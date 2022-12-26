Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Airy News
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
Mount Airy News
City rolls out new website
Just in time for the new year, Mount Airy officials have unveiled a revamped city government website that in addition to serving local citizens is aimed at drawing more visitors and potential new residents to town. “We think this is a way we are going to be able to promote...
Mount Airy News
Vernon retiring from Scenic Motors
Jimmy Vernon is seen in is office at Scenic Ford in Mount Airy, Dec. 22. Since 1975 he has been working at Scenic starting out on the line in the shop before taking over as Service Manager in 1983. Vernon is retiring from Scenic at the end of the year.
Mount Airy News
Major water plant work on tap
Interior concrete walls of sedimentation basins at the Spencer water plant have been in a state of disrepair for many years, which the project will address. When Mount Airy residents turn on a faucet, they might appreciate the clear, clean liquid that emerges without really considering the facilities and processes making this possible — which is where an important new project comes into play.
Mount Airy News
Project Timberlake Yard of the Month
Willie Wayne France celebrates the Project Timberlake Community Organization’s fifth Yard of the Month belonging to Sue Krepps who will have the sign adorn her yard until the first winner of 2023 is selected. The PTCO was formed to help foster a sense of community pride in their neighborhood and awarded a subscription to The Mount Airy News as a prize for winning.
Mount Airy News
Greyhounds finish runner-up at Frank Spencer
WINSTON-SALEM — North Surry won a pair of thrillers in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic Tournament before falling to Mount Tabor in the championship game. The Greyhounds, who started the season 9-0 before falling to one of the top-ranked 4A teams in the state, looked to win their first Frank Spencer Holiday Classic Championship since the 1980s in this year’s tournament. Games were held at R.J. Reynolds and North Forsyth High Schools from Dec. 21-23.
