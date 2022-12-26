Pittsburgh Panthers to go with senior quarterback Nick Patti as starter in Sun Bowl

The Pittsburgh Panthers feel they are in good hands entering Friday's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against UCLA.

Redshirt senior quarterback Nick Patti likely will get the start in the noon kickoff for the 8-4 Panthers against the 9-3 Bruins. The starting spot opened with the departure of quarterback Kedon Slovis, who has transferred to Brigham Young. There is the possibility that Nate Yarnell also will see time under center.

"Our guys believe in Nick," Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said. "He's shown leadership for us."

Patti redshirted in 2018 when the Panthers were last in El Paso and lost 14-13 to Stanford.

He completed 26 pf 43 passes in 2019, scored two touchdowns in 2020 as the goal-line quarterback in 2020 and started last year's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and had 27 yards rushing before suffering a collarbone injury that ended his time on the field in that game.

This season, he's completed nine of 20 passes for a touchdown.

"I feel good. I was here in 2018. people here are great, great city, love being back," Patti said. "The bowl games are weird. You get a couple of weeks off, so you have to train your body and have time to rest. The (bowl) experience last year was great. I was ready for it. I'll be ready to show out again."

Patti will be one of two key backups seeing time in the offensive backfield for the Panthers. Running back Rodney Hammond Jr. will play an even bigger role for the Panthers due to starter Israel Abanikanda declaring for the NFL draft.

"I have a good connection with Rodney Hammond," Patti said. "We've had a lot of reps together and I feel comfortable being with him. This is my fifth year here. I'm the older guy here; I come out with a positive mindset, positive attitude and confidence."

Pittsburgh wide receiver Jared Wayne said his relationship with Patti is a solid one and expects an easy transition into the bowl game.

"Nick and I have been together for four years and we have a good connection," Wayne said. "It didn't take long for us to be on the same page."

UTEP's Golding steps up for Pitt players

Narduzzi credited UTEP men's basketball coach Joe Golding, whom he does not know personally, with an assist with three of his players who arrived late at the airport due to flight delays or cancellations. Golding picked up the players and got them to practice.

Upon the team's arrival in El Paso, Narduzzi talked about El Paso's hospitality and Golding's act of kindness proved that to be true.

