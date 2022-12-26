Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Related
wwnytv.com
Troopers buy Christmas presents for kids after arresting father for domestic violence
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – Troopers in Michigan pooled their own money to buy a family Christmas presents after they learned the father, whom they arrested, did not buy any gifts for his children. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were sent to the home on Christmas Day...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
WLNS
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
Paying off holiday bills: Make a plan, stick with …. As many face credit card debt from the holidays, one expert says it’s important to make a plan on how to pay it off. (Dec. 28, 2022) Financial expert on how to pay off holiday debts. As many face...
This Holiday Song Parody by Da Yoopers Really is Pure Michigan
I don't know how I've missed this for so long. Sure, Christmas has come and gone. But, that doesn't mean that people stop enjoying holiday music. In fact, traditionally, at least in my experience, it's quite common to hear holiday music in stores, restaurants, and beyond for the entire week between Christmas and New Year's Day.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
A year in review with the hosts of Community Connect
Southfield (CW50) - This week's episode of Community Connect is unique to anything we've done with the show before. We have two incredibly talented hosts who trade off each week to interview some of metro Detroit's most selfless people, unique individuals, and organizations making a difference in the community.Both Lisa Germani and Jackie Paige join each other on the set of Community Connect to interview one another about their careers in the entertainment industry, how they became involved with the show, and the guests who had the greatest impact on them throughout their time hosting.First, Lisa had the opportunity to interview...
Stella’s Cafe Is A Hotspot For Snowmobilers
Snowmobile season is in full swing in Northern Michigan. Michigan is home to 6,500 snowmobile trails, the state with the sixth most trails in the U.S. Many miles of those trails are located in Northern Michigan, making it a great spot for riders. Restaurants say they’re enjoying a surge in...
fox2detroit.com
Mt. Clemens business owner finds store submerged in water, merchandise destroyed
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - When a Mt. Clemens store owner went to his shop to feed his cat, he discovered a mess that destroyed his merchandise and the building. "We got here around noon on Christmas Day to feed our cat Luci and gone, like the whole place was raining water down in here," Lyle Kramp said.
Detroit News
Pig, several cats rescued Monday from burning Chesterfield Twp. home
A pet pig and several cats were rescued Monday from a burning Chesterfield Township house, officials said. No injuries were reported, but the house sustained heavy damage, they said. Police and firefighters were called at about 4:15 p.m. Monday to a house on fire on Anchor Drive south of 21...
Body of Michigan doctor missing since last week found in pond near his home
Police recovered the body of a Michigan doctor who has been missing since last week. According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, divers recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan.
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
103.3 WKFR
5 Michigan Pasty Shops That Ship Their Goodies Nationwide
I think we can all agree that Pasties are delicious. But, heaven forbid you ever move out of Michigan. What will you do then? WHERE will you get your Pasty fix??. Not to fear, there are several spots around Michigan that actually ship their Pasties nationwide. Should you move out of the Mitten State or desire to send the beloved Michigan treat to friends or families, these places should be able to help you out.
WOOD
As snow melts, take steps to protect your home
West Michigan received 18 to 20 inches of snow in the last storm and this week warm temperatures are expected. Kent County officials have a message for residents concerned about potential flooding. (Dec. 28, 2022) As snow melts, take steps to protect your home. West Michigan received 18 to 20...
travelnowsmart.com
Top 10 romantic getaways in michigan for couples
The following are the top 10 most romantic weekend getaways that couples may experience in the state of Michigan. The top 10 most romantic weekend getaways in the state of Michigan are for couples to enjoy together. If you and your significant other are thinking about taking a trip away...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Michigan
Michigan might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Michigan.
BBB reveals 2022's top scams in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Better Business Bureau of Western Michigan is revealing the top consumer scams of 2022. For the second year in a row, the top scam in West Michigan was related to online purchasing. These online purchasing scams are considered to be the riskiest scam for consumers, according to the 2021 BBB Scam Tracker Risk Reporter.
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Michigan postal worker injured in crash near Grand Rapids
A U.S. mail truck and a semi-truck crashed near Grand Rapids on M-57 by Shaner on December 23, leaving postal worker Dorjones severely injured.
It Was So Cold Birds Literally Froze To The Ground Across The Great Lakes
Listen, me and waterfowl haven't always been the best of friends. I make it no secret that geese, in particular, are my mortal enemies - Honking Murder Chickens who will attack me given any opportunity. Never fails. BUT, that said, I still never wish harm on them, let alone exposure...
Chippewa Valley High School grad makes Forbes' 30 Under 30
(CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township native finds her name on a prestigious list of young professionals."You can do anything you set your mind to if you roll up your sleeves and do the work to back it up," says Forbes' 30 under 30's newest member, Kelly Henckel. It's a piece of advice she would have given herself back during her days at Chippewa Valley High School.Henckel is named to the Forbes list for her work as a lead project manager for Mojang Studios. Mojang is best known as the studio that created the popular video game Minecraft.Henckel recalled her...
Comments / 0