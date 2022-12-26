Read full article on original website
WWE SIGNS TOP LUCHADOR, FORMER ROH TV CHAMPION
It was announced during tonight's Lucha Libre AAA Noche de Campeones PPV from Acapulco that former ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee, 27, one of the best Luchadors in the world, has officially signed with WWE. Lee was a multi-time champion in Mexico's CMLL. In Japan, he won the IWGP Junior...
LOTS OF TALENTS JOIN THE TOUR: 12/27 WWE HOLIDAY TOUR IN ATLANTA RESULTS
WWE returned to Atlanta with the following results last night:. *Bobby Lashley pinned Omos with a spear. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch resulted in a no contest when Bayley hit the ring. Lynch sent Bayley into a KOD. *WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day...
WWE STOCK FALLING, BOOKER TOLD NOT TO DO THE SPINAROONIE, BISCHOFF ON VINCE RETIRING, EMMA ON HER RETURN AND MORE
The WWE stock closed today at $67.51, down $2.36 a share. The stock has been in a fall lately, as has the overall market. The stock closed at $80.80 a month ago today so it's taken a pretty big hit during the period, down over 16% in that period. It has also given up most of the gains that it made when Vince McMahon "retired" from the company.
TWO MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL 2023
Scheduled for WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2023, live on the USA Network on Tuesday 1/10/23:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller.
AEW DARK PREVIEW
*Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson. Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz. *The Iron Savages vs. Brandon Bullock & Jameson Ryan. *The Workhorsemen vs. Terrence & Terrell Hughes.
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
AEW did the following angles on last night's episode of Dark Elevation:. Adam Cole gaming video: Garfield Kart is WAYYY Better than Mario Kart!.
DAX HARWOOD TALKS PUNK, CODY, WORKING HEEL AND MORE ON DEBUT OF NEW PODCAST
Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Be Elite Champion Pullover Hoodie (Only Available Until 1/3) "If this mother..." Dax Harwood talks about meeting CM Punk and negative preconceptions about Punk. Dax Harwood talks about how he found out about his 1 on 1 match with CM...
TOP MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR NEXT WEEK'S LIVE WWE NXT
WWE NXT announced the following matches for next Tuesday, their return to live episodes on the USA Network:. *Isla Dawn vs. Alba Fyre - Anything Goes. *The Waller Effect with WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *Axiom vs. Trick Williams. *Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews.
TYSON FURY MAY MISS OUT ON ROYAL RUMBLE, WRESTLEMANIA PAYDAYS DUE TO VISA ISSUES
The US Sun is reporting that Tyson Fury is missing out of making "millions of money" with WWE as he is banned from entering the US due to links with alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan. The report states that WWE were planning for Fury to make an appearance at...
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
"Bullet Club leader Jay White challenges Kauzchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in their first singles match in over three years."
WHY SETH & BECKY MISSED LAST NIGHT'S WWE EVENT
Seth Rollins, in responding to a fan comment about he and Becky Lynch missing last night's WWE live event in Columbus, Ohio, revealed that the tour bus he and Lynch use to travel "broke down on the side of the road", preventing them from being able to make the date.
PRE-SALE TODAY FOR WWE RETURN TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, BAUTISTA PRAISED AS BEST WRESTLER TURNED ACTOR AND MORE
There is an ongoing pre-sale for WWE's return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday 3/12 for a Raw and Smackdown Supershow currently at Ticketmaster.com at this link using code WWEMSG. The Bushwhackers' memoir is now out and available for Kindle. It's a great read. Director Rian Johnson is praising Dave...
BRAND NEW UPPER DECK AEW TRADING CARDS, INCLUDING CM PUNK & MORE, AVAILABLE FROM RINGSIDE COLLECTIBLES
Our friends at Ringside Collectibles announced the following:
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Mickie James in 2022. *The 2022 Year-End Awards. *Reviewing the Best of Impact in 2022.
THE BLOODLINE HEADLINES, BRAY RETURNS TO THE RING, A BIG MOMENT FOR KARRION KROSS, IC LADDER MATCH & MORE: DETAILED 12/26 WWE IN MADISON SQUARE GARDEN REPORT
WWE returned to Madison Square Garden for their annual post-Christmas Holiday Show, a tradition that has run for decades at The World's Most Famous Arena. The show was near sold out, if not 100% sold out with the crowd, mostly families, really enjoying the show. The live event was very much based around making the crowd happy and in that regard, it was an absolute winner of a card. I can see people who will look at the results and scratch their head at the lineup, but in terms of a series of live matches that entertained the audience, WWE had a strong show tonight.
FOUR TOP STARS MISSED WWE EVENT IN COLUMBUS, OHIO, MORE TRAVEL WOES
Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch all missed last night's Raw live event in Columbus, Ohio. We are told that much like the talents and staff heading to NYC for last night's Smackdown event, the travel into Ohio was a complete nightmare. We are told some talents were arriving very late to the show. Talents from both brands have described this week's travel already as beyond frustrating.
MLW FUSION PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's MLW Fusion TV on Pro Wrestling TV:
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE SPIKES, BEST AUDIENCE SINCE SEPTEMBER
The 12/23 Friday Night Smackdown on FOX brought in 2,376,000 overnight viewers, according to Wrestlenomics.com. They did a 0.55 in the 18-49 demo. That was up from last week's show, which saw the series bring in 2,191,000 overnight viewers and 0.52 in the 18-49 demo on FOX. This was their...
WWE HOLIDAY TOUR HITS GREENSBORO AND CLEVELAND TONIGHT
Cleveland, OH - 12/28:. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins - Steel Cage Match. *Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch. *The Miz, Street Profits, The O.C., The Judgement Day, Johnny Gargano, Bobby Lashley,. Greensboro, NC - 12/28:. *Bray Wyatt appearing. *The Bloodline vs....
NEW CENA MERCH, WHAT'S NEXT FOR YOUNG ROCK, ANGLE WRITING FOREWORD FOR WWE BOOK AND MORE
WWE has released a ton of new John Cena merchandise timed for his return this Friday on Smackdown. WWE also released a new shirt for Dominik Mysterio, playing off of him "landing in jail" on Christmas Eve. There is no new Young Rock this week on NBC. The series will...
