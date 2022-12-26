Premier Technology selected to be Department of Energy's microreactor metal fabricator

BLACKFOOT — The Idaho National Laboratory has selected a Blackfoot company to be the metal fabricator for a microreactor.

Premier Technology will be the Department of Energy’s Microreactor Applications Research Validation and Evaluation (MARVEL) metal fabricator, according to a recent press release from Premier Technology.

Steven Martinson, chief operating officer at Premier Technology, said the company is thrilled to have been chosen for the project.

“Premier is honored to be chosen as the fabricator for such a key project to INL and the Department of Energy,” he said.

According to Premier Technology, MARVEL is a sodium-potassium cooled test microreactor that will generate 100-kilowatts of thermal power. It will be the first contemporary microreactor in the nation.

Once fabrication is complete, MARVEL will be be assembled at INL’s Reactor Test Facility. There, it will demonstrate integration with clean energy sources in a microgrid and end-user applications, such as hydrogen production.

Doug Sayer, founder of Premier Technology, said being chosen for this project is a milestone for the company.

“We have spent well over a decade building our team of highly skilled craftsman and professionals and investing in the facilities, equipment, technology and programs necessary to support the fabrication needs of reactor developers and researchers,” he said.

Doug Wales, CEO of Premier, said the entire company is committed to ensuring the success of MARVEL.

“We understand the importance and significance of this historic project for INL and the future of nuclear energy in the U.S.” he said.

Yasir Arafat, MARVEL project leader for INL, said this project will be an important step towards using microreactors to provide clean energy.

“Having a local fabrication partner like Premier, with the necessary fabrication expertise and capable of nuclear quality assurance, is important to keep the project moving on schedule,” Arafat said.