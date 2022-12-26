ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

WREG

Police investigate fatal North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a shooting in North Memphis, police said early Thursday. The shooting happened just before 2 in the morning near the intersection of Watkins and Brown in the Vollintine Evergreen neighborhood. A victim was found dead at the scene. It appears detectives were focusing their investigation on a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Murder under investigation in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are working a murder case in West Memphis, a release said. At approximately 10:54 PM on December 28, officers responded to the intersection of Ingram Blvd and East Barton Avenue in reference to shots being fired in this area and a male laying on the ground.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Crash injures four in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, three adults and a child, were injured in an auto accident Wednesday night in southeast Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a crash around 5:20 p.m. and found a two-vehicle crash near Goodlett and Winchester. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One child and two other […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

West Memphis man killed in shooting

UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WREG

Suspects in murder of two TN teens arrested in Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two teens in Hickory Hill earlier this month were captured in Ohio, Memphis Police announced Tuesday. Investigators said on Dec. 17 around 1 a.m., a man was in the area of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway when he spotted an officer […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Supects wanted in Christmas drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in South Memphis. MPD arrived at a home on Kerr Avenue Christmas day at 3:10 a.m., but they did not find any victims. However, officers say they found a house with a bullet hole. Officers spoke with the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 killed in crash on Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shot outside Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis, suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting outside of an East Memphis restaurant Tuesday afternoon. It was a chilling moment for those inside Big Bad Breakfast as an employee holiday party turned into the center of a crime scene. Victoria Franklin works inside the restaurant. She was in the kitchen when Memphis […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WREG

Covington store owner killed on Christmas Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
COVINGTON, TN
WREG

One critical after house fire in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Firefighters battled a blaze in Whitehaven that sent one person to the hospital. MFD said they responded to a fire on the 1700 block of Goodhaven Drive in Whitehaven Wednesday night. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital’s Burn Center in critical condition. MFD said they were suffering from second-degree […]
MEMPHIS, TN

