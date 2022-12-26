Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigate fatal North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a shooting in North Memphis, police said early Thursday. The shooting happened just before 2 in the morning near the intersection of Watkins and Brown in the Vollintine Evergreen neighborhood. A victim was found dead at the scene. It appears detectives were focusing their investigation on a […]
neareport.com
Murder under investigation in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are working a murder case in West Memphis, a release said. At approximately 10:54 PM on December 28, officers responded to the intersection of Ingram Blvd and East Barton Avenue in reference to shots being fired in this area and a male laying on the ground.
Woman arrested after robbery attempt, boyfriend dies, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested last week after being part of a robbery attempt that left her boyfriend dead, according to court documents. Kerryoni Brown was booked into the county jail and charged with reckless homicide, robbery and tampering with/or fabricating evidence, the documents said. Officers...
YAHOO!
Boy whose body found under mom's house death caused by drowning in toilet, affidavit says
The death of a boy whose body was found buried beneath the floorboards of a Lee County, Arkansas, couple's home was from being drowned in one of the toilets in the house, a police affidavit said. The six-year-old boy, identified in the document as BR, was found buried under newly...
Two men arrested in triple shooting that killed two teens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested in the killings of two teenagers who were with another teen making DoorDash deliveries earlier this month. Julius Black, 19, and Kameron Newsom, 20, were taken into custody in Ohio, the Memphis Police Department said Tuesday. Police said that the two...
Crash injures four in southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, three adults and a child, were injured in an auto accident Wednesday night in southeast Memphis. Memphis Police responded to a crash around 5:20 p.m. and found a two-vehicle crash near Goodlett and Winchester. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One child and two other […]
Suspects wanted after man gunned down in South Memphis drive-by, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least three men are on the run after a deadly shooting in South Memphis. On Dec. 26, around 12:30 a.m., MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 5100 Block of S. Third Street. Officers were told that four people were at a gas...
West Memphis man killed in shooting
UPDATE: According to West Memphis Police, three people have been apprehended in this investigation. Police said Jotavion Ross, 18, was found at a local motel with a firearm and charged with capital murder. A juvenile turned himself in and was charged with capital murder. A woman was also taken into for hindering apprehension or prosecution, […]
Suspects in murder of two TN teens arrested in Ohio
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two teens in Hickory Hill earlier this month were captured in Ohio, Memphis Police announced Tuesday. Investigators said on Dec. 17 around 1 a.m., a man was in the area of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway when he spotted an officer […]
actionnews5.com
Supects wanted in Christmas drive-by shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting in South Memphis. MPD arrived at a home on Kerr Avenue Christmas day at 3:10 a.m., but they did not find any victims. However, officers say they found a house with a bullet hole. Officers spoke with the...
actionnews5.com
2 killed in crash on Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
Two shot outside Big Bad Breakfast in East Memphis, suspects on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a shooting outside of an East Memphis restaurant Tuesday afternoon. It was a chilling moment for those inside Big Bad Breakfast as an employee holiday party turned into the center of a crime scene. Victoria Franklin works inside the restaurant. She was in the kitchen when Memphis […]
Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
1 killed, 2 critically injured in South Memphis multi-car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition Tuesday night after a multi-car crash in South Memphis. Memphis Police officers and Memphis Firefighters responded to the scene at the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. ABC24...
Mississippi’s first electronic-sniffing K-9 calls DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office home
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office places a lot of pride in busting human traffickers and those responsible for child exploitation. FOX13 found out a new officer has made a huge impact on that department in one month’s time, and he’s not costing it anything except for maybe some dog food.
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
Men wanted after using axe-sledge hammer to break into Memphis barber shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are on the run after breaking into a Memphis barber shop early Monday, police said. Officers responded about 4 a.m. Monday to the business on Mendenhall Road and found that the men used an axe-sled hammer with a red handle to break inside, police said.
2 men wanted after stolen car found crashed in Whitehaven, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two suspects are on the run after crashing a stolen vehicle in Whitehaven, according to Memphis Police. On Dec. 23, at approximately 9:15 a.m., MPD officers responded to a motor vehicle theft. A black 2012 Kia Forte sedan was stolen from the 4600 block of Forest...
Covington store owner killed on Christmas Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
One critical after house fire in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Firefighters battled a blaze in Whitehaven that sent one person to the hospital. MFD said they responded to a fire on the 1700 block of Goodhaven Drive in Whitehaven Wednesday night. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital’s Burn Center in critical condition. MFD said they were suffering from second-degree […]
Comments / 1