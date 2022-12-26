ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Census Bureau: PA Lost 40K In People Over Last Year

A new study shows that there were thousands of people who moved out of Pennsylvania last year. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a loss of about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022. The Pittsburgh Metropolitan area saw a decrease of 17,000 people. According to the latest...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Will Eugene DePasquale run for Pennsylvania attorney general? Maybe.

By https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-12-29/back-in-pittsburgh-former-auditor-general-eugene-depasquale-ponders-a-run-for-attorney-general. They say that those who can’t do, teach. Try telling that to University of Pittsburgh poli sci instructor Eugene DePasquale, a two-term former state auditor general. “I’ve won more than I’ve lost,” he said brightly. After all, in addition to eight years spent as the state’s top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

‘Step up and do something’: Teens at Youth Enrichment Services are leading the conversation about solutions to gun violence

This month, Youth Enrichment Services released the “Reducing Gun Violence in Our Community: Teen Voices and Visions” report, which includes teens’ ideas for reducing gunfire across the county. The post ‘Step up and do something’: Teens at Youth Enrichment Services are leading the conversation about solutions to gun violence appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Lawsuit accuses Pittsburgh cosmetology school of fraud

PITTSBURGH — A former employee at a Pittsburgh cosmetology school has filed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the school of fraud. The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Jennifer Michael, who was the operations manager at Fountain of Youth Academy in Squirrel Hill. The complaint said the school targeted...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvanian dies after falling off a cliff

A Pennsylvania man died after falling from a cliff on Tuesday. 7News ABC partner WTAE says 63-year-old Paul Berger fell from a cliff above Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County. The coroner told WTAE that Berger was on his own property and was checking traps when he fell. The news outlet said they don’t know at […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Mark Popovich, Senior Managing Director and Pittsburgh Office Co-Head, JLL Capital Markets

December 2022 — In an interview with Invest:, Mark Popovich, senior managing director and Pittsburgh office co-head of JLL Capital Markets, talked about the strategies the company is implementing in the current economic landscape when there is still a great deal of uncertainty around issues like interest rates and a recession on the horizon. Popovich also provided insight into how a variety of markets are doing coming out of the pandemic, including office, retail, hotel and industrial.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pabucketlist.com

7 Western PA Locations Where “The Pale Blue Eye” Was Filmed

“The Pale Blue Eye” is a Netflix murder-mystery, set in the 1830s and starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Fred Hechinger, Gillian Anderson, and Robert Duvall, to name just some of cast members. While the storyline of “The Pale Blue Eye” is set at West Point in New York, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bursting pipes wreak havoc in City of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Look around the city and you can see the lingering impact of the weekend winter weather. “From Friday evening to now, we’ve had over 300 calls,” said Jake Kicinski, who’s the vice president of operations for Southside Plumbing & Heating. The phones at Southside...
PITTSBURGH, PA

