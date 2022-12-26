ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Consumers kept the economy hot in 2022. Now they're losing steam

CNN — For a year that held promise of a return to normalcy, 2022 threw plenty of curve balls at the American consumer. Supply chains remained in disarray as ongoing snarls were drastically worsened by lockdowns in China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, average US gas prices shot north of $5 per gallon for the first time ever, inflation spiked to levels not seen since the early 1980s, and interest rates quickly soared as the Federal Reserve dug in its heels and took a whatever-it-takes approach to rein in soaring prices.
Why eggs have been so expensive this year

CNN — Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a...
Here's what could tip the global economy into recession in 2023

CNN — The global economy has endured a tough year, with decades-high inflation sapping post-lockdown spending and pushing central banks to hike borrowing costs at an unprecedented clip to bring it under control. Their campaign to manage prices may be working — but potentially at a sizable cost in...
Don't want that item? Returning it could cost you

CNN — Planning on returning that ugly Christmas sweater? It could cost you to return it online. Shoppers have become accustomed to free shipping and free returns in recent years, but Zara, H&M, J.Crew, Anthropologie, Abercrombie & Fitch and other chains are now slapping on fees of up to $7 to return items online.
Tax credit confusion could create a rush for electric vehicles in early 2023

CNN — As the new year begins, a number of popular electric vehicles, specifically some Tesla and General Motors models, could be eligible for $7,500 worth of tax credits they weren't eligible for in 2022. But that eligibility may last only last a few months. That's because limitations on...
Flight frustrations continue at RDU over thousands of canceled flights

On Wednesday, the airline canceled more than 2,500 flights throughout the country, roughly more than 60 percent of all flights the company already scheduled. More than 2,300 flights have been canceled for Thursday. On Wednesday, the airline canceled more than 2,500 flights throughout the country, roughly more than 60 percent...
Electric vehicle sales hit a tipping point in 2022

CNN — Next time you're circling a full parking lot, try to remember what you saw in it just a couple of years ago. Things are different, now. There are a lot more electric vehicles and they aren't just Teslas anymore, either. "It's not your eyes tricking you," said...
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 57 cents to $78.96 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.07 to $83.26 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery was unchanged at $2.36 a gallon. January heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.38 a gallon. January natural gas fell 57 cents to $4.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gas prices had a wild ride this year, making 2023 tough to predict

CNN — US drivers have never seen a year quite like 2022. Wild price swings at the gas pump throughout the year make predicting prices for 2023 even more difficult. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that it sparked on Russian oil sent the price of crude soaring in February at the beginning of the conflict. And even though relatively little Russian crude oil was ever exported to US refineries, the fact that oil prices are set on global commodity markets meant that US drivers were not spared a spike in gas prices.
Wall Street's biggest winners and losers in 2022

CNN — This hasn't been a good year for the equities market. The S&P 500 is down nearly 20% and with two trading days left in the year, investors' hopes of a miraculous recovery have been dashed. But even when the overall market is losing, there are still winners...
Weekly jobless claims tick up again

CNN — First-time claims for weekly unemployment benefits increased to 225,000 for the week ended December 24, according to Labor Department data released Thursday. That's up 9,000 from the previous week's tally of 216,000. Economists were expecting 225,000 initial claims, according to Refinitiv estimates. Weekly initial claims have been...
Exclusive: $4 gas could return as soon as May, GasBuddy projects

CNN — Gas prices will probably be significantly cheaper overall next year. Yet the national average could still climb back above the $4-a-gallon threshold as soon as May, according to GasBuddy projections shared exclusively with CNN. The good news is that GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices, doesn't...
What should I do if my luggage is delayed, lost or damaged?

It's enough to give anyone already nervous about the chaos in the skies yet another reason to pop an antacid: the prospect of delayed, lost or damaged baggage. The concern is valid. Especially when an epic winter storm sweeps across the land and one airline has a complete meltdown. Handing over checked suitcases can almost feel like a leap of faith in circumstances like that.
