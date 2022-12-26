ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, AL

WHNT-TV

Deadly Wreck Victim Identified

Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Alabama State Troopers have released the name of a man killed in an early morning wreck. Family Loses Everything After Fire Destroys Elkmont …. The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions

The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other areas around Huntsville, there has been an extremely high number of wrecks. State officials talk road conditions after icy conditions. The road conditions here in the Shoals have thankfully stayed pretty safe, but in other...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Authorities close multiple roads across North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities throughout North Alabama have released updates about the conditions of roads in many counties. The City of Huntsville announced that as of 6 a.m., all elevated portions of Memorial Parkway, I-65 and Research Park Boulevard are open. The following road closures remain in effect:. Cecil...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Courthouses, municipal buildings delay openings, close in North Alabama counties Tuesday

Courthouses, county offices and municipal buildings in several North Alabama counties have announced delays Tuesday due to the weather. Huntsville Ice Sports Center will be delayed opening until noon. County courthouses in Albertville, Guntersville are closed Tuesday. Limestone County offices and the Lawrence County courthouse, county offices and health department...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

North Alabama closings and delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With poor weather forecast and bad road conditions, multiple places across North Alabama have announced closings or delays for Tuesday’s work day. The Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be closed Tuesday due to the weather conditions and that only emergency essential personnel should report.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Portions of Lincoln County need to Boil Water

Residents living in some parts of Lincoln County, Tenn., should boil all drinking water before use, according to a new alert from the county’s emergency management agency (EMA). On Tuesday, the EMA issued a “Drinking Water Warning” for residents in the Hot Rock, Skinem, and Unity communities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
wbrc.com

Hazardous roadway conditions reported in parts of Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency report hazardous roadway conditions in parts of Cullman County Monday night. Some icy conditions developed on roads in parts of Cullman County as precipitation fell, along with temperatures, Monday evening. We’re told there were reports of crashes on...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

All Roads in Jackson County Deemed Impassible

From the Jackson County EMA, all roads in Jackson County up in Northeast Alabama have been deemed impassible by tonight’s wintry mischief. Here are more Tweets in from the Spann Twitter Army…. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Winter Weather.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Caring for your car after it drives on wintry roads with salt

After winter weather, your car may need a major cleanup. The salt mixture that's put on the road after a snow or ice storm could alter the cosmetic look of your car over time. The salt mixture breaks down ice and keeps cars from sliding all over the roads, but the salt is corrosive to your car's metals.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

