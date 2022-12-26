ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Bradford Jr. blessed to be in mentoring position with Texas Tech football program

By Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
HOUSTON — Back when he was walking the halls of Galena Park North Shore High School, Tony Bradford Jr. recalls several people being calming, enlightening voices during a formative time in his football career and life.

One of those people was Kenneth Wallace with whom Bradford talked many times, unaware the extent of the Galena Park school administrator's background, including his “legend status" at Texas Tech. Little did Bradford know he could add ”trailblazer” to the list of superlatives for Wallace, who retired in 2019 as a deputy superintendent in the Galena Park ISD.

Instead, Bradford knew “Mr. Wallace” as a mentor before he passed away at the age of 70 back in June. He was diagnosed with leukemia in August 2021, his daughter Tonya told the Avalanche-Journal, and with a second form of cancer two months later.

Bradford began to learn there was more than meets the eye with Wallace. He was the starting the quarterback on the 1968 Estacado Matadors, the first team to win a Texas high-school state championship in its first year of varsity competition. Then he was an all-Southwest Conference cornerback on Texas Tech's 11-1 Gator Bowl champions of 1973 and the first Black football player to graduate from the university, according to Tech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39w8Ak_0jv14Lor00

Then he went into coaching and school administration, finding a way to give back to the youth in his community.

Wallace went 25-15-2 from 1980-83 at Dunbar High School, then took over at Coronado in what the A-J report at the time called "a monumental promotion of sorts."

At age 32, he became the first Black man hired to be the head coach in any sport at one of Lubbock's predominantly white public high schools. He also was the first person from within the Lubbock school system to be hired as head football coach at one of the city's then-Class 5A schools — Coronado, Monterey or Lubbock High — since 1966.

More: Kenneth Wallace, Texas Tech and Lubbock ISD trailblazer, dies at 70

Bradford said he was unaware Wallace was a star player at Tech until he read about it when Wallace died. The former athlete, coach and administrator left out that part when they talked.

“I did not know,” Bradford said Monday. "We talked all the time. I guess he decided to speak more on the academics. He was just worried about me graduating and everything like that — which makes so much sense.”

In that same vein, thanks to several mentors, Bradford has himself become a servant leader — literally helping elderly people across the street during Texas Tech men’s basketball games as a young trainee with the Texas Tech University Police Department.

More: Texas Tech’s Tony Bradford driven to lead on the field, in the community outside of football

On the academic side, Bradford graduated in May with a degree in sociology with a concentration in criminology, his career goal after football to be a police chief. Along with a bevy of community service projects throughout the years, Bradford has made it a goal to help others, especially with his football platform.

The work has paid off as Bradford was named to the Allstate and American Football Coaches Association Good Works team for exemplary community service. It’s an exclusive club as only 22 college football players — 11 from the FBS and 11 from smaller programs — were named to the team along with one coach, Kentucky's Mark Stoops.

“It’s honestly a dream come true,” Bradford said of mentoring young minds, ”because I’ve had people in my life — when I was their age — I sat there crisscross apple sauce. Listening to them talk, I was like, ’Man, if I continue to do what I've got to do, I’ll be hopefully in that same situation.

“And here I am today. I mean, this is one of the biggest blessings that I’ve ever been a part of.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgtnJ_0jv14Lor00

On Monday, Bradford was among a few dozen Tech players who participated in the DePelchin Family Field Day at Rice Stadium. The event, put on in conjunction with Wednesday's Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium, featured the college players teaching children a little football and putting them through drills.

Bradford helped motivate a few of the Houston-area youngsters to run through a modified Oklahoma drill — though with touch instead of tackling. And he asked questions to get to know some of the participants.

His teammates also enjoyed a couple of hours of fun throwing the football with the kids, going through agility drills and putting smiles on faces.

“I think this is a great experience for our players,” Tech coach Joey McGuire said. ”It’s a great opportunity to give back. And, usually, you walk away from these events and start realizing that you have an opportunity to make an impact on not only the Houston community, but you get a chance a chance to go back to Lubbock and make an impact on that community.

“It’s bigger than just football.”

McGuire, in a jovial mood, added that he hoped the exertion provided an added bonus.

”We’ll see if we can’t wear them out a little bit for the parents, so they’ll go home tired,” the Red Raider coach said, cracking a smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFcwY_0jv14Lor00

At the conclusion of the festivities, all the participants huddled at midfield to listen to McGuire and Bradford. Then the kids and a large contingent of Tech players posed for a photo with the Texas Bowl trophy.

Referred to by McGuire as "the mayor of Lubbock" because of his personality and community service, Bradford provided some parting words to a circle kids seated in the same crisscross applesauce position the 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive lineman was in more than a decade before in the Bayou City.

”One thing, to be a part of this program, is you’ve got to represent The Brand," Bradford told the attentive group. "The Brand is the toughest, hardest-working, most competitive team in the country. And when we listen and sit back and talk to y’all and hear about y’all’s stories and understand where you come from, live and your background — we understand that you guys represent The Brand very well.

“We just ask y’all to continue to be great kids, continue to listen to whoever you've got to listen to — every adult, teachers, parents, brothers, siblings, whoever is in your household — because it’s going to pay off in the end. … At the end of the day, you guys are going to be great. Just keep pushing.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Tony Bradford Jr. blessed to be in mentoring position with Texas Tech football program

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

