Sean Patrick Lyng, 45
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sean Patrick Lyng, 45, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2022, at Samaritan Medical Center. Sean was born on December 14th, 1977, at Mercy Hospital in Watertown NY, son of Patrick and Judy Lyng. Sean graduated from General Brown High School in 1996. In 1999, he received his associate degree in Culinary Arts from Jefferson Community College. After graduation, he began working at Barkeaters Café in the Salmon Run Mall. Sean was hired at JT construction in 2001. In 2006, his father Patrick Lyng wanted Sean to be his main employee, which eventually led him to take over the family construction business that he renamed SPL construction.
Thomas C. Jewett, 79, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas C. Jewett, 79, Eimicke Place, formerly of Theresa died Monday December 26, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown after struggling with multiple sclerosis for over thirty-three years. Born October 2, 1943 in Watertown, he was the son of Donald and Ida Sackett Jewett. Following...
Scott A. Croft, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Scott A. Croft, 55, died peacefully on December 27, 2022, at his home. A full obituary will be published on Thursday. He is being cared for by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
Barbara A. Woodside,70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Woodside,70, Creekwood Apartments, pass away December 26, 2022, under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at the home of her daughter, Buffy Hart. Barbara was born April 3, 1952, in Watertown, daughter of Clarence and Mary (Davis) Hatch, Sr. She attended local schools. Barbara was a housekeeper for Best Western in Watertown and Candlewood Suites in Evans Mills.
Lisa Beth Trembley, 41, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lisa Beth Trembley, 41, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Carthage Area Hospital and just 8 days following a surgical procedure performed at Crouse Hospital, in Syracuse. Born on November 14, 1981, in Carthage, New York, to Daniel F. Trembley, of Carthage, and...
Francis E. Scovel, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Francis E. Scovel, 65 passed away on Saturday, December 24th at the Samaritan Medical Center where he had been a patient. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 31st at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Natalie, M.S.C. officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 11:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery.
Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Larry A. Gillespie 78, of Wood battle Road, died peacefully on December 26, 2022, at his home. Born on May 8, 1944, in Phoenix, NY; to the late Hubert & Ada (Clark) Gillespie. A 1962 graduate and athlete of Baldwinsville High School. He went on to take the wrestling championship for the county, pinning his opponent in 11 seconds. Served Proudly in the US Army from 1967-1968 in Danang, Vietnam with honors of merit.
Marjorie E. Youngs, 92, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie E. Youngs, 92, Clayton, passed away peacefully Friday, December 23, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village. She was born in Watertown, NY, May 9, 1930, the daughter of Forest and Jennie E. Reddick Denesha. She was a 1948 graduate of Clayton Central School. On September 18, 1953, she married Wayne E. Youngs in the parsonage of Oswegatchie Baptist Church. He passed away in 2017. Margie was a member of the Clayton and Depauville United Methodist Churches.
Juan D. Heredia, 51, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Juan D. Heredia, 51, of Kieff Drive, died in the early hours of Monday, December 26, 2022 at home. Juan was born on May 22, 1971 in the Dominican Republic to parents Juan Vasques and Milagros Heredia. He served in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Drum for a time. He was later employed as a freelance computer technician.
David Hibbard, 71, of Watertown and formerly of Sackets Harbor
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David Hibbard, 71, Watertown, formerly of Sackets Harbor, died Saturday, December 24th at Samaritan Summit where he had resided. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Services Rescheduled: Dr. William A. Dallas, 91, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dr. William A. Dallas have been rescheduled to Thursday 1 pm, December 29th, 2022 at St. Vasilio’s Greek Orthodox Church. Dr. Dallas, 91, retired Watertown Orthodontist, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 21st, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements are with...
Patricia Ann Newman, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Ann Newman, 55, passed away peacefully on December 25, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident. She was born on June 28, 1967 in Cooperstown, NY, daughter of Carl and Mary (Eagan) Newman. Patricia attended Boca Ciega High School in St. Petersburg, FL. She married Phil Cox in January of 1989 in San Diego, CA, and the couple later divorced in 2004. She moved to New York in 1998 where she was a homemaker. She loved the outdoors, fishing, crossword puzzles, coloring, dolphins and Elmo and most of all spending time with her kids and grandchildren.
Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hector M. Torres, 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away on December 24, 2022 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence. He was born on December 2, 1954 in Puerto Rico, son of Manuel and Rafaela (Robles) Torres. Hector grew up in Puerto Rico and moved to the United States in the early 1970′s. He held various jobs until becoming disabled.
Robert T. “Red” Northrup, Sr., 87, of Wanakena
WANAKENA, New York (WWNY) - Robert T. “Red” Northrup, Sr., age 87, of Wanakena, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Clifton-Fine Hospital. There will be a memorial mass on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Hubert’s Catholic Church in Star Lake with military honors. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Four people flee burning home in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Four people, including two children, escaped their burning home with only the clothes on their backs early Thursday morning. It happened shortly after midnight at 524 Frontenac Street in Watertown. When city firefighters arrived at the scene, they found flames shooting from the first and...
Ashley R. Lessard-Neron, 39, formerly of Watertown
SAVANNAH, Georgia (WWNY) - Ashley R. Lessard-Neron, 39, of Savannah, GA, and formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away December 24, 2022 in Watertown, NY. She was born on March 7, 1983 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Clinton Maxfield and late Kathy Robinson and she attended Watertown High School. Following school she received her certificate as an LPN from BOCES. She then worked at Mercy Hospital as an LPN up until the hospital closed. She married Carolyne M. Lessard-Neron, who serves in the US Army, on April 15, 2015 in Watertown. The couple were stationed at Fort Belvoir in Virginia from 2018 until 2022. They are currently stationed at Hunter Army AirField in Savannah, Georgia.
William “Bill” Joseph Stevenson, 70, of Pyrites
PYRITES, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” Joseph Stevenson, 70, of Pyrites died peacefully, in his home on Thursday, December 22, 2022 where he was under the care of family and Hospice. Bill was born March 15, 1952 in Potsdam, a son of the late Grant and Frances...
Carl A. Cousins, 75, Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Carl A. Cousins, 75, Copenhagen, passed away Christmas day, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among his survivors in his wife Cheryl, Copenhagen. Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Dr. William J. Twining, 96, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Dr. William J. Twining, 96, of Gouverneur surrounded by family passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022 at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, New York. Dr. Twining was born in Copenhagen, New York on May 31, 1926, the son of William Ashley and Leda Sage...
Sunshine for the morning
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You’re not going to need so many layers of clothing over the next several days. It will be partly sunny for most of the day with clouds building in during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-40s. It stays cloudy overnight. Lows will...
