Nashville, TN

Busted pipes are sending a flood of calls to restoration companies

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
These frigid temperatures are doing a number on pipes and hot water heaters. Restoration crews are working overtime.

Many people don't have water in their homes due to water main breaks and busted pipes.

Breaks in water lines can send water flooding through a home or building, and the only way to stop it is by shutting off the water and calling in the experts.

"Water came in the house. This is happening all over Nashville right now," said Don Knarr with Blue Chip Restoration.

This homeowner heard the pipe burst but thought the sound came from next door.

"If you were gone say to grandma's house for Christmas, and you come home, you came home to a waterfall running through the middle of your house," said Knarr.

It's been a busy few days as crews remove soaked carpets and wet wall panels.

Knarr says the phone has been ringing pretty consistently through the holidays.

"I think most people got the word about dripping their faucets. That is a big help. Unscrewing your hoses from your outside lines is big help in insulating your outside lines — a big help."

Knarr says insulation is key especially when it comes to sprinkler systems.

"The pipes are specially designed for sprinklers but they are uninsulated so they need to be wrapped in a protective insulation wrap so it will keep the cold out and keep them from freezing."

These tips could also save you time and money.

