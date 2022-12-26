ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Alan Rogers
3d ago

sell but not to foreign investors, I don't want China owning any part of the US other then what they have now Washington DC.

3
WyoFile

Wyo seeks 6,282-acre land swap for new Colorado River Basin dam

Wyoming moved to expedite the construction of a 280-foot-high concrete dam in the Medicine Bow National Forest last month by proposing a 6,282-acre land exchange. The state wants 1,762 acres of federal property for a dam and reservoir on the West Fork of Battle Creek in the Sierra Madre Mountains, according to a Nov. 30 letter and map from Jenifer Scoggin, the director of Wyoming’s Office of State Lands and Investments. In exchange, Wyoming would transfer ownership of up to 4,520 acres of state school trust lands to the federal government. That school trust land lies inside the boundaries of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: What’s The Deal With 85 Octane Gasoline? Safe To Use Or Not?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Debate erupted in the Cowboy State Daily office over Wyoming’s gasoline. A contingent said that 85 octane gasoline is terrible and should never be used. Another said it’s fine and that they use it all the time. Arguments about how long-lived various people’s vehicles were, what nefarious organizations must be behind the push for higher octane fuels, and vaguely coherent ideas about what the octane rating actually means were abundant.
WYOMING STATE
Courthouse News Service

Public wary Montana land swap may favor wealthy landowners

MISSOULA, Mont. (CN) — Some say collaboration is the way to solve complicated public land issues. But in Montana’s Crazy Mountains, both collaborators and outsiders are questioning the intent and timing of a proposed public-private land swap. After the public comment period closed on Dec. 23 for the...
MONTANA STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Renewables move forward in Colorado, but in Wyoming?

Not so fast; federal law has slowed our shift to renewables. What will it take to reform it?. Colorado’s largest electrical utility last week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission [capability] next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits.
COLORADO STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Transportation Commission Awards $41.2 Million in Contracts in December

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded $41.2 million in contracts for nine Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its December 15 regular business meeting. The commission conditionally awarded a nearly $17.96 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction, Inc. for a project involving grading, traffic control, drainage, electrical,...
CHEYENNE, WY
svinews.com

Average Wyoming gas prices drop by 11 cents in past week

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Pay Fines With Food? Interesting Idea, Say Wyoming Courts and Food Banks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The holiday spirit is alive and well in the court system in Butte, Montana. For the first three weeks of this month, the local municipal court offered defendants an opportunity to knock $150 off their fines with a donation of 30 cans of food to the local food bank.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Colorado Pack Started By Wyoming Wolves Likely Hasn’t Spawned Second Pack

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only “potential sightings” of wolves outside the established territory...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Proposed legislative rule change undermines constitution, invites corruption

In the early 1970s, something revolutionary happened. Everyday Montanans stood up, demanding a new constitution with expanded rights and freedoms. One-hundred delegates from across the state – democratically chosen by their communities – gathered in Helena to draft a document admired the world over as a model for citizen democracy. One thing they all had […] The post Proposed legislative rule change undermines constitution, invites corruption appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

In Wake Of FTX Disaster, Crypto Expert Says Wyoming Has A Solid Gameplan

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Well before the dramatic fall of FTX, a Wyoming digital asset expert had already seen the electronic handwriting on the wall. Laramie native Caitlin Long was on a panel with disgraced FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried last year at a Bitcoin conference...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming Elk, Deer, and Antelope Hunting Applications Open on January 3

Hopeful hunters can apply for six big game animals, and wild turkey – and the Wyoming Super Tag raffle – until the end of January. The ringing in of the new year signals the opening of hunting applications for many hunters. At 8 a.m. on Jan. 3, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications for six big game species and wild turkey.
WYOMING STATE
montanian.com

LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & STATE NEWS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Bohn, Eric E. Charged with two felony counts drug/narcotic violations and two counts drug equipment violations....
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Plane crashes upon landing at airport along Idaho-Wyoming border

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Idaho/Wyoming border this morning just before 10am to a report of an airplane crash at the end of the Alpine Airport Runway. Fire and Emergency Personnel from Alpine, Wyoming responded to the scene, finding no injuries to both occupants of the plane and minor damage. Deputies interviewed the pilot, who advised icy conditions on the runway as he was landing prevented him from...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

