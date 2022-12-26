ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WOOD

Exodus Place helps people get back on their feet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. Donations of any size can help provide food and shelter, and are also essential due to the rising heating bills now that we are in the heart of winter. Robb...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Creating change in the Battle Creek community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we come to the end of the year, we are likely looking to the future and what is ahead in the new year. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

There is help out there for chronic neuropathy pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – have you ever been told that the pain and numbness you suffer from is permanent and untreatable? Our next guest may have a solution for you! Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, from Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, and is a Neuropathy Survivor herself.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kwanzaa Festival to offer free events in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is celebrating Kwanzaa with a week long festival that kicked off Monday. The festival was created by Soul Artistry along with other local organizations, according to event organizers. Fun at the library: Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library. On...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Jake Wells

New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each month

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

New event center and wedding venue coming to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new event center is expected to move into a historic Main Street East building in downtown Kalamazoo. The new development is scheduled to open at 251 E. Michigan Ave. in the summer of 2023, according to Rachel Krasinski, director of operations for the Treystar Hospitality Division via LKF Marketing.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest

Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

AUDIO: Covid relief money soon to benefit Kalamazoo community

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As the worst of the pandemic continues to fade in the rearview mirror, a good chunk of the Covid Relief money granted by the American Rescue Plan will finally begin to flow into the Kalamazoo community in 2023. It took Kalamazoo City and County...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Water service work to impact traffic on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road work continues on Kalamazoo's Westnedge Avenue. Westnedge road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting Jan. 2, one southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed for a new water service installation, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Thursday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library

OTSEGO, Mich. — The Otsego District Public Library is kicking off it's annual early literacy fundraiser Tuesday. This winter, the library is paying tribute to the classic chapter book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl. The library's program room was transformed into some of the Wonka factory...
OTSEGO, MI
WWMT

City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County

Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
CASS COUNTY, MI

