Texas schedules 9 executions in 2023
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has nine death row inmates slated for execution in 2023. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, who was convicted of murder in Bowie County, is scheduled for execution on March 29. Canales was serving time for rape at the Telford Unit in...
Stolen van connected to two Mississippi escapees pulled from east Texas lake
A pair of Mississippi prison escapees are apparently on the run in Texas after their stolen van was hauled from Lake Fork near Quitman. Someone reported seeing a man push the van down a boat ramp into the water
Break-ins and bailouts; residents in Texas border communities impacted by crime as illegal alien surge continues
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)Photo byTexas DPS. Reports of crimes committed by illegal aliens on private property in Texas border communities are nothing new unfortunately, and there were two incidents of particular concern that occurred in or near Kinney County this past week – a vehicle pursuit ending in a bailout, and an attempted break-in on a ranch.
Texas man appeals death sentence, stating Comedy Central violated his rights
A Texas man is moving to appeal his death sentence, stating a Comedy Central special violated his constitutional rights.
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
Lonely Is The Night: Where Are The Loneliest Cities In Texas?
All of us at one point in life just want to be alone sometimes. Whether it be just to be have our time to ourselves, or we're just tired of dealing with others. But for some of us, living alone is a daily fact of life. Data collected has shown...
Two Men Get Jail Time, Lose Hunting Privileges for Numerous Wildlife Crimes
Two southeast Texas men recently pleaded guilty to numerous misdemeanor wildlife crimes resulting in jail times, five-figure fines and a five-year ban from hunting, according to Sweetwater County Circuit Court records and a Wyoming Game and Fish Department news release last week. Circuit Court Craig Jones on Oct. 26 sentenced...
Record Busters?
, , , , I don’t know what your holiday wish list looks like this year, but here’s hoping all you big bass buffs out there reel in a heavyweight too chubby for Santa to stuff in his fluffy red bag of goodies. Hopefully, somebody will get lucky and catch a new state record. Super-sized largemouths are always females. Most will be nearing peak weight over the next month or so as the spawning season draws near. Experts say a mature female bass with eggswollen ovaries may weigh 10 percent more than it will without. Factor in a healthy breakfast and a...
Nearly 1.8 million apprehensions, gotaways in fiscal '22 in Texas, bulk of illegal entries
(The Center Square) – At least 1.78 million people were apprehended or evaded law enforcement after illegally entering Texas in fiscal 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data obtained by The Center Square from a Border Patrol agent. Texas saw over half of more than 3.3 million...
Governor Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy following winter weather
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for an investigation into Atmos Energy following last week's winter weather.The governor sent letters to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick Wednesday, calling on their agencies to investigate the natural gas distribution company's "failure to prepare for the winter weather" and "deliver critical natural gas service to Texans" last week."Leading up to, and during the winter event, State of Texas agencies worked around the clock to mobilize resources and assist utilities in anyway possible," one of the letters says. Gov. Abbott continued to write that Atmos'...
Hilarious! 5 Things A Non-Texan Has Learned About Texas After Being Here 1 Year!
Having lived in Texas my whole life, there are things I tend to take for granted until I leave our state. I am quickly reminded how lucky we are to live in such a great state. Two things I am especially grateful for? The weather here in Texas and the friendly folks. Having visited quite a few places all over the country, you quickly come to realize and appreciate what you have back home.
Texas foster placement agency closes, citing increased state scrutiny and citations
The San Antonio-based nonprofit Texas Foster Care and Adoption services (TFCAS) is shutting down. The foster placement agency received roughly $2 million a year in state funds to place youth and monitor foster homes. It has been under scrutiny about how it handled sexual abuse allegations against one of its executives, since TPR reported on it in September.
Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Atmos Energy for failing to prepare for arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott is calling for an investigation into Atmos Energy's failure to prepare for last week's arctic blast. He continued to say Atmos Energy failed to deliver critical natural gas service to Texans in North and Central Texas. "Leading up to, and during the winter event,...
Governor Abbott calling for investigation into Atmos energy after gas issues during cold snap
on Wednesday, Governor Abbott sent letters to both attorney general Ken Paxton and Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick calling on their agencies to investigate the natural gas distribution company.
Some of the Most Common Mispronounced Cities and Towns in TX
Living in Texas sure does bring some 'strange' pronunciations, including many cities and towns. These are most common in our area and a few from around the state as well. Let's start with Ganado. Is it GA-NAY-DO OR GA-NAH-DO? We also have one of the most common mispronounced cities located right in our backyard, Refugio, don't get me started on this one LOL.I have also included a town so small that it will never make any list, Weesatche.
Texas Hits Major Population Milestone
The state has crossed a new population threshold thanks to migration to the state from other parts of the country.
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
AAA Texas reveals 2022’s top auto insurance claims
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — According to AAA Texas, 2022 posed numerous challenges for Texans, including inflation, supply chain issues and an increasing number of insurance claims. It might be true that all auto insurance claims are not avoidable, but AAA Texas believes that most are. Your chances of...
9 Best Places in Texas To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Texas, forever! That's what you might be saying to yourself once you retire and are looking for that next chapter of life where you can kick back for some well-deserved rest and relaxation after a...
Here are some of the Texas laws that go into effect in 2023
HOUSTON – Several Texas laws will go into effect in 2023. The laws were passed and signed during the 87th Texas Legislature, and include changes to property taxes, building codes, and more. View the laws and their summaries below. Note that some of the laws listed below went into...
