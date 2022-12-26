ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Interactive Resource Center begins move-in for Pallet Homes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some of the pallet houses in Pomona Park in Greensboro are up and running. The homes are part of the Doorway Project, which provides temporary but stable housing for people facing homelessness. Seventeen people have already moved into the pallet houses, and more are expected to...
GREENSBORO, NC
carolinajournal.com

A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons

Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

First Baptist’s music minister to retire after 36 years

“It’s just a journey that is part of the process of going through life, and using the gifts that God gave you to help other people. I’ve always wanted to help people and help them grow musically and spiritually.” – Rev. Joel Marshall, retiring from First Baptist Church Burlington after 36 years.
BURLINGTON, NC
thestokesnews.com

King’s Crossing connecting community

King’s Crossing Market Center is being built across from the YMCA in King and will offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes. Progress continues at King’s Crossing Market Center. The coveted property across from the YMCA on Moore Road in King is projected to offer...
KING, NC
thestokesnews.com

Local foster parents needed

There are currently 95 foster children in foster care throughout Stokes County and only 13 licensed foster homes. “If a child is not able to stay locally, they have to go where there is a home available,” said licensing social worker at Stokes Department of Social Services, Sarah Essic. “Often this can be several hours away. So, the child is not only losing their family, but they’re also losing their community, schools, church, teachers, friends and everything familiar to them.”
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Homicide cases in eastern Rowan County could be connected, officials say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Two homicides that happened over the summer in Eastern Rowan County are believed to be connected, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. Officials said on July 20, David Kenneth Land was found murdered at his home on Poole Road. Thirty-two days later on August 21, Michael James Mitchke was found dead inside his burned camper on St. Peters Church Road. The sheriff's office said both victims were found with gunshot wounds.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Pedestrian struck, killed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person is dead after they were struck by a car Thursday morning. Greensboro police said a car hit them on East Gate City Boulevard near Bennett Street. Police have not released the identity of the person killed. They have also not stated if the driver will be charged at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC

