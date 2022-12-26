Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
Amtrak’s ‘Pennsylvanian’ connecting Pittsburgh and New York to get new Airo trains
PITTSBURGH — The passenger rail service from Amtrak connecting Pittsburgh and New York is among a select few routes nationally that will see its trains receive a major upgrade in the coming years that “will transform the travel experience.”. It’s part of an effort called Amtrak Airo, which...
Could 'stop, question and frisk' drive down gun violence in Pittsburgh?
Increased gun violence in Pittsburgh has spurred city officials and residents to look for ways to combat the problem. A Carnegie Mellon University criminologist is recommending an approach that has generated controversy and debate elsewhere. Daniel Nagin, a professor of public policy and statistics at Carnegie Mellon, is calling for...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers
Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
Khari Mosley announces candidacy for Pittsburgh City Council
A staple of Pittsburgh campaign circles is throwing his own hat into the ring for a Pittsburgh City Council race in the city’s East End. Khari Mosley is running for Pittsburgh City Council in District 9, which includes East Hills, East Liberty, Garfield, Homewood, Lincoln-Lemington, Stanton Heights and part of Point Breeze.
butlerradio.com
Census Bureau: PA Lost 40K In People Over Last Year
A new study shows that there were thousands of people who moved out of Pennsylvania last year. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a loss of about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022. The Pittsburgh Metropolitan area saw a decrease of 17,000 people. According to the latest...
Will Eugene DePasquale run for Pennsylvania attorney general? Maybe.
By https://www.wesa.fm/politics-government/2022-12-29/back-in-pittsburgh-former-auditor-general-eugene-depasquale-ponders-a-run-for-attorney-general. They say that those who can’t do, teach. Try telling that to University of Pittsburgh poli sci instructor Eugene DePasquale, a two-term former state auditor general. “I’ve won more than I’ve lost,” he said brightly. After all, in addition to eight years spent as the state’s top...
412 Blvd. of the Allies in Downtown Pittsburgh earns historic designation
A nine-story building at 412 Blvd. of the Allies in Downtown Pittsburgh has received a historic designation from the city. Pittsburgh City Council voted Wednesday to approve the historic nomination. The building, constructed in 1927, originally housed a hospital and then a pharmaceutical research, manufacturing and sales company, according to...
Pittsburgh Diner Featured On TV Show Has Best French Toast In State, Website Says
One Pennsylvania diner known for its variety of French toast tops the best in the state, according to Eat This, Not That. The Dor-Stop on Potomac Avenue in Pittsburgh was featured in a 2008 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri, who tried their Jumbot. Dor-Stop offers walnut,...
A visit to Crawford Village
Having snowed intermittently throughout the morning, the icy white crystals began to fall once more as my father drove along Fifth Avenue in d
Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
‘Step up and do something’: Teens at Youth Enrichment Services are leading the conversation about solutions to gun violence
This month, Youth Enrichment Services released the “Reducing Gun Violence in Our Community: Teen Voices and Visions” report, which includes teens’ ideas for reducing gunfire across the county. The post ‘Step up and do something’: Teens at Youth Enrichment Services are leading the conversation about solutions to gun violence appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
wtae.com
Lawsuit accuses Pittsburgh cosmetology school of fraud
PITTSBURGH — A former employee at a Pittsburgh cosmetology school has filed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the school of fraud. The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Jennifer Michael, who was the operations manager at Fountain of Youth Academy in Squirrel Hill. The complaint said the school targeted...
Pennsylvanian dies after falling off a cliff
A Pennsylvania man died after falling from a cliff on Tuesday. 7News ABC partner WTAE says 63-year-old Paul Berger fell from a cliff above Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County. The coroner told WTAE that Berger was on his own property and was checking traps when he fell. The news outlet said they don’t know at […]
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Mark Popovich, Senior Managing Director and Pittsburgh Office Co-Head, JLL Capital Markets
December 2022 — In an interview with Invest:, Mark Popovich, senior managing director and Pittsburgh office co-head of JLL Capital Markets, talked about the strategies the company is implementing in the current economic landscape when there is still a great deal of uncertainty around issues like interest rates and a recession on the horizon. Popovich also provided insight into how a variety of markets are doing coming out of the pandemic, including office, retail, hotel and industrial.
Two students charged with misdemeanor after mistreatment of cadaver at University of Pittsburgh
Two students from the University of Pittsburgh have been charged with misdemeanor after alleged mistreatment of a cadaver in an anatomy class. They will have a hearing next month related to the allegations and the University will review how they
pabucketlist.com
7 Western PA Locations Where “The Pale Blue Eye” Was Filmed
“The Pale Blue Eye” is a Netflix murder-mystery, set in the 1830s and starring Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Fred Hechinger, Gillian Anderson, and Robert Duvall, to name just some of cast members. While the storyline of “The Pale Blue Eye” is set at West Point in New York, the...
Bursting pipes wreak havoc in City of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Look around the city and you can see the lingering impact of the weekend winter weather. “From Friday evening to now, we’ve had over 300 calls,” said Jake Kicinski, who’s the vice president of operations for Southside Plumbing & Heating. The phones at Southside...
Carrick business owner picking up the pieces after ceiling collapse
PITTSBURGH — On Christmas morning, Anthony Harris came to his store, UDIGG Apparel in Carrick, to pick up some gifts. “My whole ceiling fell. Literally, my whole ceiling was just ... on the ground,” Harris said. Harris found pieces of drywall and other debris, littered on the floor...
