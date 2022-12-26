Read full article on original website
These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin
One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
Minnesota Tax Collections Exceeded Brand New Forecast
Minnesota tax collections exceeded expectations in November just weeks after the state issued an updated revenue forecast that predicts a record-setting budget surplus of over $17 billion. The monthly update from the Minnesota Office of Management and Budget shows the state's net general fund revenues in November totaled just over...
Unemployment Rates Edged Higher Across SE Minnesota in November
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - After two consecutive months of declines, the unemployment rate for the Rochester area edged a little higher in November. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the jobless rate for Olmsted County was at 1.6% last month. The rate was up 2-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month but was 2-tenths of a point below the rate from November of last year. It was also considerably below the 2.3% rate from November 2019 before the start of the pandemic.
Medical Examiner ID’s Body of Missing Minnesota Man
Stillwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the body found Christmas night near Stillwater was 20-year-old George Musser. Musser was reported missing Saturday morning. He was last seen leaving a downtown Stillwater bar shortly after 2 a.m....
Another Coating of Snow For SE Minnesota This Evening
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Snow is expected later today across southern Minnesota and northeast Iowa. The National Weather Service is predicting up to 3 inches of new snow could accumulate in the region starting in the late afternoon and ending early Monday. The latest forecast for Rochester calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow by midnight.
You’ve Never Seen This Item On Iowa’s Facebook Marketplace Before [PHOTOS]
Do you ever tap the marketplace button when you're scrolling through Facebook trying to waste time during the day? Facebook Market place can be a fascinating rabbit hole to dive into. If you're looking for a certain item or just want to do some internet window shopping, Facebook's marketplace is a fantastic place to start. It's also a fantastic way to waste a quick 30 minutes if you're waiting at the DMV or the doctor's office.
Minnesota Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks Decline
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of people hospitalized with influenza in Minnesota has declined for a second straight week. The weekly flu update from the Minnesota Department of Heath shows there were 264 flu-related hospitalizations statewide during the week that ended on December 17. That's down from the 400 hospitalizations reported the previous week and the over 550 hospitalizations reported in late November and early December.
This is Minnesota’s Favorite Christmas Movie, is it Yours?
Only 2 days till Christmas!! And hey if you can’t go anywhere for the holidays due to Minnesota’s blizzard, might as well spend time watching Christmas movies!. Did you know today is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day? What better way to celebrate it than a Friday night with family when it’s oh-so cold outside, and watch Minnesota's favorite holiday movie!
So, Who’s Open on Christmas Eve in Minnesota This Year?
If you need to do any last-minute Christmas shopping or want something to do the day before Christmas don’t worry, because some places will still be open! However, hours are probably changing due to the holiday, so I have a list here of many places that will be open, closed, or changing hours in Minnesota, as well as Owatonna.
Whiteout Conditions Likely in SE Minnesota Through Friday Night
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) -The blizzard warning is still on. Travel conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate across southeastern Minnesota, where a blizzard warning will be in effect from 6 PM tonight through 6 AM on Saturday. The National Weather Service says to expect sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts approaching 50 mph. With the recent addition of 2 to 4 inches of fluffy snow, forecasters are warning of the likelihood of whiteout conditions, especially in open areas.
MnDOT Reminds Drivers to Stay Out of Snow Plow Blind Spots
The snow plows have had a busy start to the winter season, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be aware of, and stay out of snow plow blind spots. **Be patient. Stay back. Stay safe! **Remember, our snowplow drivers are working to improve road conditions for...
IA TV Sports Reporter Mad He Has to Cover Morning Weather (WATCH)
A sports reporter from Iowa is going viral this morning after all but losing it on-air during a morning show. The video has gone SO viral, already, that he has had companies making shirts with phrases that he said on air. Mark Woodley, who works for KWWL in Iowa, was...
15 of the Absolute Worst Secret Santa Gift Ideas in Minnesota
Have you ever had a Secret Santa that gave you the absolute best gifts? If so, you are lucky, because there are a bunch of Secret Santas out there that seem to be shopping from the "Do Not Buy" list. 15 of the Absolute Worst Secret Santa Gift Ideas in...
Salvation Army Receives Special Gift
UNDATED (WJON News) - The Salvation Army got a very unique gift in one of their kettles this season. An anonymous donor dropped a wedding ring from a woman who passed over 50 years ago into a kettle in North Dakota. The included note reads the ring belonged to a...
