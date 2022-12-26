Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIS-TV
Safety concerns at Colony Apartments in Columbia
Safety concerns at Colony Apartments in Columbia
Columbia apartment residents still dealing with water, heating issues after pipes burst
COLUMBIA, S.C. — People across the Midlands are still struggling with broken pipes or low water pressure due to the recent cold weather. "It came in so fast, I didn’t have a chance to do anything because it flooded," Rosewood Hills resident Belinda Baker remembers. Baker says she...
Evacuated residents from Colony Apartments still struggling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After demands for water and heat at Colony Apartments, residents were evacuated on Tuesday night. Now, City of Columbia officials say residents may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department continued making rounds at the apartments...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather 12/229/22 midday
WIS First Alert Weather 12/229/22 midday
WIS-TV
Columbia Water sees high demand following freezing temperatures in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hundreds of people in the Midlands are without water due to the past weekend’s freezing temperatures, according to Columbia Water. A local plumber says he’s been inundated with calls from people who are still without water following those freezing temperatures and now a lack of supplies is making it even harder to do his job.
abccolumbia.com
Mayor Rickenmann reacts to Columbia residents living with no heat, water
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A deadly shooting in Columbia ends up tipping city officials to another situation at the Colony Apartments along West Beltline Boulevard. According to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, while police were on the scene of a deadly shooting they notified him that there were residents who have been living at the same complex without heat or water for at least three days. A system the Mayor says are connected to each other, but not operated by the city.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Water Department fixing water issues due to weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Water Department says it’s working on fixing the water issues in the wake of freezing temperatures. Officials say customers may experience low water pressure due to outages in the area. Orangeburg County is also experiencing low water pressure due to frozen...
WIS-TV
Irmo police announce traffic safety checks near Irmo, Columbiana Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checks this upcoming Friday, December 30. Officials said officers will be regulating the checks from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the intersection of Irmo Drive and Friarsgate Boulevard, while the second intersection will be from 9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. near the 900 Block of Columbiana Drive.
WIS-TV
Columbia city officials looking into conditions at Colony Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple local agencies and Columbia city officials are looking into the Colony Apartments amid multiple issues, including poor living conditions and crime. Those issues came to a head on Tuesday night when all tenants were forced to evacuate after living without adequate water pressure or heat...
WIS-TV
Colony Apartments under investigation by Columbia city officials
Colony Apartments under investigation by Columbia city officials
WIS-TV
Orangeburg DPU experience water leaks due to cold weather
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Public Utilities City of Orangeburg is telling customers what to do in the event of a water line break. Officials said the DPU water treatment plant is producing a record volume of water for the system due to the number of breaks. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing in the upcoming days, and the number of breaks will more than likely increase.
coladaily.com
Many residents in Richland County experiencing low water pressure and outages
A number of residents in lower Richland County are experiencing low water pressures and water outages. According to Columbia Water, crews are on site and actively working to resolve the issue. Many customers are letting their faucets run to avoid frozen pipes because of the cold temperatures. Columbia Water said...
List: Some trash pickup days changed due to holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local governments are closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. That means some trash pickup days will be changed. Here are the changes we know about. City of Columbia. The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department will be operating on a regular schedule on...
abccolumbia.com
SCHP: Wreck blocks all lanes on I-26 West near Exit 97
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says all lanes are blocked due to a wreck on I-26 West. It happened before 9 a.m. near Exit 97/US-176. Troopers say there are injuries in the wreck as they continue to investigate. Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.
WRDW-TV
Updates on water service, closures, boil orders across CSRA
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA are asking residents to conserve water after below-freezing temperatures spread across the region over Christmas weekend. Augusta. Crews are easing water on for residents in the Saddlebrook and Pebble Creek areas, officials said Tuesday. Residents should start to see water pressure...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: SCDMV Blythewood branch accepting transactions following network outage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) announced all branches are experiencing a network outage state-wide. SCDMV officials say all locations except the Blythewood branch are unable to process any transactions and are currently working on getting the issue resolved. Stay with ABC Columbia for more...
Fire in Lower Richland leads to coroner being called to the scene
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Fire crews say one person escaped and another was found inside a home that burned in Lower Richland on Tuesday morning. Now the coroner has joined the investigation. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the crews responded to the 7800 block of Tradd Street around...
WIS-TV
SC NAACP statement regarding ongoing issues at Colony Apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People gave their opinions about the ongoing issues happening at the Colony Apartment complex. Branch president, L. Oveta Glover delivered the message:. As the President of the NAACP, Columbia SC Branch, and on...
Hundreds of seniors evacuated after pipe burst at Christopher Towers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of seniors are without a home on one of the coldest days of the season after a pipe burst at a Columbia high-rise on Christmas Day. It happened at Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street where, according to Columbia-Richland Fire, freezing temperatures likely led a sprinkler pipe to burst around the sixth floor. This has impacted the electrical system and led to parts of the ceiling falling out.
WIS-TV
Columbia Water asking customers to limit water flow to help reduce high demand
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water is asking customers to limit their water flow to help aid the high demand that has caused problems over the extended holiday. Officials are asking customers to limit their flow to a slow drip (one drop every 3 seconds) to help reduce demand while protecting customers’ pipes.
