Denham Springs, LA

brproud.com

EBRSO investigating double shooting on Maplewood Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men were shot just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The shooting took place in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive and left the two shooting victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Denham Springs man accused of animal cruelty arrested

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation into the living conditions of animals on a Denham Springs property led to one man’s arrest. Marlin Avet, 61, of Denham Springs was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO). Authorities said animal control was called to Avet’s property during the cold weather to check on the animals.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted in phony traffic stops

BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police say Baton Rouge man stole thousands of dollars from stores

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police documents show how detectives say a man robbed five Baton Rouge businesses with a gun and how they caught him. Kevin Johnson, 55, of Baton Rouge was arrested Monday on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm. According to an affidavit, one armed robbery happened in November and four others happened in December with the last taking place Dec. 23.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Troopers arrest teen after high-speed interstate chase Monday

BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday. Authorities said Braylen George, 19, was going 90 miles an hour on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110.
BATON ROUGE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Mother of the child who was found in the Amite River describes her son and the relationship with his father

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said the cause and manner of death of the child who was found in the Amite River Christmas Eve are pending. The child’s father Jacob Stricker told authorities his son, Matias Stricker wandered off while they were hiking. Investigative reporter Kiran Chawla spoke with the child’s mother Isabel Stricker, via a translator, and she has a protective order against her ex-husband.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA

