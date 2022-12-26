ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood; victim identified

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, first responders were called to the 3300 block of Brighton Road for reports of a gunshot victim.

Police said responding units found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as 36-year-old Corey Washington.

According to police, the shooting may have happened after an altercation at a nearby business.

Major Crimes is investigating.

