paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Thursday
A little drizzle today, a lot of rain tomorrow, and lingering showers Saturday. Rain should have stopped falling by the time the Ball is falling in Times Square. First round of rain could bring up to an inch of precipitation from Indy southward. The next wave into central Indiana brings...
wamwamfm.com
Indiana Could See 60 Degree Temps by the End of the Week
If you’re tired of dealing with cold weather in Indiana, then this is probably welcome news to you… Jason Puma with the National Weather Service says the state is going through a warming trend all week. Many places will get high temperatures in the 50s by Thursday at the earliest.
More than 60 Hoosiers now dead from the flu
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season. The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana. Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 […]
WMAZ
Her mom is sick in Indiana, so when Southwest canceled her flight, she started driving
HOUSTON — The travel nightmare across the country has affected so many people in so many ways. Southwest Airlines canceled 61% of its flights on Wednesday and has already canceled 58% of its flights Thursday, according to FlightAware. For Melissa Clark, it started on Monday, when she was supposed...
White Christmas Part 2 – Southern Indiana Prepares for More Snow
If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
WIBC.com
Most Counties Still Under At Least A “Travel Advisory”
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday morning following the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only eight of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 5:30 a.m.: Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say both lanes on northbound Interstate 69 are closed in southern Indiana due to a crash. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted that information just before 8:00 AM, saying the wreck is near the Pike County and Daviess County line. We will keep you updated.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
WNDU
Crews continue to haul stranded vehicles off I-80 after heavy winter storm
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many who traveled the Indiana Toll Road perhaps experienced a whiter Christmas than they ever could have dreamed of. On Tuesday, crews began the process of removing stranded vehicles from ditches and medians along I-80. From cars to semis, close to 100 vehicles sat,...
Census: Indiana sees smallest population increase in seven years
(The Center Square) – Indiana saw another record-low in population growth this year. The population increased by 0.29% in 2022, marking the smallest annual increase since 2015, a U.S. Census Bureau report this month showed. The population increased by 0.36% in 2021. In the 2010s, Indiana’s population grew by about 31,000 residents per year. With a population of 6,833,037 residents, Indiana is the 17th most populous state in America. ...
warricknews.com
Resolve to take guided hike through an Indiana state park on New Year's Day
Hoosiers looking to get started on new year fitness goals, or simply wanting to enjoy what should be an unusually warm winter day, can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks, forests and lakes, including Indiana Dunes State Park. The guided hikes are...
New Indiana police pursuit policy takes effect January 1
On January 1, 2023, a statewide policy takes effect creating minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
Goose frozen to sand rescued at the Dunes in Indiana
Temperatures across the Chicago area Monday remained below freezing, as a cold snap continues.
readthereporter.com
General Assembly should do the right thing about cigarette taxes
A principal recommendation of the recent Governor’s Public Health Commission report is the urgent need to increase state funding of public health. It’s an essential component of their plan to improve Indiana’s health. In fact, it recommends that funding increase from the present $55 per person to...
wevv.com
Missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana
Death investigation continues into a missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana. Hancock County Sheriff Department announced on social media that Jacobi Gray was found deceased in across the Ohio River in Perry County, Indiana. Perry County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police have joined in the investigation...
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Storm accident tally released by Indiana state police
Indiana State Police say the treacherous weather – and drivers who did not heed their warnings to stay home – created problems on I-80/94 and I-65, leading to some major portions of roadways being shut down.
