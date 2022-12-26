ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Changing temps cause string of water main breaks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rising temperatures after an extreme cold spell caused nearly two dozen active and possible water main breaks across Nashville Wednesday, according to a Metro Water Services (MWS) outage map. MWS says the most likely culprit is frozen ground thawing and causing pipes to shift underground. In...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County

Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. Officials monitoring water concerns in Davidson County. Metro Water Services are fighting a pipe leak that is draining millions of gallons of water. TN Dept. of Health reports 7 deaths related to winter …
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Deadly fire in Maury Co. traps victim inside home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A house fire in Santa Fe has left one person dead, according to the Maury County Fire Department. Fire crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. At the scene, crews discovered a victim trapped...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Pipe leaking millions of gallons of water in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Water Services Director Scott Potter announced that some in Nashville will experience low water pressure after a leak at an area water plant. Potter gave the update on Tuesday afternoon at the Historic Metro Courthouse. According to Potter, Omohundro Water Plant is leaking millions of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Man Reported Missing in Murfreesboro - Safely Located

(Murfreesboro, TN) A Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for a man who was reported missing by his family in the Murfreesboro area has been canceled. Murfreesboro Police Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS NEWS on Wednesday, “Edkra Barnes has been safely located. Thanks everyone for sharing.”. Mr. Barnes...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Woman, 78, dies in Hermitage house fire

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is investigating a fatal house fire in Hermitage. Firefighters responded to the fire on Cortez Court Thursday morning and found 78-year-old Mary Lou Bessinger dead, authorities said. Multiple people, including Bessinger, were inside the home at the time. The cause of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Buc-ee's to be built in Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission confirmed a Buc-ee's will be built off Trenton Road and Interstate 24. Newsmaker: Nashville Sounds named Minor League Baseball …. News 2's Nickelle Smith spoke with general manager...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Human remains found in Putnam County believed to be missing man

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Human remains found in Putnam County on Wednesday are believed to be those of a missing Baxter man. Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris said the remains, found by firefighters in a wooded area near Bethlehem Church of Christ, are “most likely” the skeletal remains of 35-year-old Perry Isaac Bowman.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Bellevue apartment fire sends resident to hospital

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fire at a Bellevue apartment building sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning. Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to 6501 Harding Pike for reports of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke in a building that had already been evacuated. NFD said the fire was put out and the building was saved.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy