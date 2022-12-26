Read full article on original website
Community raised over $90k for Cummings High School band’s trip to Sugar Bowl
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band is getting a big honor! The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning. They’re heading to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans! Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to […]
Deaf Greensboro family whose belongings were thrown away receive gifts from GPD, Salvation Army
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro family that needed a Christmas miracle got one. The Salvation Army and the Greensboro Police Department delivered gifts to the Ojo family, who lost their belongings when their apartment was cleaned out after a mix-up at the Treybrooke Village Apartments in early December. “The apartment was a P instead […]
City of Burlington looking for volunteers for new Motorist Assistance Program
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A new program could help stranded drivers and ease the demands on police officers. The Burlington Police Department is trying to start the Burlington Motorist Assitance Program, or BMAP for short, and volunteers are the key. “We hope to take some of the call burden off the sworn officers taking calls. […]
WXII 12
Interactive Resource Center begins move-in for Pallet Homes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of the pallet houses in Pomona Park in Greensboro are up and running. The homes are part of the Doorway Project, which provides temporary but stable housing for people facing homelessness. Seventeen people have already moved into the pallet houses, and more are expected to...
carolinajournal.com
A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons
Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
alamancenews.com
First Baptist’s music minister to retire after 36 years
“It’s just a journey that is part of the process of going through life, and using the gifts that God gave you to help other people. I’ve always wanted to help people and help them grow musically and spiritually.” – Rev. Joel Marshall, retiring from First Baptist Church Burlington after 36 years.
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem utility responds to dozens of calls after water outage
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has gotten more than 250 calls since Friday. Workers struggled to keep up with demand.
Winston-Salem sells historic homes for $1 to ensure preservation of African American history
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic community in the Piedmont Triad is a step closer to preservation. Triad Cultural Arts in Winston-Salem has been trying for 7 years to obtain the remaining shotgun houses in Happy Hill. This year, the Winston-Salem City Council helped them finally get them. It’s been a challenge trying to preserve […]
‘Very frustrating’: Greensboro family left without water for days after pipe breaks
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Due to the freezing temperatures, a Greensboro family is left without running water in their home because of a broken water pipe and no one to call for help. Tameka Kane said they were instructed by Village Park property management via email on what to do to avoid frozen pipes during […]
WXII 12
Record number of utility calls come into Winston-Salem, Forsyth County over holiday weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem, Forsyth County Utilities has responded to a record number of emergency calls since Friday. Temperatures are rising once again, but the recent drop experienced across the region caused several water main breaks that crews continue to tend to. "These frigid temperatures just really caused a...
Greensboro man becomes first $250,000 winner in holiday game
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Rufus Wallace of Greensboro tried his luck on a $20 ticket and won the top prize on a holiday scratch-off. Wallace bought his lucky Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. Wednesday, Wallace went to collect his prize and...
‘Terrible call to receive on Christmas Eve’: High Point family’s apartment floods while on holiday vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A family said their apartment in High Point flooded while they were 630 miles away in Florida for the holidays. As of Wednesday, they have not returned home because their place is soaked, and they don’t know where they will stay. FOX8 learned pipes broke in four buildings and left […]
thestokesnews.com
King’s Crossing connecting community
King’s Crossing Market Center is being built across from the YMCA in King and will offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes. Progress continues at King’s Crossing Market Center. The coveted property across from the YMCA on Moore Road in King is projected to offer...
wfdd.org
In High Point, John Coltrane's childhood home is closer to becoming a museum
The High Point childhood home of legendary jazz saxophone player John Coltrane is well on its way to becoming a tourist destination. The house on Underhill Street — near William Penn High School which Coltrane attended — has been owned by the City of High Point since 2006 and used as rental housing.
WXII 12
Some Goodwill donations could land you on the 'naughty list' as the year ends
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the year ends and donations pick up a bit at Goodwill, there are some items on the "naughty list" to be aware of in terms of donations. "We see an uptick in donations at the end of the year across the board," said Goodwill communications manager Sara Butner.
thestokesnews.com
Local foster parents needed
There are currently 95 foster children in foster care throughout Stokes County and only 13 licensed foster homes. “If a child is not able to stay locally, they have to go where there is a home available,” said licensing social worker at Stokes Department of Social Services, Sarah Essic. “Often this can be several hours away. So, the child is not only losing their family, but they’re also losing their community, schools, church, teachers, friends and everything familiar to them.”
Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
WXII 12
Pedestrian struck, killed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after they were struck by a car Thursday morning. Greensboro police said a car hit them on East Gate City Boulevard near Bennett Street. Police have not released the identity of the person killed. They have also not stated if the driver will be charged at this time.
North Carolina victims become examples of celebratory gunfire dangers
As you welcome in the new year with a bang, police urge that bang not be in the form of gunfire.
WYFF4.com
North Carolina father accused of abusing newborn twins in hospital hours after their birth, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of injuring his newborn twins on Christmas Eve while they were still in the hospital, according to Thomasville police. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Officers said they were called to Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center by hospital...
