There are currently 95 foster children in foster care throughout Stokes County and only 13 licensed foster homes. “If a child is not able to stay locally, they have to go where there is a home available,” said licensing social worker at Stokes Department of Social Services, Sarah Essic. “Often this can be several hours away. So, the child is not only losing their family, but they’re also losing their community, schools, church, teachers, friends and everything familiar to them.”

STOKES COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO