Crews breach Carmel River Lagoon to prevent flooding
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — Crews from California State Parks, Cal Fire, and Monterey County Public Works were out at the Carmel River Lagoon on Tuesday working on flood prevention measures. They were working on the sandbar in the area to open the river to the ocean. They succeeded in hand-digging...
How wet was it? See the rain totals for the last atmospheric river
SALINAS, Calif. — Tuesday's storm brought widespread rainfall to the Central Coast. The rain exceeded four inches at some of the higher peaks in the region. While more rain is expected in the days ahead, the rainfall totals for Tuesday's storm have been released. Santa Cruz County. Santa Cruz:...
Salinas creek overflows, causing flooding in nearby neighborhood
SALINAS, Calif. — An atmospheric river that swept over the central coast dropped several inches of rain causing a creek in one Salinas neighborhood to spill its banks leading to flooded homes and neighborhoods. In some neighborhoods north of Russell Road and San Juan Grade Road, neighbors woke up...
Caltrans clears rock and debris from Highway 1, fully reopens road in Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Caltrans maintenance workers successfully cleared rock and debris from Highway 1 south of the Paul's Slide area near Nacimiento-Ferguson Road in Monterey County on Thursday morning. The highway was fully open in both directions by 10 a.m. and Caltrans said they will be monitoring conditions...
Man 'surfs' flooded streets of Aptos after atmospheric river
APTOS, Calif. — A viral video shows a man "surfing" flooded streets after a recent California storm originated in Aptos. A category 3 atmospheric river struck the Central Coast of California, flooding areas of Santa Cruz County. Residents in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight.
Farm levee broken near Chualar, Highway 101 slowed
CHUALAR, Calif. — Continued flooding near the town of Chualar in Monterey County has led to one lane of Highway 101 being closed for the majority of the day, Tuesday. According to Caltrans, the slow lane of northbound Highway 101 was closed Tuesday afternoon after a farm levee broke, flooding the field and one lane of the highway.
Search ends for missing Bay Area swimmer in Hawaii
A Bay Area man went missing in Hawaii on Christmas Day while swimming off Kauai’s Anini Beach on the north shore. Multiple Kauai County agencies searched for the 56-year-old Prakash Shroff of Gilroy for four days by air, land and sea. Unable to locate Shroff, the county suspended efforts on Dec. 28.
North Salinas neighborhood floods as Cat 3 atmospheric river drenches the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Residents in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood are dealing with significant flooding due to the Santa Rita Creek overflowing its banks on Tuesday morning. Water crews and county officials reported that the creek has received too much water overnight and was unable to handle the excess. As a result, neighborhoods in the area are experiencing flooding in their homes and garages.
Highway 101 slowed in both directions near Red Barn
AROMAS, Calif. — Highway 101 was slowed Tuesday afternoon in both directions near the Red Barn, near Dunbarton Road. According to the California Department of Transportation, an initial slowdown was caused northbound due to a slide just south of the Red Barn. Crews had an emergency lane closure, but they were finished by 1 p.m.
State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV)- In a combined effort from county and state workers to prevent more flood damages after Monterey County got hit by a big storm Tuesday. State Parks, CAL FIRE and County Public Works were at Carmel River lagoon building a small channel to let the river run to the ocean and not overflow. The post State and county workers dig channel at Carmel River lagoon to help flooding in Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
North Salinas experiences severe flooding during storm
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- In less than 12 hours, North Salinas streets are experiencing almost a foot of water. You can see several homes in the area experiencing severe flooding. This should continue to be a problem throughout the weeks as the storm is slated to persist almost daily. Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig said sandbags and The post North Salinas experiences severe flooding during storm appeared first on KION546.
Major flooding hits Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos
APTOS, Calif. — Neighbors in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood in Aptos woke up to major flooding on Tuesday from relentless rain pouring down overnight. “Definitely, last night and into the morning was the worst that I have ever seen it flooded out here. You could tell that it just poured all night, you could hear it on the roof,” said neighbor Tony Borba.
4 homeless men die in Santa Clara County in a single day
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County says four people who were homeless died in a single day on Tuesday. Each year, about 250 people die on the streets of San Jose. With more cold and rainy weather expected, the county says it's activating emergency procedures at least until Thursday night.
Weather-related outages reported as storm hits Central Coast
PG&E has already kept busy early Tuesday morning as weather-related outages are being reported. The post Weather-related outages reported as storm hits Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Sunnyvale missing person safely located
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said it has located a missing person it had been searching for. Earlier, the department had asked for the public’s help in locating Rod Poitras, who was last seen leaving his home in Sunnyvale on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 12 p.m., according to a tweet […]
Flood watch and high surf advisory in effect Tuesday as storm brings heavy rainfall
SALINAS, Calif. — Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected through Tuesday afternoon. Valleys could see between 1-2 inches, coastal areas will get about 2-3 inches, and the mountains will see 3-5 inches. >>To get the latest traffic map, click here. <<. California Highway Patrol is reporting a number of...
Working on Christmas is just another day for First Responders
SEASIDE, Calif. — Working over the holidays is just another day for first responders, suiting up, and doing their daily routines. Many leave their families at home to come and serve their communities. “That’s what we signed up to do. Unfortunately, we have to work a holiday, but it's...
Preparing for the storm: Where to pick up sandbags on the Central Coast
A severe storm forecast for the Central Coast could bring flooding. If you need sandbags to protect your property here's where you can pick some up. In the Big Sur area, where several inches of rain are expected, you can pick up sandbags at Post Ranch Inn at 47911 Hwy 1.
Northern California Gears up for a Category 4 Atmospheric River
While Buffalo, N.Y. is being inundated with snow, Northern California is fearing serious floods. A category 4 atmospheric river is predicted to target much of the Bay Area with winter weather and torrential rain. The National Weather Service warns that San Francisco, Watsonville, Pacifica, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Boulder Creek could be under quite a bit of water by Tuesday night. That said, many are gearing up to possibly evacuate their homes, if it gets to that point.
Rain Is Coming (A Lot Of It)
After a tranquil last few weeks, 2022 will end on the wet and stormy side! An atmospheric river will be directed at the West Coast in the coming days, setting its sights on the Central Coast Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rain is likely over a longer duration along with gusty winds in the morning. Then, several more systems will follow throughout the week… late Wednesday into Thursday, Friday, and then on Saturday. Storm totals are likely to be very impressive by the time we get to January 1st. Obviously there are a lot details to these individual storms that will be resolved in the coming days, so stay tuned to my forecast!
