Butler County, KY

WBKO

Edmonson County residents concerned after three days without water

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday night, residents of Edmonson County and surrounding communities were put under a boil water advisory due to burst pipes and leaks county-wide. However, many residents are still completely without water and have had no communication with their water district regarding when it will be...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: O'Ryan

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met O’Ryan. This talkative tabby loves to explore, climb and play! You can adopt this adventurous boy at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Winter weather STILL bursting BG water lines

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Tuesday, News 40 brought you real-time coverage of Bowling Green’s active water line breaks. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities reported freezing water and ground shift have burst dozens of water pipelines… and that more damage is yet to come. A water line break can...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wevv.com

Water pipes burst in Madisonville

Water leaks from burst residential water pipes in Madisonville leaves around 200 residents without water and even more needing to conserve water. While water pipes thawed after the winter weather, some pipes burst causing water leaks at residential and commercial business properties.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WBKO

Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
hancockclarion.com

House fire at the home of Terry and Melissa Roberts

Article provided by Hawesville Assistant Fire Chief, Jason Bevill. Hawesville and Lewisport Fire Departments were paged to a structure fire at 265 Harrison Street at 11:10 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022. The occupants, Terry and Melissa Roberts, were out of the house, but it’s believed there was a dog or two inside. I passed by the house on the way to the fire house to get the truck and other responders. I chose to come in the bottom side of town to see how bad it was and also avoid the slick conditions on town hill. After I saw the amount of smoke that was coming out and knew it was a working fire, I also requested Dispatch to page Dukes Fire Department to help.
HAWESVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Infant CPR kits to be distributed in Kentucky

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – If you’re a new parent, here’s another tool to add to your checklist – learning CPR could save your newborn’s life. The American Heart Association and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans want to help you do that. They have distributed nearly 2,500 infant CPR kits to counties around the commonwealth, including Warren County.
KENTUCKY STATE
hancockclarion.com

Law enforcement finds missing Jacoby Gray, with aid of phone during three day search

After three days of searching, Jacoby Gray (22), of Hawesville, sadly was found dead in Perry County at around 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office had posted a photo of Jacoby on Facebook stating that he was missing and had last been heard from on Thursday night, December 22nd. Sheriff Dale Bozarth said they discovered that he had been out with his friend, Michael Bickett, also of Hawesville.
HAWESVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Zelda

For today’s Pet of the Day, we met Miss Zelda! This mini pitty is the sweetest girl and loves a good belly scratch. She gets along with everyone, people and paws alike, and would be the perfect addition to your family. You can adopt this special lady today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
daviessky.org

How to Renew Your Vehicle Registration

The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is alerting residents to a potential scam, where a third-party may offer to pay your vehicle registration. “Beware of third parties offering to pay your registration or give a discount,” the Clerk’s Office shared in a Facebook post. There are three ways...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Frost actively breaking waterlines across Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green residents are calling one after another to report waterline breaks, frozen waterlines, and frozen water meters across the city. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ Water/Wastewater crews already responded to approximately 10 waterline breaks spanning Christmas Day and Monday night… and they’re still repairing additional lines breaking Tuesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

