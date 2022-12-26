ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce Charter Township, MI

Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

Paying off holiday bills: Make a plan, stick with …. As many face credit card debt from the holidays, one expert says it’s important to make a plan on how to pay it off. (Dec. 28, 2022) Financial expert on how to pay off holiday debts. As many face...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

This Holiday Song Parody by Da Yoopers Really is Pure Michigan

I don't know how I've missed this for so long. Sure, Christmas has come and gone. But, that doesn't mean that people stop enjoying holiday music. In fact, traditionally, at least in my experience, it's quite common to hear holiday music in stores, restaurants, and beyond for the entire week between Christmas and New Year's Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

A year in review with the hosts of Community Connect

Southfield (CW50) - This week's episode of Community Connect is unique to anything we've done with the show before. We have two incredibly talented hosts who trade off each week to interview some of metro Detroit's most selfless people, unique individuals, and organizations making a difference in the community.Both Lisa Germani and Jackie Paige join each other on the set of Community Connect to interview one another about their careers in the entertainment industry, how they became involved with the show, and the guests who had the greatest impact on them throughout their time hosting.First, Lisa had the opportunity to interview...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Stella’s Cafe Is A Hotspot For Snowmobilers

Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

5 Michigan Pasty Shops That Ship Their Goodies Nationwide

I think we can all agree that Pasties are delicious. But, heaven forbid you ever move out of Michigan. What will you do then? WHERE will you get your Pasty fix??. Not to fear, there are several spots around Michigan that actually ship their Pasties nationwide. Should you move out of the Mitten State or desire to send the beloved Michigan treat to friends or families, these places should be able to help you out.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

As snow melts, take steps to protect your home

West Michigan received 18 to 20 inches of snow in the last storm and this week warm temperatures are expected. Kent County officials have a message for residents concerned about potential flooding. (Dec. 28, 2022) As snow melts, take steps to protect your home. West Michigan received 18 to 20...
MICHIGAN STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples

The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

BBB reveals 2022's top scams in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan is revealing the top consumer scams of 2022. For the second year in a row, the top scam in West Michigan was related to online purchasing. These online purchasing scams are considered to be the riskiest scam for consumers, according to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Reporter.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29

If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

Chippewa Valley High School grad makes Forbes' 30 Under 30

(CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township native finds her name on a prestigious list of young professionals."You can do anything you set your mind to if you roll up your sleeves and do the work to back it up," says Forbes' 30 under 30's newest member, Kelly Henckel. It's a piece of advice she would have given herself back during her days at Chippewa Valley High School.Henckel is named to the Forbes list for her work as a lead project manager for Mojang Studios. Mojang is best known as the studio that created the popular video game Minecraft.Henckel recalled her...
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI

