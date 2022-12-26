ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

neareport.com

Murder under investigation in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are working a murder case in West Memphis, a release said. At approximately 10:54 PM on December 28, officers responded to the intersection of Ingram Blvd and East Barton Avenue in reference to shots being fired in this area and a male laying on the ground.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday. The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street. Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is crime scene tape around the area with a large...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 killed in crash on Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

2 car crashes cause traffic delays in DeSoto Co.

DESOTO CO, Miss. (WMC) - Two car crashes in DeSoto County are bringing a delay to travelers. There is a car crash in Southaven at Interstate 55 past Pleasant Hill Road / Nesbit Road exit 284, and another in Hernando near Interstate 269. Southaven Police Department is investigating a crash...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Covington Leader

Covington PD investigating Christmas Day murder at Bull Market

The Covington Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man at Bull Market on Christmas Day. Adel A. Elrafei, 57, of Ripley, was found unresponsive by customers at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police said he was found near the counter where the cash register was opened and an undetermined amount of property was missing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
COVINGTON, TN

