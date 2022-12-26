Read full article on original website
Person found shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed overnight in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of N. Watkins near Brown. According to Memphis Fire officials, they received a call about the shooting at 1:48 a.m. Thursday morning. MPD...
Two people, including child, shot early morning in Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a child, were taken to hospitals Thursday morning after gunfire in the Raleigh neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on James Road. One person, an adult, was taken to Regional One Hospital in...
Woman arrested after robbery attempt, boyfriend dies, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested last week after being part of a robbery attempt that left her boyfriend dead, according to court documents. Kerryoni Brown was booked into the county jail and charged with reckless homicide, robbery and tampering with/or fabricating evidence, the documents said. Officers...
Two men arrested in triple shooting that killed two teens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested in the killings of two teenagers who were with another teen making DoorDash deliveries earlier this month. Julius Black, 19, and Kameron Newsom, 20, were taken into custody in Ohio, the Memphis Police Department said Tuesday. Police said that the two...
Suspects wanted after man gunned down in South Memphis drive-by, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least three men are on the run after a deadly shooting in South Memphis. On Dec. 26, around 12:30 a.m., MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 5100 Block of S. Third Street. Officers were told that four people were at a gas...
Man dies after being shot multiple times in West Memphis, police say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot multiple times in West Memphis, Ark. On Dec. 28, at approximately 10:54 p.m., West Memphis Police officers responded to the intersection of Ingram Blvd and East Barton Avenue about shots being fired in the area and a man laying on the ground.
Suspects in murder of two TN teens arrested in Ohio
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people wanted in connection to a shooting that killed two teens in Hickory Hill earlier this month were captured in Ohio, Memphis Police announced Tuesday. Investigators said on Dec. 17 around 1 a.m., a man was in the area of East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway when he spotted an officer […]
Men wanted after firing shots at Memphis home on Christmas morning, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are wanted after they fired shots at a Memphis home early Christmas morning, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. Monday on Kerr Avenue. A video shows three men exiting a dark-colored Infiniti FX35 and firing...
actionnews5.com
2 killed in crash on Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
Couple gets in shootout with would-be car thieves outside East Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting outside a restaurant at Poplar Avenue and International Place in East Memphis, police said. “I saw a young lady who was standing right here. She was being held up by...
Shooting suspects got away in man’s car after leaving him critically injured, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured Monday night during a shooting in Memphis. According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting at Hubert and University at 9:16 p.m. The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. The suspects got away in the victim’s red...
Men wanted after using axe-sledge hammer to break into Memphis barber shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are on the run after breaking into a Memphis barber shop early Monday, police said. Officers responded about 4 a.m. Monday to the business on Mendenhall Road and found that the men used an axe-sled hammer with a red handle to break inside, police said.
Memphis area store owner shot to death on Christmas day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a convenience store owner on Sunday. Around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, the Covington Police Department responded to a call at the Bull Market Convenience Store located at 510 Highway 51 South. According to reports, an unresponsive person had been discovered by customers who entered […]
Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
1 killed, 2 critically injured in South Memphis multi-car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition Tuesday night after a multi-car crash in South Memphis. Memphis Police officers and Memphis Firefighters responded to the scene at the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. ABC24...
Mississippi’s first electronic-sniffing K-9 calls DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office home
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office places a lot of pride in busting human traffickers and those responsible for child exploitation. FOX13 found out a new officer has made a huge impact on that department in one month’s time, and he’s not costing it anything except for maybe some dog food.
Have you seen her? | Memphis family offers $5,000 reward for finding missing mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have been looking for a missing Memphis woman for more than a month, and her family is asking the community for help finding her. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was reported missing Nov. 12 after she was last seen leaving Superlo Foods at 2269 Lamar Avenue, and she has since not been found.
MPD continues search for woman missing over a month
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are continuing the search for a missing woman who was last seen over a month ago. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was last seen Nov. 12 at a business in the 2200 block of Lamar, MPD said. Her family has not seen or heard from her...
Woman dies in fire at Marshall County home, authorities say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A woman who reportedly died Monday morning after a fire at a home in Marshall County has been identified as a 22-year-old, authorities said. Authorities said that the fire happened at a home on the 300 block of Mount Olive Road. Marshall County Coroner James...
actionnews5.com
2 car crashes cause traffic delays in DeSoto Co.
DESOTO CO, Miss. (WMC) - Two car crashes in DeSoto County are bringing a delay to travelers. There is a car crash in Southaven at Interstate 55 past Pleasant Hill Road / Nesbit Road exit 284, and another in Hernando near Interstate 269. Southaven Police Department is investigating a crash...
