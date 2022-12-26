The largest shopping center in the United States is the Mall of America. This is much more than a shopping center, it is quite an experience for those who visit it, since in addition to an infinity of stores, it has many places to have fun. It is the shopping paradise in America. It opened its doors in 1992 marking a revolution in shopping centers in the country. There are many attractions for the whole family, such as The Crayola Experience, the Nickelodeon Universe indoor amusement park, an aquarium, miniature golf and more.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO