Community comes out for Daviess Co. animal shelter after pipes burst
The Daviess County Animal Care and Control was in a tight spot when it found the shelter had sprung a leak.
WBKO
Edmonson County residents concerned after three days without water
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday night, residents of Edmonson County and surrounding communities were put under a boil water advisory due to burst pipes and leaks county-wide. However, many residents are still completely without water and have had no communication with their water district regarding when it will be...
wnky.com
Christmas miracle! Lost dog returned to owner with cancer after 10 days
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A Christmas miracle a family had started to lose hope for. “She said,” Do you believe in miracles?” I was like you gotta be kidding. She said ‘they found him’,” said Mark Steinhorst. The Steinhorst family’s 3-year-old Australian Shepherd named Tuffy went missing...
WBKO
Missing support dog reunited with family after freezing weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Almost two weeks ago, the Steinhorst family lost their beloved family dog, Tuffy, when he escaped while with a dog sitter. For Mark Steinhorst, this meant losing his main support when he needed it most. ”Right now I’m on my fifth chemo... I’ve been allergic...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: O’Ryan
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met O’Ryan. This talkative tabby loves to explore, climb and play! You can adopt this adventurous boy at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Winter weather STILL bursting BG water lines
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Tuesday, News 40 brought you real-time coverage of Bowling Green’s active water line breaks. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities reported freezing water and ground shift have burst dozens of water pipelines… and that more damage is yet to come. A water line break can...
WBKO
Pet of the Week: Meet Tracker from the BGWC Humane Society
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Meet Tracker, he is a very sweet, loving dog who would make a great addition to your family. Take a look at his visit to the Midday set for his first interview with WBKO. He is not camera shy as he clearly likes seeing himself...
wevv.com
Water pipes burst in Madisonville
Water leaks from burst residential water pipes in Madisonville leaves around 200 residents without water and even more needing to conserve water. While water pipes thawed after the winter weather, some pipes burst causing water leaks at residential and commercial business properties.
WBKO
Grayson County wreck injures 3, causes power outage
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three people were injured and power was out for many residents on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in Grayson County after a wreck. Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the intersection of KY 1214 and KY 479 around 7:45 a.m. where they found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Roger Beasley, 58, of Caneyville failed to stop at the intersection and hit a 2015 Ford pickup truck driven by Gerald Smith, 71, of Cub Run on the driver’s side.
hancockclarion.com
House fire at the home of Terry and Melissa Roberts
Article provided by Hawesville Assistant Fire Chief, Jason Bevill. Hawesville and Lewisport Fire Departments were paged to a structure fire at 265 Harrison Street at 11:10 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022. The occupants, Terry and Melissa Roberts, were out of the house, but it’s believed there was a dog or two inside. I passed by the house on the way to the fire house to get the truck and other responders. I chose to come in the bottom side of town to see how bad it was and also avoid the slick conditions on town hill. After I saw the amount of smoke that was coming out and knew it was a working fire, I also requested Dispatch to page Dukes Fire Department to help.
wnky.com
Infant CPR kits to be distributed in Kentucky
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – If you’re a new parent, here’s another tool to add to your checklist – learning CPR could save your newborn’s life. The American Heart Association and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans want to help you do that. They have distributed nearly 2,500 infant CPR kits to counties around the commonwealth, including Warren County.
WLKY.com
Volunteers feed people in Hardin County suffering food insecurity for Christmas
RADCLIFF, Ky. — On Sunday, the Colvin Community Center in Radcliff hosted the third annual Tanya Seabrook Christmas dinner. City Councilwoman Tanya Seabrook started the free dinner to help those struggling during the holidays in Hardin county. Seabrook died in December 2020. After Seabrook's death, Chef Maria Bell asked...
hancockclarion.com
Law enforcement finds missing Jacoby Gray, with aid of phone during three day search
After three days of searching, Jacoby Gray (22), of Hawesville, sadly was found dead in Perry County at around 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25th. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office had posted a photo of Jacoby on Facebook stating that he was missing and had last been heard from on Thursday night, December 22nd. Sheriff Dale Bozarth said they discovered that he had been out with his friend, Michael Bickett, also of Hawesville.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Zelda
For today’s Pet of the Day, we met Miss Zelda! This mini pitty is the sweetest girl and loves a good belly scratch. She gets along with everyone, people and paws alike, and would be the perfect addition to your family. You can adopt this special lady today at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Rotating outages rendered millions heatless & powerless over Christmas… What about next time?
GLASGOW, Ky. – During our Christmas 2022 cold spell, TVA issued a statement requesting all of its 10 million customers to reduce unnecessary electricity usage. This time of year, Barren County Emergency Management’s phones ring off the hook, residents saying they have no heat or power in their homes.
Owensboro closes street for repairs
The city of Owensboro announced a road closure set to take place on Thursday.
daviessky.org
How to Renew Your Vehicle Registration
The Daviess County Clerk’s Office is alerting residents to a potential scam, where a third-party may offer to pay your vehicle registration. “Beware of third parties offering to pay your registration or give a discount,” the Clerk’s Office shared in a Facebook post. There are three ways...
wdrb.com
Thousands in Grayson and Hart Counties still without water days after winter storm
Thousands in Grayson and Hart Counties still without water days after winter storm. It's not just the lack of clean water. Local officials are concerned about fires and other emergencies.
wnky.com
Frost actively breaking waterlines across Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green residents are calling one after another to report waterline breaks, frozen waterlines, and frozen water meters across the city. Bowling Green Municipal Utilities’ Water/Wastewater crews already responded to approximately 10 waterline breaks spanning Christmas Day and Monday night… and they’re still repairing additional lines breaking Tuesday.
k105.com
Leitchfield Utilities crew works several hours repairing broken water line in sub-zero temperatures
Utilities workers labored for hours Friday morning in sub-zero temperatures repairing a broken water line in Leitchfield. A Leitchfield Utilities crew was dispatched Friday morning at approximately 1:00 to repair a broken water line near the intersection of North Main Street and Floyd Street. The temperature during this time was...
