, from persistent staffing issues to rising costs of ingredients, Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new eateries open in 2022. A review of the new restaurants the Cincinnati Business Courier wrote about this year and social media posts...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Search scheduled for missing Clermont County man with autism

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Another search has been scheduled for a Clermont County man who has autism. There is still no sign of 72-year-old Thomas "Tommy" Mills since he was reported missing on Dec. 7. Surveillance video shows him leaving his apartment located off Ohio Pike on Dec. 5...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Police search for missing child from Sycamore Township

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a mother and baby who disappeared from the Kenwood Towne Centre. 25-year-old Monica George is the parent of 10-month-old Valerie Williams. George does not have custody of her child. However, she was seen getting into a...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Search continues for non-custodial parents, missing baby

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is desperately searching for a missing mom and baby. 25-year-old Monica George is the mother of 10-month-old Valerie Williams, but George does not have custody of her child. They were last seen earlier this week at Kenwood Towne Centre before...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in Mason

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after being hit by a truck in Mason Tuesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on Mason Montgomery Road near Deerfield Towne Center. Officials say Candice Norton was walking with traffic...
MASON, OH
What you should know when filing a claim for burst pipe damage

HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) – After thousands of pipes burst across the Tri-State, home and business owners are busy filing insurance claims. Water damage from a burst pipe would be classified as sudden and accidental in your standard insurance policy and would be covered. “Sudden and accidental is always covered...
HARRISON, OH
1 injured in 'suspicious' West End apartment building fire

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A West End apartment building fire that left one person injured is under investigation. Crews were called to the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments on Linn Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Approximately 60 firefighters responded due to the size of the building and the number of people who...
CINCINNATI, OH

