Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Geismar man sentenced to 40 years in connection with Prairieville fatal shooting
A Geismar man was sentenced Dec. 13 to 40 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served in connection with a 2018 fatal shooting at a Prairieville residence. According to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, 39-year-old Cedric Emerson pled guilty to...
theadvocate.com
Armed robbers pulling drivers over with flashing lights, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police are searching for four suspects who used flashing lights to pull over at least three different vehicles in Baton Rouge and then rob the people inside them, the department said in a news release. Driving in a white Ford Explorer, the armed robbers would flash their headlights...
Man accused in Hammond Walmart fire, arrested and booked
Thanks to the quick action of customers and employees the blaze was contained and put out.
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating double shooting on Maplewood Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two men were shot just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The shooting took place in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive and left the two shooting victims with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO said the...
brproud.com
Denham Springs man accused of animal cruelty arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation into the living conditions of animals on a Denham Springs property led to one man’s arrest. Marlin Avet, 61, of Denham Springs was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO). Authorities said animal control was called to Avet’s property during the cold weather to check on the animals.
wbrz.com
BRPD looking for armed robbers possibly posing as police; several vehicles targeted in phony traffic stops
BATON ROUGE - Armed robbers in the capital area are reportedly using flashing lights to trick drivers into stopping their cars so they can mug them, according to police. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the group of four attackers stopped at least three drivers Wednesday morning by reportedly flashing their headlights or using a blue flashing light. Once the victims stopped, the robbers reportedly took their belongings.
theadvocate.com
Two wounded in shooting on Maplewood Drive on Wednesday, sheriff's office says
Two men who were wounded in a shooting on Maplewood Drive on Wednesday afternoon brought themselves to the hospital and are expected to survive, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said. It happened in the 7400 block of Maplewood Drive, a few blocks south of Glen Oaks High School.
Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Raul Ines-Luna, 38, struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged […]
Port Barre man arrested after dog suffers severe injuries
A Port Barre man was arrested Tuesday in relation to animal cruelty.
wbrz.com
'Serial robber' arrested after string of heists at Baton Rouge businesses
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of five armed robberies throughout the capital area. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Kevin Johnson, 55, was arrested Monday. Johnson is accused of committing multiple armed robberies that began on Nov. 20. Johnson is accused of having robbed Dollar General on...
wbrz.com
Deputies investigating double shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody shortly after deputies were called in to investigate a reported shooting in a neighborhood off Mickens Road Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. along Maplewood Drive. Two people were hurt and later showed up at a hospital. They are both expected to survive.
brproud.com
Police say Baton Rouge man stole thousands of dollars from stores
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police documents show how detectives say a man robbed five Baton Rouge businesses with a gun and how they caught him. Kevin Johnson, 55, of Baton Rouge was arrested Monday on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm. According to an affidavit, one armed robbery happened in November and four others happened in December with the last taking place Dec. 23.
wbrz.com
Troopers arrest teen after high-speed interstate chase Monday
BATON ROUGE - State troopers arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on I-110 Monday. Authorities said Braylen George, 19, was going 90 miles an hour on I-10 when a trooper attempted to stop him around 12:40 p.m.. George then tried to escape, rapidly switching lanes and running other vehicles off the road as he drove over 120 mph and switched onto I-110.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Mother of the child who was found in the Amite River describes her son and the relationship with his father
The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said the cause and manner of death of the child who was found in the Amite River Christmas Eve are pending. The child’s father Jacob Stricker told authorities his son, Matias Stricker wandered off while they were hiking. Investigative reporter Kiran Chawla spoke with the child’s mother Isabel Stricker, via a translator, and she has a protective order against her ex-husband.
Louisiana man accused of shooting tame deer in front of kids, LDWF agent
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish community is mourning a beloved pet in the community. The doe, known as Butterbean, was shot to death on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in front of a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent and others. Chad M. Blythe, 53, of Satsuma, reportedly confessed to killing Butterbean with a […]
wbrz.com
Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.
Convicted killer out free after prison release caught in New Orleans hotel
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November, leaving Ascension Parish authorities confused as he still had not been sentenced for a murder conviction. He was captured in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday. In early December, deputies launched a search for Michael LeBlanc, 41, who was found […]
theadvocate.com
After fatal Gonzales crash, woman booked on negligent homicide, State Police say
A Hammond woman faces negligent homicide charges because of a fatal Monday afternoon traffic wreck, according to Louisiana State Police. Troopers said they were called to investigate a two-vehicle crash in Gonzales on U.S. 61 south of South Purpera Avenue shortly after 3:30 p.m. Jennie Alexander was driving northbound on...
brproud.com
Assumption Parish Sheriff: Drug dealer arrested after chase, traffic stop
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Maison Garret Rivere, 32, of Napoleonville, was arrested on felony drug charges after a traffic stop near Paincourtville, according to a news release from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. The stop was initiated after a deputy with the APSO reportedly saw a vehicle driven...
theadvocate.com
Man robbed five Baton Rouge businesses at gunpoint in about a month, police say
A Baton Rouge man has been arrested, accused of robbing five Baton Rouge businesses since Nov. 20, Baton Rouge police said. Kevin Johnson, 55, was booked on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm, according to a news release Tuesday. He is accused of robbing the:. Dollar General on...
