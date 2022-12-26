ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Gossip

Matt Roloff Pushes Cameo Account: Is He Desperate for Money?!?

Might we finally have an answer for why Matt Roloff seemingly screwed over his sons?. As Little People, Big World fans know well at this point, the father of four found himself in scalding hot water this past May after he put a portion of his farm up for sale.
The Hollywood Gossip

T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce Amid Amy Robach Relationship Rumors

It's all over between T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig. According to multiple outlets, the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor has filed for divorce from Fiebig, an attorney, after nearly 13 years of marriage. Just a few weeks ago, this development would scarcely...

