sweetwaternow.com
RSPD Responds to Increase In New Fentanyl Pill
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Police Department has recently responded to an increased number of drug related calls where suspected fentanyl has been present. While fentanyl is not new to our state or community, the increased presence of it is concerning. The Wyoming State Crime Lab has seen a...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 28 – December 29, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
One fatality, one injured in yesterday’s accident near mm 103
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, there was one fatality and one injured during yesterday’s accident near milepost 103. The name of the deceased is Betty Abriani, 63, from Wyoming. The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane between Dewar Drive and...
Wyoming Police Department Concerned About Dangers Of Fentanyl
Police in Rock Springs say they are getting more calls about fentanyl these days. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times as powerful as morphine, according to the DEA. In a Facebook post, the RSPD says that while fentanyl is not a new problem, ''the increased presence...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision Near Rock Springs
A Wyoming woman, 63, is dead after a head-on collision near Rock Springs, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at milepost 103 in Sweetwater County. According to the crash summary, a Cadillac Escalade was reported as a wrong-way...
Two Men Get Jail Time, Lose Hunting Privileges for Numerous Wildlife Crimes
Two southeast Texas men recently pleaded guilty to numerous misdemeanor wildlife crimes resulting in jail times, five-figure fines and a five-year ban from hunting, according to Sweetwater County Circuit Court records and a Wyoming Game and Fish Department news release last week. Circuit Court Craig Jones on Oct. 26 sentenced...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
WY EMT Killed, Another Hurt in Ambulance Crash
One EMT was killed and another was hurt when their ambulance was struck by another vehicle on Route 80 in Wyoming, officials said. Both EMTs were employees of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Their identities were not immediately released. The crash happened early Wednesday morning responding to a request for...
Commercial Passenger Plane Slides off Runway at Rock Springs Airport
Last night a commercial passenger plane out of Denver slid off the runway when it touched down in Sweetwater County. At about 9:40 p.m. last night, Dec. 27, the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Office received reports of the incident at Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport (8 miles east of Rock Springs) when the Skywest commercial passenger plane attempted to land in black ice conditions.
svinews.com
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
wyo4news.com
New executive director announced for YAH
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Jamie Loredo has been announced as the new Executive Director of the Young at Heart Community Center. “I have been a resident of Rock Springs for nearly my entire life. I have strong roots in Rock Springs, and I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to raise my children in our quiet little city. I started my career at Young at Heart with Western Wyoming Community College as my conduit. I was teaching for the Community Education program where I built a strong rapport with the aging adults I had in my class, I had it set in my mind at that time that I wanted to pursue a full-time career with Young at Heart.
