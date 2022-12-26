Read full article on original website
WSMV
Changing temps cause string of water main breaks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rising temperatures after an extreme cold spell caused nearly two dozen active and possible water main breaks across Nashville Wednesday, according to a Metro Water Services (MWS) outage map. MWS says the most likely culprit is frozen ground thawing and causing pipes to shift underground. In...
La Vergne seeks help from Smyrna after low water level issues
Some residents in La Vergne may have little to no water Monday while the town refills its supply. Officials are working on the problem.
Two people hospitalized following Nashville shooting
The Metro Nashville Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital overnight.
WKRN
Mt. Juliet student fighting for her life after car crash dies in hospital
A Green Hill High School student who was injured in a car crash earlier this month has died, according to the Hermitage Church of the Nazarene. Mt. Juliet student fighting for her life after car …. A Green Hill High School student who was injured in a car crash earlier...
One person dead after fire breaks out at Maury County home
While fighting a Wednesday night house fire in Maury County, first responders discovered a dead person inside the home.
WKRN
Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County
Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County. Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. TN Dept. of Health reports 7 deaths related to winter …
WSMV
Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
DRINKING WATER WARNING: Lincoln County, Tenn. residents advised to boil water before use
Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn. should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county's emergency management agency.
WSMV
Pipe leaking millions of gallons of water in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Water Services Director Scott Potter announced that some in Nashville will experience low water pressure after a leak at an area water plant. Potter gave the update on Tuesday afternoon at the Historic Metro Courthouse. According to Potter, Omohundro Water Plant is leaking millions of...
WSMV
Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
Goodlettsville resident concerned about rest of winter after 3-day power outage
Nashville Electric Service (NES) announced power has been restored after 72,000 customers lost power during Middle Tennessee’s historic weather event.
WKRN
Salt truck overturns on black ice
Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
WSMV
NES customers say no communication compounds power outages over holiday weekend
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some Nashville Electric Service customers in the Antioch area felt left in the dark literally and figuratively as they said the power company could have done a better job communicating during the long-lasting outages over the Christmas weekend. “It was just awful,” said Angelica Vargas who...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Man Reported Missing in Murfreesboro - Safely Located
(Murfreesboro, TN) A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for a man who was reported missing by his family in the Murfreesboro area has been canceled. Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday, “Edkra Barnes has been safely located. Thanks everyone for sharing.”. Mr. Barnes...
WSMV
Woman, 78, dies in Hermitage house fire
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in Hermitage. Firefighters responded to the fire on Cortez Court Thursday morning and found 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger dead, authorities said. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time. The cause of...
‘TVA failed Tennessee’: Councilwoman upset over power outages in Southeast Nashville
Joy Styles is looking for answers when it comes to the power grid and how it impacted Southeast Nashville over Christmas weekend.
WKRN
Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds named Minor League Baseball …. News 2's Nickelle Smith spoke with general manager...
WSMV
Human remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Human remains found in Putnam County on Wednesday are believed to be those of a missing Baxter man. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said the remains, found by firefighters in a wooded area near Bethlehem Church of Christ, are “most likely” the skeletal remains of 35-year-old Perry Isaac Bowman.
Father and son want farm spared from Mt. Juliet bypass
Bill Ligon remembers Wilson County during simpler times when his ancestors settled their family farm in 1789. But a new proposal to alleviate traffic on Mt. Juliet Road could run through part of his property.
WSMV
Bellevue apartment fire sends resident to hospital
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire at a Bellevue apartment building sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning. Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to 6501 Harding Pike for reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke in a building that had already been evacuated. NFD said the fire was put out and the building was saved.
