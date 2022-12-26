Colts vs. Chargers: Gameday roster for Week 16

Here’s a look at the gameday roster for the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) as they host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) on Monday night for a Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts made several roster moves this week, including placing running back Jonathan Taylor on the injured reserve list. They promoted running back Jordan Wilkins to the active roster and signed linebacker Cameron McGrone from the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Leon Halip/Getty Images

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Peter Joneleit via AP

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports