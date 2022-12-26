Read full article on original website
Person found shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot and killed overnight in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of N. Watkins near Brown. According to Memphis Fire officials, they received a call about the shooting at 1:48 a.m. Thursday morning. MPD...
neareport.com
Murder under investigation in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – Authorities are working a murder case in West Memphis, a release said. At approximately 10:54 PM on December 28, officers responded to the intersection of Ingram Blvd and East Barton Avenue in reference to shots being fired in this area and a male laying on the ground.
Two people, including child, shot early morning in Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people, including a child, were taken to hospitals Thursday morning after gunfire in the Raleigh neighborhood, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on James Road. One person, an adult, was taken to Regional One Hospital in...
Woman arrested after robbery attempt, boyfriend dies, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested last week after being part of a robbery attempt that left her boyfriend dead, according to court documents. Kerryoni Brown was booked into the county jail and charged with reckless homicide, robbery and tampering with/or fabricating evidence, the documents said. Officers...
Two men arrested in triple shooting that killed two teens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been arrested in the killings of two teenagers who were with another teen making DoorDash deliveries earlier this month. Julius Black, 19, and Kameron Newsom, 20, were taken into custody in Ohio, the Memphis Police Department said Tuesday. Police said that the two...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates car crash in Oakhaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a car crash in Oakhaven on Thursday. The crash happened at Arnold Road and Elmridge Street. Memphis Fire Department dispatch says multiple people were injured and taken to the hospital. There is crime scene tape around the area with a large...
Suspects wanted after man gunned down in South Memphis drive-by, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least three men are on the run after a deadly shooting in South Memphis. On Dec. 26, around 12:30 a.m., MPD officers responded to a shooting call in the 5100 Block of S. Third Street. Officers were told that four people were at a gas...
Three adults, child injured after crash in Southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people — including a child — were injured after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Southeast Memphis, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the crash happened about 5:20 p.m. near Winchester Street and Goodlett Road. A man was critically injured...
actionnews5.com
2 killed in crash on Airways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were killed in a crash on Airways Boulevard near I-240 on Tuesday evening. Memphis police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and police say both drivers died at the scene. MPD is asking for the...
Couple gets in shootout with would-be car thieves outside East Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting outside a restaurant at Poplar Avenue and International Place in East Memphis, police said. “I saw a young lady who was standing right here. She was being held up by...
1 killed, 2 critically injured in South Memphis multi-car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition Tuesday night after a multi-car crash in South Memphis. Memphis Police officers and Memphis Firefighters responded to the scene at the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. ABC24...
Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
Mississippi’s first electronic-sniffing K-9 calls DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office home
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office places a lot of pride in busting human traffickers and those responsible for child exploitation. FOX13 found out a new officer has made a huge impact on that department in one month’s time, and he’s not costing it anything except for maybe some dog food.
Mother loses third son after Rural King shooting in Halls
The family of the 23-year-old who died after a shooting at Rural King in Halls is taking the time to remember their loved one.
Men wanted after using axe-sledge hammer to break into Memphis barber shop, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are on the run after breaking into a Memphis barber shop early Monday, police said. Officers responded about 4 a.m. Monday to the business on Mendenhall Road and found that the men used an axe-sled hammer with a red handle to break inside, police said.
Winchester Road near S. Goodlett Street blocked due to car accident with injuries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police are responding to a two-car crash with injuries on Winchester Road near S. Goodlett Street by the Memphis International Airport. ABC24 crews saw at least one person being transported to local hospitals, and the Memphis Fire Department said three...
Have you seen her? | Memphis family offers $5,000 reward for finding missing mother
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have been looking for a missing Memphis woman for more than a month, and her family is asking the community for help finding her. 33-year-old Jacqulin Vail was reported missing Nov. 12 after she was last seen leaving Superlo Foods at 2269 Lamar Avenue, and she has since not been found.
actionnews5.com
2 car crashes cause traffic delays in DeSoto Co.
DESOTO CO, Miss. (WMC) - Two car crashes in DeSoto County are bringing a delay to travelers. There is a car crash in Southaven at Interstate 55 past Pleasant Hill Road / Nesbit Road exit 284, and another in Hernando near Interstate 269. Southaven Police Department is investigating a crash...
Covington Leader
Covington PD investigating Christmas Day murder at Bull Market
The Covington Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man at Bull Market on Christmas Day. Adel A. Elrafei, 57, of Ripley, was found unresponsive by customers at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday. Police said he was found near the counter where the cash register was opened and an undetermined amount of property was missing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
