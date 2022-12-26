Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
The Exotic Feline Rescue Center cares for its "Big cats" during the winter storm
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rain or snow, the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana is open year-round for visitors. Every season has its own challenges in taking care of exotic cats. The Exotic Feline Rescue Center has 110 cats. It has served as a rescue center for...
WTHI
"Such a special tradition" museum to host New Year's at Noon for kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can ring in the New Year without fighting to stay awake until midnight. The Terre Haute Children's Museum is hosting its New Year's Noon celebration. The event gives kids a chance to celebrate New Year's at noon instead of midnight. The party starts this...
WTHI
Water pipe at local assistant living facility bursts due to winter weather
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local clean-up and restoration workers have been busy after the recent winter weather. One SERVPRO representative says this is the biggest weather event the company has had in Vigo County since the flooding back in 2008. SERVPRO crews have stayed busy cleaning up sites such...
WTHI
Camping fees to increase for holidays in Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Camping trips to Vigo County parks will cost you a little more. This is because the vendor that runs the county's system increased camping prices by a few dollars. Holiday rates will increase by about $5 a day at all three county parks. The rates...
Officials offer tips to combat frozen pipes following storms
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As wind chills fell below -30 degrees at times during the winter storm last week, one of the biggest lasting consequences has been a substantial increase in frozen pipes around the Wabash Valley. Servpro Vigo marketing and communications director Mike Latta said the holiday weekend was one of the busiest the […]
WTHI
"I look forward to it" City of Terre Haute sees tourism, business boost from Wabash Valley Classic
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Classic is going on through Thursday. Not only are there a lot of basketball games being played, but the local economy is getting a win throughout the week. It's a decades-long tradition that's kept fans filling the gyms in Vigo County. The...
WTHI
Christmas mess: water pipes burst inside local high school, causing damage
PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris High School suffered significant damage from a water pipe bursting. A fire suppression line broke inside the school on Sunday. It damaged flooring, electrical systems, and other cables. SERVPRO, the Paris fire department, and maintenance workers responded to the scene on Christmas day. They helped...
WTHI
Vigo County parks to receive infrastructure work
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department continues to work on its capital improvement plan. The parks superintendent says there's been a lot of infrastructure work in the past several years. This year, the department installed new water lines and frost-free hydrants at park properties. The department...
WTHI
Sullivan mayor hopes internship opportunities can attract strong workforce
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The city of Sullivan hopes to attract a strong workforce to the community. Mayor Clint Lamb hopes to bring more young talent into the fold. This year, he started the mayor's intern program. Lamb says the first year of the program was a success, but the...
MyWabashValley.com
Team Green Law shares info on how to handle a car accident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — RT Green with Team Green Law shares important information about what any driver should know in the event of a car accident. From the moment the accident occurs to legal advice regarding damage and injury, Team Green Law is available to help. Offering free advice, Team Green Law can assist in the long process following a car accident.
People using warming center in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at 504 S. 15th Street. Autumn Dowell is […]
WTHI
Nine puppies were abandoned at Terre Haute Humane Society as shelter struggles with overcrowding
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Humane Society says several puppies were abandoned at the shelter on Wednesday night. A litter of nine puppies and one dog were dumped. And then on Thursday alone, 27 animals were taken to the shelter. The humane society is already dealing with...
WTHI
New fast food chain opens in Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new fried chicken fast-food restaurant is officially open in Brazil, Indiana. KFC recently opened in a new location. We first told you about the new development in January of this year. You'll now find it up and running at US 40 and Vandalia Street. Several...
WTHI
County commissioner looks to 2023 for Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into the new year, Vigo County is looking ahead to future projects. News 10 spoke with a county commissioner about the projects he looks forward to. Commissioner Chris Switzer shared that he has two major projects for 2023. First, he plans to...
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
Four cats die in 7th Ave. house fire in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute house fire was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 26 on 7th Avenue. According to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were on the scene for a little over an hour and a half. The house is located in the 2000 block of 7th Ave. […]
Two people flown to hospital after serious crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control. Vantlin said the […]
WTHI
Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Announces Outdoor Decorating Contest Winners
We want to congratulate our Exterior Decorating Contest winners!. For more information about the contest visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1072059770125180/
Structure Fire claims life of one in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames. As a […]
Comments / 0