Channel 3000
New law protects export of sacred Native American items from US
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses. President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of Patrimony...
Dinosaurs were in their prime, not in decline, when fateful asteroid hit
Paleontologists agree that a massive asteroid strike triggered the end of the dinosaurs, but a debate has persisted over the reptiles’ overall state at the time of the fateful collision. Were non-avian dinosaurs already in decline, and the asteroid just sped up their trudge toward extinction? Or were they...
Concerns raised about strep infections in children that can result in ‘flesh-eating’ disease
Doctors should be on the lookout for a particular kind of invasive strep infection in children that can result in so-called “flesh-eating” disease and organ failure, according to health officials. Shortly before Christmas, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an advisory on the recent increase...
Supreme Court keeps border restriction in effect, Buffalo enforces driving ban, and more top news
Here’s a look at some of the most prominent news stories from today, Dec. 27:. The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a...
Southwest says ‘normal’ services to resume on Friday after week of chaos
Southwest Airlines says it’s poised to resume normal schedules on Friday after a tumultuous eight-day meltdown that left hundreds of thousands of passengers delayed or stranded and prompted its executives to make apologies to the riding public and government officials. In a statement released Thursday — following another bruising...
The 11 most expensive cities in the US
The most expensive U.S. cities are costly for a good reason – several, really. Residents are willing to pay extra for everything from housing to food to gas if it allows them to live someplace with great weather. Others are looking for cosmopolitan living, with a host of restaurants, museums and other cultural options on tap.
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
Air travelers in the US hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days — particularly if they’re flying with Southwest Airlines. More than 2,845 flights within, into or out of...
As Southwest Airlines continues to sort out its mess, Buttigieg is steamed
As beleaguered Southwest Airlines continues to sort out stranded passengers, uncollected baggage and out-of-position airplanes, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has taken the airline to task. He’s pulling no punches, referring to the situation as a complete “meltdown” of the system. Meanwhile, the airline’s decision to enact...
Heavy rain and snow hitting the West this week
Heavy coastal rain and mountain snow from a potent atmospheric river are falling across the western United States, with more to come later this week. All 11 Western states are expecting rain or snow, with the heaviest impacts predicted for California. The rain, snow and wind have already knocked out power to 60,000 customers in Oregon and 25,000 in California, according to poweroutage.us.
