Trump insists he 'specifically asked' Ivanka and Jared Kushner not to join 2024 campaign

By Cami Mondeaux
 3 days ago

F ormer President Donald Trump rejected claims that he wanted his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner to work on his 2024 presidential campaign , insisting instead that he “specifically asked” them to bow out.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump lashed out against recent reports that suggested the former president requested the couple to join his reelection efforts, telling supporters he had asked them not to join so they could avoid “the Fake & Corrupt News.”

“Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President and, in fact, specifically asked them not to do it — too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics, and beyond,” Trump wrote.

Trump went further to criticize the current political landscape, repeating his baseless claims that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden.

His comments come after a story from the New York Post, which cited anonymous sources, reported that Trump had privately requested both Ivanka Trump and Kushner join his campaign team during his other daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding in November.

Trump announced his reelection bid on Nov. 15, less than one week after Election Day and days before several key midterm races were called. That same day, Ivanka Trump announced she would not be joining his campaign team, noting she would be staying out of politics for the time being.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement on Instagram .

Trump is the first candidate to announce his intent to run in 2024, but he is expected to face a crowded Republican primary field come 2024. That field is expected to include GOP stars such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and others.

Tom Hitter@nofucktardospoken.
2d ago

Yaaaaaa , I’m in Mexico and I’m selling snowballs from the beach . I will ship them anywhere in the world via mail 1 week lead time and they won’t melt .!

55
Lorri Day
2d ago

or quite possibly too many responsible journalists asking the question about how jared and vankie managed to get TWO BILLION DOLLARS FROM THE SAUDIS!!¡!

58
Tim Vesely
2d ago

And the lies just keep on coming!.. please, for love of God and Country, lock him up! get the Orange man a suit to match and the psychological help he so desperately needs!

