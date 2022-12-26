Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Related
Ciara's NFL Husband Russell Wilson Accused Of Having Bad 'Attitude' That Leaves Teammates 'Seething'
Ciara’s husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, came under fire this week for allegedly having a bad attitude that leaves his Denver Broncos teammates seething both on and off the football field, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising criticisms against Wilson came earlier this week by former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe.Sharpe, who spoke to FS1’s Undisputed on Tuesday, called out Wilson after the 34-year-old NFL star and his team lost to the Los Angeles Rams 14-51 on Sunday.Sharpe’s surprising comments also came one day after the Broncos fired their head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, on Monday following the team’s abysmal 4-11 record.“Let me...
Denver Broncos great alleges Russell Wilson has ‘ticked a lot of people off’ with his attitude
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and one team legend claims it has only gotten worse
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett to Return vs. Jets? Pete Carroll Answers 'Question'
Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett will be needed now more than ever as his team faces do-or-die circumstances. But his status for Sunday's meeting with the New York Jets remains up in the air.
Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB
"Russell Wilson has lost athleticism. Russ cannot outrun anybody'' - Broncos ex Shannon Sharpe, pinpointing the problem for the former Seahawks QB.
Yardbarker
Seahawks Revenge Game? Pete Carroll, Geno Smith Prep For Jets Reunion
There were not many people who anticipated the Week 17 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets to have major playoff implications, yet here we are. Both teams desperately want a win, both to stay in the playoff race and get back on track after hitting a rough patch. For Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, though, this game is more than a chance to keep their season alive.
CBS Sports
Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details
The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Look: Broncos Receiver Makes Strong Statement About Russell Wilson
A disastrous season for the Denver Broncos hit rock bottom on Christmas, when the team lost 51-14 to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. While the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett a day later, Hackett hasn't been the only member of the team taking a lot of heat. Quarterback Russell ...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Silenced? Jets Coach Robert Saleh 'Used To' 12th Man's Noise
The Seattle Seahawks are in need of the 12th Man now more than ever. Seattle hosts the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday in a game that essentially holds do-or-die stakes for both teams. But Jets coach Robert Saleh is all too familiar with the atmosphere he's about...
2023 NFL draft order: Seahawks now on pace for 2 picks in top 12 overall
Russell Wilson returned to the lineup this past week for the Broncos after missing their previous game with a concussion. Brett Rypien won Denver that game, but Wilson bombed once again against the Rams in a 51-14 loss. The Broncos fired coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday. That keeps Seattle’s first first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft at No. 3 overall.
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Seahawks set to reap rewards of Broncos’ nightmare season
The Seahawks have been one of the worst teams in football over the last month and a half. Seattle is 1-5 over its last six games, and no aspect of the roster has been immune from considerable regression. That includes Geno Smith, who spent most of the season on par with the NFL’s elite quarterbacks before falling off some of late.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: 'Looked great,' per Carroll
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that Lockett "did everything" at Wednesday's walk-through practice and "looked great" after undergoing surgery on a broken index finger Dec. 19, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Lockett sustained the finger fracture Week 15 and didn't suit up this past Saturday at Kansas...
CBS Sports
Chargers' Gerald Everett: No targets in win
Everett failed to draw a target in Monday's 20-3 win over the Colts. After three straight games with six or more targets, Everett's usage plummeted with little resistance posed by the opposing offense. Typically, Everett has been Justin Herbert's reliable safety net, but the Colts could not contain Keenan Allen, as the reliable wideout drew 10-plus targets in the first half alone. It's possible the offense could play within itself once more in a date with the inconsistent Rams next week.
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Practice window begins
The Giants announced Thursday that McKinney (hand) has been designated for a return to practice from the reserve/non-football injury list, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he doesn't expect McKinney to return in time for Sunday's contest against the Colts, but it's encouraging to see the safety at least resume practicing. New York will have a 21-day window to evaluate McKinney's health, and he can be fully activated at any point during that stretch.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Cowboys set to unveil new 'arctic white' alternate helmet for Thursday night game against Titans
By the time the NFL season is over, only one team will have worn TWO different alternate helmets this year and that team is the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys wore an alternate helmet for the first time on Thanksgiving, and they'll be wearing another one Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans. The helmet being worn against the Titans has a white shell and will be worn with the team's white Color Rush jersey as part of an "Arctic Cowboy" look.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Missing practice Thursday
Diggs won't practice Thursday due to an illness, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told Getzenberg that he hopes to have the wideout back on the field later this week, but Diggs' status is now worth monitoring as Monday's game against the Bengals approaches. In his last outing in the Bills' Week 16 win over the Bears, Diggs caught both of his targets for a season-low 26 yards.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
Seahawks Provide Encouraging Update For Offensive Star
The Seattle Seahawks have fallen on tough times in the second half of the 2022 season. After being one of the biggest surprises in the first half, starting the season 6-3, the losses have begun piling up. Seattle has lost five out of their last six games, dropping their record to 7-8 on the season.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR
MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
Yardbarker
Bobby Wagner Enjoyed Playing Against His ‘Brother’ Russell Wilson In Win Over Broncos
The Christmas Day win over the Denver Broncos must’ve felt even sweeter for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner considering it came against his old teammate Russell Wilson. The Rams absolutely dominated the Broncos on the holiday, and Wagner was a large factor in holding Denver to just 14...
Comments / 0