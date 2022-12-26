ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

WTHI

Camping fees to increase for holidays in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Camping trips to Vigo County parks will cost you a little more. This is because the vendor that runs the county's system increased camping prices by a few dollars. Holiday rates will increase by about $5 a day at all three county parks. The rates...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Officials offer tips to combat frozen pipes following storms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As wind chills fell below -30 degrees at times during the winter storm last week, one of the biggest lasting consequences has been a substantial increase in frozen pipes around the Wabash Valley.  Servpro Vigo marketing and communications director Mike Latta said the holiday weekend was one of the busiest the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Christmas mess: water pipes burst inside local high school, causing damage

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Paris High School suffered significant damage from a water pipe bursting. A fire suppression line broke inside the school on Sunday. It damaged flooring, electrical systems, and other cables. SERVPRO, the Paris fire department, and maintenance workers responded to the scene on Christmas day. They helped...
PARIS, IL
WTHI

Vigo County parks to receive infrastructure work

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department continues to work on its capital improvement plan. The parks superintendent says there's been a lot of infrastructure work in the past several years. This year, the department installed new water lines and frost-free hydrants at park properties. The department...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Team Green Law shares info on how to handle a car accident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — RT Green with Team Green Law shares important information about what any driver should know in the event of a car accident. From the moment the accident occurs to legal advice regarding damage and injury, Team Green Law is available to help. Offering free advice, Team Green Law can assist in the long process following a car accident.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

People using warming center in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A number of warming centers have opened in the Wabash Valley to give people shelter from the extreme cold. We checked in with Reach Services’ warming center at their Pathways Day Center. It’s open 24 hours through Monday, Dec. 26. It’s located at 504 S. 15th Street. Autumn Dowell is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

New fast food chain opens in Brazil

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new fried chicken fast-food restaurant is officially open in Brazil, Indiana. KFC recently opened in a new location. We first told you about the new development in January of this year. You'll now find it up and running at US 40 and Vandalia Street. Several...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

County commissioner looks to 2023 for Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As we head into the new year, Vigo County is looking ahead to future projects. News 10 spoke with a county commissioner about the projects he looks forward to. Commissioner Chris Switzer shared that he has two major projects for 2023. First, he plans to...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing

Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
GRANGER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Four cats die in 7th Ave. house fire in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute house fire was reported around 8:00 a.m. on Dec. 26 on 7th Avenue. According to Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry, firefighters were on the scene for a little over an hour and a half. The house is located in the 2000 block of 7th Ave. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two people flown to hospital after serious crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)- A serious crash in Knox County on Wednesday, December 28 around 7 p.m. The crash happened in the area of Mays Road and Decker School House Road in southern Knox County. Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin said the vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver lost control. Vantlin said the […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Popular Terre Haute-based coffee shop announces third location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute coffee shop will soon add an additional location. Little Bear Coffee Company announced the opening of a third location. The business posted a picture of the new spot on Facebook. The building is located on south Third Street, near Lincoln Street.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure Fire claims life of one in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A late-night structure fire ended in a death in Greene County last week. According to the Beech Creek Township Fire Department, the fire occurred late Friday, Dec. 23, at a structure located on Pate Lane, in the Solsberry area. Responding firefighters reported finding the structure engulfed in flames. As a […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN

