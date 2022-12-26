Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Deadly Wreck Victim Identified
Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Family Loses Everything After Fire Destroys Elkmont …. The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the...
Overturned 18-wheeler causes road closure on Northbound Parkway access road
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused the Huntsville Police Department to close down the Northbound Parkway access road south of University Drive.
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
North Alabama authorities warn of icy conditions on roadways
With snow falling in the Rocket City, Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is warning residents of some areas to avoid due to icy conditions.
WHNT-TV
State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions
The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other areas around Huntsville, there has been an extremely high number of wrecks. State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions. The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other...
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
WAFF
Authorities close multiple roads across North Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities throughout North Alabama have released updates about the conditions of roads in many counties. The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway, I-65 and Research Park Boulevard are open. The following road closures remain in effect:. Cecil...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Courthouses, municipal buildings delay openings, close in North Alabama counties Tuesday
Courthouses, county offices and municipal buildings in several North Alabama counties have announced delays Tuesday due to the weather. Huntsville Ice Sports Center will be delayed opening until noon. County courthouses in Albertville, Guntersville are closed Tuesday. Limestone County offices and the Lawrence County courthouse, county offices and health department...
WAFF
North Alabama closings and delays
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
WAAY-TV
UPDATES: Road conditions improving across North Alabama as weather warms
4 p.m. Tuesday UPDATE: Most roads are clear. Be mindful of ice on roads that may develop overnight. As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, several roads and bridges throughout some North Alabama counties have been deemed impassable, including streets in some cities and towns. See the full list of closed roads...
Portions of Lincoln County need to Boil Water
Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn., should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county’s emergency management agency (EMA). On Tuesday, the EMA issued a “Drinking Water Warning” for residents in the Hot Rock, Skinem, and Unity communities.
DRINKING WATER WARNING: Lincoln County, Tenn. residents advised to boil water before use
Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn. should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county's emergency management agency.
wbrc.com
Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
‘We will learn from this’: TVA takes ‘full responsibility’ for rolling blackouts in north Alabama
The Tennessee Valley Authority is reviewing why it had to institute rolling blackouts in north Alabama on Christmas Eve to conserve energy as the area experienced below-freezing temperatures. More than 1,100 residents around Huntsville were without power for a large duration of the mandatory rolling blackouts while much of north...
alabamawx.com
All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible
From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
North Alabama family loses everything after home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the single digits, and one Limestone County family's attempts to keep warm may have led to them losing everything.
WAFF
Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
WAAY-TV
Residents at Huntsville apartment complex left without water for 5 days and counting
Freezing cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused water issues and busted pipes throughout North Alabama. For those who live in an apartment complex, the speed at which pipes can be repaired is often left to management. Many residents of The Reserve at Research Park have been without water for...
WAAY-TV
Northbound Memorial Parkway access road shut down after Huntsville wreck
---- Huntsville Police shut down the northbound Parkway Access road south of University Drive after a wreck. It's unclear how long the closure will last. Huntsville Police ask you avoid the area. We are working to learn more about the wreck. We'll update this story as we learn more information.
WAAY-TV
Caring for your car after it drives on wintry roads with salt
After winter weather, your car may need a major cleanup. The salt mixture that's put on the road after a snow or ice storm could alter the cosmetic look of your car over time. The salt mixture breaks down ice and keeps cars from sliding all over the roads, but the salt is corrosive to your car's metals.
