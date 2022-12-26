SAVANNAH, Georgia (WWNY) - Ashley R. Lessard-Neron, 39, of Savannah, GA, and formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away December 24, 2022 in Watertown, NY. She was born on March 7, 1983 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Clinton Maxfield and late Kathy Robinson and she attended Watertown High School. Following school she received her certificate as an LPN from BOCES. She then worked at Mercy Hospital as an LPN up until the hospital closed. She married Carolyne M. Lessard-Neron, who serves in the US Army, on April 15, 2015 in Watertown. The couple were stationed at Fort Belvoir in Virginia from 2018 until 2022. They are currently stationed at Hunter Army AirField in Savannah, Georgia.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO