WKRC
Cincinnati road crews are working to clear roads after a blizzard and additional snowfall
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati road crews work to clear roads after a blizzard and additional snowfall. An Operations Manager with the city of Cincinnati's Department of Public Services said the department plans to hit residential neighborhoods again on Monday evening. They had to stop and cover the primary roads after the snow started and are asking for patience.
WKRC
Blizzard shows issues with rental properties, maintenance with tenant stuck with no heat
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Daphne Forney says she pays $625 a month for her two-room apartment on Harrison Avenue. She says she has caught at least 17 mice since she moved there in May, and she says management has not sent an exterminator. Then last weekend, the heat never came...
WKRC
Subzero temps cause local school's pipes to burst
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - Many are cleaning up after the subzero cold caused pipes to burst like at Clinton-Massie Elementary School in Clarksville. The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District responded to the school. When crews arrived Saturday, water was still flowing and there were eight inches of water already on the...
WKRC
Water pipes burst, temporarily closes downtown diner
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Another casualty of burst water pipes is the Carew Tower and, specifically, Hathaway's Diner. The restaurant on Fifth Street was forced to close its doors for the time being to clean up flooding. The damage is fairly extensive. Hathaway's is scheduled to reopen Thursday at 8 a.m.
WKRC
Newest Greater Cincinnati Chipotle features lane for customers to pick up digital orders
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Chiptole Mexican Grill opens its first-ever location in Independence right before the new year. The restaurant, which was scheduled to open on Friday, is located off Declaration Drive, right across the street from Kroger. The location will feature a "Chipotlane," a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers...
WKRC
Former Greater Cincinnati Kroger building purchased by indoor shooting center
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The building that was formerly a Kroger store in Greater Cincinnati was purchased and the plan is for it to be home to multiple businesses. Kroger replaced its store at 5420 Liberty Fairfield Road in Butler County with another less than a mile away in...
WKRC
Fire breaks out when woman turns to stove for heat
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky woman was forced out of her home Christmas Day after the stove she was using to heat her home caught fire. As cold as it has been outside, Jennifer Flynn says it frequently feels just as cold inside the Newport house she shares with her eight-year-old daughter.
WKRC
Southwest Airlines travel troubles expected for a week or longer
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A warning for Tri-State residents planning to fly Southwest Airlines in the next week: your flight may be canceled. A quick look at Southwests flights in and out of CVG show half the flights for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled. Prestige Travel Leaders President Dave Hershberger...
WKRC
Man killed in Clermont County house fire
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A man is dead after a house fire in Miami Township. It happened on Finch Lane near Buckwheat Road early Wednesday night. 47-year-old Jeffrey England was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
WKRC
Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new restaurants open in 2022
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Despite continuing pressures facing the restaurant industry, from persistent staffing issues to rising costs of ingredients, Cincinnati saw a staggering number of new eateries open in 2022. A review of the new restaurants the Cincinnati Business Courier wrote about this year and social media posts...
WKRC
Cincinnati saw dozens of restaurants close in 2022: here's who they are
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Despite high-profile announcements of restaurant closures that seemed to come rapid-fire at the end of this year, Cincinnati saw about the same number of shutterings in 2022 as it did last year. According to a review of stories written by the Cincinnati Business Courier and...
WKRC
Search scheduled for missing Clermont County man with autism
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Another search has been scheduled for a Clermont County man who has autism. There is still no sign of 72-year-old Thomas "Tommy" Mills since he was reported missing on Dec. 7. Surveillance video shows him leaving his apartment located off Ohio Pike on Dec. 5...
WKRC
Police search for missing child from Sycamore Township
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a mother and baby who disappeared from the Kenwood Towne Centre. 25-year-old Monica George is the parent of 10-month-old Valerie Williams. George does not have custody of her child. However, she was seen getting into a...
WKRC
Anderson Township crash shut down US 52, sent 3 to the hospital
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Anderson Township Thursday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers were called to US 52 near Eight Mile Road shortly after 4:30 a.m. Troopers said the driver of a pickup truck headed eastbound...
WKRC
Ideas for New Year's celebrations from Everything Cincy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Where will you be at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve? If you haven't thought about that, there is no need to worry. Founder of Everything Cincy, Abbey Cummins has some ways to save on New Year's Eve.
WKRC
Search continues for non-custodial parents, missing baby
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is desperately searching for a missing mom and baby. 25-year-old Monica George is the mother of 10-month-old Valerie Williams, but George does not have custody of her child. They were last seen earlier this week at Kenwood Towne Centre before...
WKRC
Woman dead after being hit by pickup truck in Mason
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A person is dead after being hit by a truck in Mason Tuesday night. Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on Mason Montgomery Road near Deerfield Towne Center. Officials say Candice Norton was walking with traffic...
WKRC
Cincinnati Chili Bowl: Efforts underway for city to host annual NCAA football game
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati USA Sports Commission wants to bring a bowl game to the Queen City. It would be named, of course, the Cincinnati Chili Bowl. Plans would call for the game to be played at TQL Stadium and it would air on the CW Network.
WKRC
What you should know when filing a claim for burst pipe damage
HARRISON, Ohio (WKRC) – After thousands of pipes burst across the Tri-State, home and business owners are busy filing insurance claims. Water damage from a burst pipe would be classified as sudden and accidental in your standard insurance policy and would be covered. “Sudden and accidental is always covered...
WKRC
1 injured in 'suspicious' West End apartment building fire
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A West End apartment building fire that left one person injured is under investigation. Crews were called to the Stanley Rowe Tower apartments on Linn Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Approximately 60 firefighters responded due to the size of the building and the number of people who...
