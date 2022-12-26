Read full article on original website
WOOD
Exodus Place helps people get back on their feet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. Donations of any size can help provide food and shelter, and are also essential due to the rising heating bills now that we are in the heart of winter. Robb...
WWMT
Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
WOOD
Creating change in the Battle Creek community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As we come to the end of the year, we are likely looking to the future and what is ahead in the new year. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!
WOOD
There is help out there for chronic neuropathy pain
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – have you ever been told that the pain and numbness you suffer from is permanent and untreatable? Our next guest may have a solution for you! Joining us today is Dr. Karen May, from Momentum Health Neuropathy Center. She is Certified in Chronic Pain and Neuropathy, and is a Neuropathy Survivor herself.
GR family continues tradition, provides Christmas for the homeless
The Rosinksi family in Grand Rapids joined with friends to deliver Christmas cheer, meals, snacks and warm clothing for the homeless.
WWMT
Kwanzaa Festival to offer free events in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo is celebrating Kwanzaa with a week long festival that kicked off Monday. The festival was created by Soul Artistry along with other local organizations, according to event organizers. Fun at the library: Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library. On...
WWMT
Tools and merchandise worth thousands stolen from farm and fleet store in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — Thousands of dollars worth in merchandise were stolen Thursday evening at a farm and fleet store in Holland. Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident at around 7:30 p.m. to Blaine's Farm and Fleet. A male suspect fled the store with a...
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
WWMT
New event center and wedding venue coming to downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new event center is expected to move into a historic Main Street East building in downtown Kalamazoo. The new development is scheduled to open at 251 E. Michigan Ave. in the summer of 2023, according to Rachel Krasinski, director of operations for the Treystar Hospitality Division via LKF Marketing.
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest
Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Covid relief money soon to benefit Kalamazoo community
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As the worst of the pandemic continues to fade in the rearview mirror, a good chunk of the Covid Relief money granted by the American Rescue Plan will finally begin to flow into the Kalamazoo community in 2023. It took Kalamazoo City and County...
WWMT
Water service work to impact traffic on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Road work continues on Kalamazoo's Westnedge Avenue. Westnedge road work: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting Jan. 2, one southbound lane of South Westnedge Avenue between Elys Way and Hutchinson Street will be closed for a new water service installation, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Thursday.
Boil water advisory in Kalamazoo Township neighborhood
Work on the water system prompted a boil water advisory near Kalamazoo Wednesday.
WWMT
Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library
OTSEGO, Mich. — The Otsego District Public Library is kicking off it's annual early literacy fundraiser Tuesday. This winter, the library is paying tribute to the classic chapter book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl. The library's program room was transformed into some of the Wonka factory...
Allegan County Central Dispatch continues tradition of 'Be On The Lookout for Santa'
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan County Central Dispatch sent a special "Be On The Lookout" for first responders and other listeners on Christmas Eve as Santa Claus made his way through Allegan County. That BOL reading:. "Allegan Central to all stations, units and listeners, please prepare to copy a...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo parts ways with Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo reached a separation agreement with former Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley, officials said Thursday. The announcement follows an investigation into alleged harassment complaints against the former chief. In the agreement between Coakley and the city, Coakley will remain on...
Toddler with special needs receives quilt to keep her warm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A very special little girl will feel a little bit warmer this winter with a custom-made quilt made for her by a Holland-based quilt-making ministry. Love Sews Ministry created the quilt for Island Hines, 3, after Hines’ Grand Rapids Community College Fratzke Early Childhood Learn Lab (ECLL) instructor, Julie Sizemore, nominated her.
Drunken man poops on PT Cruiser, tells hospital staff his blood will be ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently had an encounter that is hard to believe. And it involves a PT Cruiser, owls, poop and Natural Ice. Still here? Read on. According to an official DNR report, the bizarre incident occurred in early-December...
WNDU
Woman injured after car, SUV collide in Cass County
Goodwill Industries of Michiana receives aid to help pregnant women, children. Goodwill Industries of Michiana is getting funding to help fight the maternal and infant mortality crisis. Updated: 10 minutes ago. Since it began, law enforcement has conducted 2,020 check-ins with felony offenders. Crews extinguish fire at Bertrand Township home.
WWMT
Drivers to find alternate route due to removal of Kalamazoo County Justice Facility crane
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo drivers will have to find an alternate route. Eleanor Street is scheduled to be closed between North Park Street and North Church Street due to the removal of a crane that has been in use to build the Kalamazoo County Justice Facility, according to city officials.
