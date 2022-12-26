Lights at the Farm in Mesa is a wonderful holiday event to share with the entire family, with a synchronized light show, ice skating, and more!. Christmas is over. The gifts are open, the wrapping paper is thrown away, the boxes are piled up and now it’s time to settle in and enjoy some time off work and school, and eat leftovers. But there is still holiday fun to be had! Until December 30th, Vertuccio Farm in Mesa is hosting Lights at the Farm, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

MESA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO