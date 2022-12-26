ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts vs. Chargers: Gameday roster for Week 16

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DS6OE_0jv0ymmc00

Here’s a look at the gameday roster for the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) as they host the Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) on Monday night for a Week 16 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts made several roster moves this week, including placing running back Jonathan Taylor on the injured reserve list. They promoted running back Jordan Wilkins to the active roster and signed linebacker Cameron McGrone from the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLh3A_0jv0ymmc00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PREQw_0jv0ymmc00
Leon Halip/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ymzsy_0jv0ymmc00
Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1otbPB_0jv0ymmc00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRSnT_0jv0ymmc00
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGt1G_0jv0ymmc00
Peter Joneleit via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hji83_0jv0ymmc00
AP Photo/Zach Bolinger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzaUZ_0jv0ymmc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKa1U_0jv0ymmc00
AP Photo/Darryl Webb
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQkrE_0jv0ymmc00
Justin Casterline/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0No7nc_0jv0ymmc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGrlz_0jv0ymmc00
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7qo4_0jv0ymmc00
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Surging Packers can still be eliminated two different ways in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers have won three straight games and are now in a terrific position – even at 7-8 – to steal a playoff spot in the NFC with two weeks to go. As we outlined here, the Packers only need three results to clinch a playoff berth: Wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and one more Commanders loss (to either Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys). In another scenario, only four results are required: Wins over the Vikings and Lions and losses by the New York Giants to the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts sign WR Keke Coutee to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Keke Coutee to the practice squad and released tight end Dominique Dafney from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday. Given that wide receiver Ashton Dulin is in the concussion protocol and unlikely to play against the New York Giants this week, Coutee is likely being brought in as a potential elevation from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants injury report: Xavier McKinney activated, returns to practice

The New York Giants were back on the practice field on Thursday and several players continued to trend in the right direction. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence returned from his veteran rest day and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson continued to practice on a limited basis. The same held true for defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who is playing through a serious neck injury.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

195K+
Followers
248K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy