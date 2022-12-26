Read full article on original website
Me 69
2d ago
There is plenty of aid from the govt and charities. If children were starving or live in poverty, then it's their parents fault.
Sean Hyde
2d ago
raising wages does nothing when the price of everything else goes up 5x as much
igtsmthn4u
2d ago
Of course! Cost of living increases in pay aren’t a thing, despite the cost of living increasing exponentially.
Newnan Times-Herald
Foregone revenue from Georgia's grocery tax exemption to increase by 22% by 2027
(The Center Square) — Foregone revenues from Georgia's grocery tax exemption are estimated to increase by about 22.3% between fiscal 2023 and 2027. In fiscal 2023, the tax expenditure cost to the state is estimated at $838.4 million and is projected to increase to more than $1 billion in fiscal 2027, according to a new report, "Tax Incentive Evaluation: Georgia Sales Tax Exemption for Food for Off-Premises Consumption."
Nonprofit names $1.5B Georgia Rivian EV plant incentive as worst deal of the year
(The Center Square) — A nonprofit has named Georgia’s decision to give $1.5 billion in incentives for a Rivian Automotive electric vehicle assembly plant 2022’s "Worst Economic Development Deal of the Year." The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability bestows the honor to a government subsidy of a...
Better Broadband for Schools, Families: Georgia to Use COVID Aid to Boost Access
Dozens of Georgia counties with spotty access to high-speed internet will be eligible for a $250 million pot of grant funding available through last year’s federal pandemic relief aid. Georgia’s U.S. senators promoted the funding on Dec. 1, saying the money could boost connections for tens of thousands of homes and businesses in rural areas […]
Albany Herald
MARC HYDEN: Lawmakers mull contentious mileage-based tax
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the Legislature’s recent study committee hearings, it’s that broad changes to Georgia’s tax code may be on the horizon. In fact, the Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation has been focused, in part, on updating the Peach State’s tax policy to deal with the emerging electric vehicle market, which could impact the majority of Georgians.
Georgia bases land priority projects in national defense bill
ATLANTA — President Joe Biden signed the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act Friday, legislation that approves fiscal 2023 funding requests for Georgia military bases from St. Marys to Marietta. The annual defense bill represents a 10% increase over what the Pentagon received during the last federal fiscal year...
mississippifreepress.org
Run-off Election in Georgia Sent A Clear Message: The John Lewis Voting Rights Act Must Be Passed
To quote the words of the late Congressman John Lewis, elections can have consequences. “The vote is extremely important; one could even say it is sacred. In a democratic society, it is our most effective and effective nonviolent tool. And we must put it to use,” Lewis continued.
allongeorgia.com
Hereafter Farms is Building America’s Largest Sustainable Eco Community on 460 Acres in Georgia
“It’s surreal that we’re actually doing it,” states Hereafter Farms Co-Founder Farrakhan Ali. Their plan is to create a self-sustaining town where they and over 100 families will grow their own food, teach their own children, build sustainable housing, and develop businesses to create a healthy economic ecosystem that expands far beyond the community itself.
HIV and AIDS in Georgia top national charts
Doctors at AU Health say Richmond County has one of the highest rates of HIV cases, per capita, in the state of Georgia.
Georgia Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in January, with the first payments...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Dr. John Warren: Real lessons from the Georgia victory
It has been said that Hell has no fury like an idea whose time has come. Clearly in the State of Georgia, the idea of overcoming “voter suppression” has truly come and it has been victorious. Again, let us look and learn from this great victory. We saw...
The Georgia Grand Jury's Investigation Into Trump's Election Involvement Is Close to Conclusion
Attempts by former president Donald Trump and his friends to rig the Georgia 2020 election are being looked into by a special grand jury, according to persons with knowledge of the situation.
WRDW-TV
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
beckerspayer.com
How Georgia's Medicaid work requirement program will work
Georgia's Medicaid work requirement program is set to begin July 1, 2023, making it the only state with such requirements, Capital Beat News Service reported Dec. 23. Here are five notes on how the program, called Pathways to Coverage, will work:. 1. The program will require enrollees to complete 80...
Georgia Today: Burst pipes flooded buildings, new trafficking victim shelter, farmer mental health
On the Tuesday Dec. 27 edition of Georgia Today: An epidemic of burst pipes and flooded buildings, a new shelter for victims of human trafficking, and mental health help for farmers. ______. Secondary Content. About the authors. Author. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Georgia Today: Recycling your tree, positive news for...
saportareport.com
Georgia Public Service Commission allows Georgia Power to hold off on net metering expansion
The popular Georgia Power net metering program will not expand in Georgia in 2023. The tri-annual Georgia Power Integrated Resource plan hearings before the Georgia Public Commission — sometimes called the Rate Case — encompassed a few topics including expanding or starting a new net metering program, where homeowners with rooftop solar sell the excess energy they generate back to the grid.
WXIA 11 Alive
New millionaire in Georgia after latest Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — There's a new millionaire in the Peach State after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 with a Mega Ball number of 11. To win $1 million, the lucky individual had to match all five of the regular numbers but missed out on the jackpot without the Mega Ball.
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In Georgia (GA): Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license means you’re making your venture official and can really get down to business, but the process of applying for the right license and making sure that you’re staying compliant and meeting all filing deadlines can be overwhelming. So, if you’re a Georgia business owner...
Albany Herald
BEN BAKER: The real numbers in Georgia Power's rate hike
Georgia Power is getting a rate hike in January and additional hikes in 2024 and 2025. And there will be even more next year, but we don’t know what those are yet. This rant is not about the rate hike, but about the media reporting. Every. Single. Report. I read talks about why the rate hike(s) is(are) coming.
WRDW-TV
Local cancer survivor waits years for disability benefits
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For those looking for disability benefits, it feels more like a lucky lottery. Here in Georgia, the fight to access federal disability benefits is getting harder, with some waiting more than two years for relief. Carissa Griffin is a cancer survivor and waited over three years...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: Wednesday, December 28
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
