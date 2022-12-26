ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘So wholesome’ – Watch Saka run over to hug Henry while Arsenal legend is working as pundit for Amazon Prime

By Tony Robertson
ARSENAL'S past and present were represented on Amazon Prime as Bukayo Saka and Thierry Henry shared a hug.

With the return of the Premier League following a mid-season break for the World Cup, Henry also returned to the UK to work as a pundit on Amazon Prime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPrXB_0jv11ZpA00
Bukayo Saka runs over to hug Thierry Henry Credit: Amazon Prime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LeYng_0jv11ZpA00
Fans online described the interaction as 'wholesome' Credit: Amazon Prime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDs3D_0jv11ZpA00
Saka then ran off to finish his preparations ahead of the West Ham game Credit: Amazon Prime
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWyYS_0jv11ZpA00
The Gunners ace scored an equaliser in the second half Credit: Reuters

But while he was working, England World Cup star Saka ran over to the Gunners legend.

The pair then embraced each other in a hug before Saka left to continue his warm-up ahead of the game against West Ham.

And the "wholesome" hug left fans feeling warm and fuzzy.

One user said: "That was wholesome seeing Saka and Henry hugging."

A second user said: "Saka hugging Henry, the long hug. wholesome fellas."

A third added: "Me feeling all parental again."

Another referred to their respective eras at the club, saying: "Legend and future legend."

Meanwhile, another fan said: "GOAT to GOAT ❤️."

When the match started, Saka was at the centre of controversy as the Gunners saw a potential early goal ruled out for offside.

The linesman flagged for offside despite it initially appearing that there was no offence.

However, replays showed it was the right call because Martin Odegaard's pass flicked off Saka's heel before the ball fell to Eddie Nketiah.

And when the touch happened the Arsenal striker was in fact in an offside position, hence denying the North Londoners an opening goal.

But they then found themselves on the wrong end of another decision after William Saliba brought Jarrod Bowen down inside the area.

Said Benrahma stepped up to convert the penalty past Aaron Ramsdale, much to the dismay of a returning Arsene Wenger.

The legendary boss returned to the Emirates for the first time since leaving the club in 2018.

But Saka drew the hosts level with a calmly taken goal that Henry would have been proud of.

Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah then got on the score sheet as Arsenal kept their title charge on course.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have submitted a £52.5million bid for Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

