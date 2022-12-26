Read full article on original website
Alan Rogers
3d ago
sell but not to foreign investors, I don't want China owning any part of the US other then what they have now Washington DC.
Reply
3
Related
Wyo seeks 6,282-acre land swap for new Colorado River Basin dam
Wyoming moved to expedite the construction of a 280-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest last month by proposing a 6,282-acre land exchange. The state wants 1,762 acres of federal property for a dam and reservoir on the West Fork of Battle Creek in the Sierra Madre Mountains, according to a Nov. 30 letter and map from Jenifer Scoggin, the director of Wyoming’s Office of State Lands and Investments. In exchange, Wyoming would transfer ownership of up to 4,520 acres of state school trust lands to the federal government. That school trust land lies inside the boundaries of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: What’s The Deal With 85 Octane Gasoline? Safe To Use Or Not?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Debate erupted in the Cowboy State Daily office over Wyoming’s gasoline. A contingent said that 85 octane gasoline is terrible and should never be used. Another said it’s fine and that they use it all the time. Arguments about how long-lived various people’s vehicles were, what nefarious organizations must be behind the push for higher octane fuels, and vaguely coherent ideas about what the octane rating actually means were abundant.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Company Has Made Components For NASA, Now Expanding To Nuclear Innovation
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. L&H industrial makes some of the world’s largest parts, reaching far beyond Wyoming with innovative mechanical solutions that are now exported around the world. The multimillion-dollar company has built parts for NASA that have been in outer space. Now the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Electrical Co-Op Says Parts Of Wyoming Came Close To Blackouts During Last Week’s Storm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Residents in eastern states were told Christmas morning to turn down their thermostats and shut off their Christmas lights to avoid blackouts, and as demand for heating surged in the southeast, blackouts rolled across the region. Wyoming utilities managed to keep...
Courthouse News Service
Public wary Montana land swap may favor wealthy landowners
MISSOULA, Mont. (CN) — Some say collaboration is the way to solve complicated public land issues. But in Montana’s Crazy Mountains, both collaborators and outsiders are questioning the intent and timing of a proposed public-private land swap. After the public comment period closed on Dec. 23 for the...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Renewables move forward in Colorado, but in Wyoming?
Not so fast; federal law has slowed our shift to renewables. What will it take to reform it?. Colorado’s largest electrical utility last week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission [capability] next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits.
sweetwaternow.com
Transportation Commission Awards $41.2 Million in Contracts in December
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $41.2 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its December 15 regular business meeting. The commission conditionally awarded a nearly $17.96 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction, Inc. for a project involving grading, traffic control, drainage, electrical,...
Nevada calls on Utah and Upper Colorado Basin states to slash water use by 500,000 acre-feet
Nevada water managers have submitted a plan for cutting diversions by 500,000 acre-feet in a last-ditch effort to shore up flows on the Colorado River before low water levels cause critical problems at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams. But the Silver State’s plan targets cuts in Utah and the river’s...
svinews.com
Average Wyoming gas prices drop by 11 cents in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pay Fines With Food? Interesting Idea, Say Wyoming Courts and Food Banks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The holiday spirit is alive and well in the court system in Butte, Montana. For the first three weeks of this month, the local municipal court offered defendants an opportunity to knock $150 off their fines with a donation of 30 cans of food to the local food bank.
oilcity.news
As new year rolls in, Wyoming Game and Fish preparing to open hunting license applications
CASPER, Wyo. — With the new year about to roll in, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is preparing to open hunting license applications for a range of species. Game and Fish will begin accepting applications from residents and nonresidents seeking licenses to hunt six big game species or wild turkey at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
utahstories.com
UTAH FORGE: New Renewable Energy Project in the Middle of Nowhere in Utah to Benefit the Entire World
MILFORD – Set your GPS for the middle of nowhere and you could easily end up in Beaver County ― a sprawling 444 square miles in west central Utah where roughly 7,249 people reside. Not far from the town of Milford (population 1500), Utah’s Renewable Energy Corridor stretches...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Pack Started By Wyoming Wolves Likely Hasn’t Spawned Second Pack
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only “potential sightings” of wolves outside the established territory...
Proposed legislative rule change undermines constitution, invites corruption
In the early 1970s, something revolutionary happened. Everyday Montanans stood up, demanding a new constitution with expanded rights and freedoms. One-hundred delegates from across the state – democratically chosen by their communities – gathered in Helena to draft a document admired the world over as a model for citizen democracy. One thing they all had […] The post Proposed legislative rule change undermines constitution, invites corruption appeared first on Daily Montanan.
cowboystatedaily.com
South Dakota Gov Kristi Noem Gets Flamethrower For Christmas. Will It Start Arms War Among Govs?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In what could be the start of a flaming arms race among Western politicians, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is showing off a flamethrower her staff gave her for Christmas. An inquiry into whether Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon’s staff might consider...
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
cowboystatedaily.com
In Wake Of FTX Disaster, Crypto Expert Says Wyoming Has A Solid Gameplan
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Well before the dramatic fall of FTX, a Wyoming digital asset expert had already seen the electronic handwriting on the wall. Laramie native Caitlin Long was on a panel with disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried last year at a Bitcoin conference...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Elk, Deer, and Antelope Hunting Applications Open on January 3
Hopeful hunters can apply for six big game animals, and wild turkey – and the Wyoming Super Tag raffle – until the end of January. The ringing in of the new year signals the opening of hunting applications for many hunters. At 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications for six big game species and wild turkey.
montanian.com
LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & STATE NEWS
All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Bohn, Eric E. Charged with two felony counts drug/narcotic violations and two counts drug equipment violations....
Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage. Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from...
Comments / 5