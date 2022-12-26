ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather For Thursday

A little drizzle today, a lot of rain tomorrow, and lingering showers Saturday. Rain should have stopped falling by the time the Ball is falling in Times Square. First round of rain could bring up to an inch of precipitation from Indy southward. The next wave into central Indiana brings...
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Could See 60 Degree Temps by the End of the Week

If you’re tired of dealing with cold weather in Indiana, then this is probably welcome news to you… Jason Puma with the National Weather Service says the state is going through a warming trend all week. Many places will get high temperatures in the 50s by Thursday at the earliest.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

More than 60 Hoosiers now dead from the flu

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 16 more people have died of the flu in the Hoosier state this season. The state health department has reported flu activity as “very high” in Indiana. Right now, 64 Hoosiers have died from the flu in 2022. Most of the are 65 […]
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

White Christmas Part 2 – Southern Indiana Prepares for More Snow

If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Most Counties Still Under At Least A “Travel Advisory”

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday morning following the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only eight of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 5:30 a.m.: Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, and Vigo.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say both lanes on northbound Interstate 69 are closed in southern Indiana due to a crash. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted that information just before 8:00 AM, saying the wreck is near the Pike County and Daviess County line. We will keep you updated.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America

Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
INDIANA STATE
The Center Square

Census: Indiana sees smallest population increase in seven years

(The Center Square) – Indiana saw another record-low in population growth this year. The population increased by 0.29% in 2022, marking the smallest annual increase since 2015, a U.S. Census Bureau report this month showed. The population increased by 0.36% in 2021. In the 2010s, Indiana’s population grew by about 31,000 residents per year. With a population of 6,833,037 residents, Indiana is the 17th most populous state in America. ...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown

INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

General Assembly should do the right thing about cigarette taxes

A principal recommendation of the recent Governor’s Public Health Commission report is the urgent need to increase state funding of public health. It’s an essential component of their plan to improve Indiana’s health. In fact, it recommends that funding increase from the present $55 per person to...
INDIANA STATE
wevv.com

Missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana

Death investigation continues into a missing Hancock County, Kentucky man found dead in Indiana. Hancock County Sheriff Department announced on social media that Jacobi Gray was found deceased in across the Ohio River in Perry County, Indiana. Perry County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police have joined in the investigation...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana

Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories

Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

