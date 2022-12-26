Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27The Modern TimesLexington, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
abc45.com
Mater main breaks across the Triad
Up to 14 Winston-Salem water mains are leaking after the ice that damaged them melted away as temperatures rise. “Well I'm not surprised,” said Winston Salem resident Donnie Hilliard. Hilliard says it's just part of the cold weekend he experienced. “Well it's uncomfortable but I expect it because that's...
abc45.com
Water main break on Silas Creek Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Traffic is being diverted on Silas Creek Parkway near Miller Street. City officials said the cold temperatures caused a water main break on the street. They are encouraging motorists to take an alternate route. City crews are working on the situation, but there is no timeline for when the water will be restored.
abc45.com
Crash in Winston-Salem turns deadly
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem officers are investigating a deadly crash involving a tractor trailer and a moped. Officers said Pearless Speller was driving a tractor trailer on 27th St. and N. Patterson Ave back in June. They said he failed to stop for a red light and the tractor trailer hit a moped driven by Michael Werts. Officers said Werts was taken to a hospital where he eventually died from his injuries on Christmas Day. This is the 22nd motor vehicle fatality of 2022, which is down eight from last year. The investigation into the crash continues.
abc45.com
Alamance Co. man charged with Power Meter Tampering
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance Co. first responders were called to a building fire next to a home on Norris Trl. in Burlington on Tuesday. Deputies said during the incident they discovered a power meter on the property had been tampered with. A representative from Duke Energy confirmed the tampering. Deputies arrested Gene Fitch Oliver III and transported him to the Alamance County Jail. Oliver was charged with Interfering with Electric Meters Resulting In Significant Property Damage or Public Endangerment. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
abc45.com
Sub-freezing temperatures over the weekend lead to burst pipes
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Some people arriving home today could return to water damage from freezing or leaking pipes after fire departments across the Triad were called into action after temperatures plunged below freezing over the weekend. “You could have stood under here and washed your hair because it was...
abc45.com
Photography Store Robbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Tuesday shortly after midnight, police responded to an alarm at Camera Corner at 2273 S. Church Street. Officers on scene found a damaged window and conducted a security sweep. No suspects were found inside. The business reported over $10,000 in stolen merchandise. Surveillance video showed a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gloves, later fleeing the scene in a vehicle.
abc45.com
High Point mother trying to find her missing 20-year-old son
HIGH POINT, N.C. — 20-year-old Nicholas Snead went missing on Friday and has not been heard from since. The family Christmas tree isn’t coming down until Nick comes home. It’s his favorite time of year and his mother, Nicole, wants to be able to celebrate when her son returns.
abc45.com
Man Arrested in Shooting Death of Stepfather
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Monday around 11:00 p.m., High Point Police were alerted to a shooting at 2719 Westgate Dr. When officers arrived, they located Keith Mcauthor Brown, 40, dead from a gunshot wound. Detectives began an investigation immediately, finding that Tyshaune Risaiah Bethea, 21, of High Point was responsible. He was arrested for the death of Brown, his stepfather. The homicide came because of an argument between these two men.
abc45.com
Father Allegedly Abused Newborn Infants
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police arrested a man after allegedly abusing his new infants. Police started their investigation on Tristan Strupe when staff at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center noticed injuries on his two newborn twins. The infants where less than two days old. Strupe is charged with child abuse and is being held on a $65,000 bond.
