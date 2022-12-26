Colts elevate LB Segun Olubi from practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts elevated linebacker Segun Olubi from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Olbui will provide depth on special teams and as a last resort in the linebacker room room on defense. He has been with the Colts since signing to the practice squad Sept. 1.

This is Olubi’s first standard elevation of the 2022 season and the first time he’s appeared in a regular-season game in 2022.

Olubi will revert to the team’s practice squad Tuesday.