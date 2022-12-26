ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 55

Me 69
2d ago

There is plenty of aid from the govt and charities. If children were starving or live in poverty, then it's their parents fault.

Reply(10)
7
Sean Hyde
2d ago

raising wages does nothing when the price of everything else goes up 5x as much

Reply
12
igtsmthn4u
2d ago

Of course! Cost of living increases in pay aren’t a thing, despite the cost of living increasing exponentially.

Reply(7)
4
Newnan Times-Herald

Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027

(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

MARC HYDEN: Lawmakers mull contentious mileage-based tax

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Legislature’s recent study committee hearings, it’s that broad changes to Georgia’s tax code may be on the horizon. In fact, the Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has been focused, in part, on updating the Peach State’s tax policy to deal with the emerging electric vehicle market, which could impact the majority of Georgians.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Hereafter Farms is Building America’s Largest Sustainable Eco Community on 460 Acres in Georgia

“It’s surreal that we’re actually doing it,” states Hereafter Farms Co-Founder Farrakhan Ali. Their plan is to create a self-sustaining town where they and over 100 families will grow their own food, teach their own children, build sustainable housing, and develop businesses to create a healthy economic ecosystem that expands far beyond the community itself.
GEORGIA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

Dr. John Warren: Real lessons from the Georgia victory

It has been said that Hell has no fury like an idea whose time has come. Clearly in the State of Georgia, the idea of overcoming “voter suppression” has truly come and it has been victorious. Again, let us look and learn from this great victory. We saw...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
beckerspayer.com

How Georgia's Medicaid work requirement program will work

Georgia's Medicaid work requirement program is set to begin July 1, 2023, making it the only state with such requirements, Capital Beat News Service reported Dec. 23. Here are five notes on how the program, called Pathways to Coverage, will work:. 1. The program will require enrollees to complete 80...
GEORGIA STATE
saportareport.com

Georgia Public Service Commission allows Georgia Power to hold off on net metering expansion

The popular Georgia Power net metering program will not expand in Georgia in 2023. The tri-annual Georgia Power Integrated Resource plan hearings before the Georgia Public Commission — sometimes called the Rate Case — encompassed a few topics including expanding or starting a new net metering program, where homeowners with rooftop solar sell the excess energy they generate back to the grid.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

New millionaire in Georgia after latest Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA — There's a new millionaire in the Peach State after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 with a Mega Ball number of 11. To win $1 million, the lucky individual had to match all five of the regular numbers but missed out on the jackpot without the Mega Ball.
GEORGIA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

BEN BAKER: The real numbers in Georgia Power's rate hike

Georgia Power is getting a rate hike in January and additional hikes in 2024 and 2025. And there will be even more next year, but we don’t know what those are yet. This rant is not about the rate hike, but about the media reporting. Every. Single. Report. I read talks about why the rate hike(s) is(are) coming.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Local cancer survivor waits years for disability benefits

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For those looking for disability benefits, it feels more like a lucky lottery. Here in Georgia, the fight to access federal disability benefits is getting harder, with some waiting more than two years for relief. Carissa Griffin is a cancer survivor and waited over three years...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: Wednesday, December 28

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

