wwnytv.com
Four people flee burning home in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people, including two children, escaped their burning home with only the clothes on their backs early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown. When city firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the first and...
flackbroadcasting.com
Year-round Lewis County camp destroyed by Wednesday fire
WATSON- An electrical issue is to blame for a camp that was destroyed in a Wednesday blaze in Lewis County, emergency responders say. It was shortly before 11:00 a.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls from 7533 Kotel Road, town of Watson. Owner Keith Davoy told authorities that he was venturing...
Red Cross aids ten people after devastating fire destroys home in Constantina
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross were busy Tuesday morning, December 27 when they received a house fire call out of Constantia in Oswego County. The fire broke out in a single-level home located on Salt Road in the Town of Constantia around […]
cnycentral.com
Man allegedly breaks into school, steals plow, tries to steal $8k in guns, hunting gear
WATERTOWN, N.Y. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department arrested Sean M. Briggs, 35, of Watertown for allegedly committing a string of crimes during the weekend's blizzard. Detectives said Briggs broke into General Brown High School on Christmas Day after his vehicle got stuck in the snow on Route 12E....
cnycentral.com
DEC, Forest Rangers assist in rescue operations during Buffalo winter storm
During the dangerous blizzard that ravaged Western NY, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted various County emergency personnel in rescue operations. In Jefferson County, Rangers helped rescue people from their cars as the county was bombarded with more than 100 calls to 911 for stranded drivers on...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the National Weather Service, snowfall in Deferiet during this winter storm is on par with the accumulation in Buffalo. Deferiet saw 50.8 inches of snowfall, while the Buffalo Airport records 51.5 inches of snow. Watertown and Sackets Harbor also saw snowfall on par...
wwnytv.com
Additional accumulations through Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard’s over, but there’s still lake effect snow falling in parts of the north country. And where those parts are will change from time to time. There’s a winter storm warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday. A...
wwnytv.com
Man accused of living inside school for 2 days, then breaking into department store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are calling it a “Blizzard Burglary Blitz Bust.”. Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy responded to an alarm at Runnings in Watertown’s Pioneer Plaza. The deputy found a pickup truck with a plow parked near a damaged...
informnny.com
National Grid still working to restore power to North Country customers
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Customers without power will likely soon be relieved, according to a press release from National Grid. Following the holiday blizzard that dumped over four feet of snow and gale-force winds, National Grid said Tuesday that its crews have been working to restore power to nearly all of its customers in central and northern New York.
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
cnycentral.com
Oneida County Sheriff reminds snowmobilers of laws and safety tips as season kicks off
CAMDEN, N.Y. — Sheriff Rob Maciol of Oneida County and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Snowmobile Patrol Unit hosted the annual Snowmobile Safety Press Conference Tuesday at the TC Riders Snowmobile Club in the town of Camden. As New York’s busy snowmobiling season begins, the sheriff reiterated that...
wwnytv.com
What was it like for you? Viewers send us storm-related pics
(WWNY) - The snow and wind made up the weekend’s blizzard, but for those who live along Lake Ontario or the St. Lawrence River, ice added to the wintry landscape. Stephanie Hagelin sent us a picture on Christmas Day from Point Peninsula showing ice that built up next to a sign from splashing waves along the shoreline. With the highs winds and cold, mother nature was able to create ice sculpture of her own.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County woman accused of vandalism in Lowville, Troopers say
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County woman is accused of vandalism in the town of Lowville, authorities say. Cindy L. Miller, 39, of Lowville, NY was arrested early Tuesday by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree. According to...
Winter storm winding down in Buffalo and Syracuse, but lots more snow expected in Watertown
Syracuse, NY — The winter storm is winding down in Syracuse and Buffalo, but Watertown is expected to get another 13 to 19 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is still in effect in Buffalo until 4 a.m. Monday. Buffalo had...
iheartoswego.com
Michael A. Sirchia – December 25, 2022 Featured
Michael A. Sirchia, 94, of Oswego died Sunday December 25, 2022 in Bishop’s Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Mr. Sirchia was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Russo) Sirchia. He worked as a butcher for forty years at B & M Meat Market in Long Island, and eight years for the Laborer’s Local #214 Oswego, NY, and retiring in 1990 after working three years at Raymour and Flanigan Furniture. Mr. Sirchia was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Scriba, the Scriba Seniors Group, and a former volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Drive.
Eis House Lodge In Mexico Under New Ownership
MEXICO, NY – A long time dining destination located at 144 Academy St. in the Village of Mexico, the Eis House Lodge is now operating under new ownership. A team of four siblings, Chrissy Mason, Debbie Ferris, Jason Allers and Tim Aller, all natives of Mexico; will carry on the tradition of fine dining and lodging, bringing fresh ideas to the popular establishment.
