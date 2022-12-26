WWE returned to Madison Square Garden for their annual post-Christmas Holiday Show, a tradition that has run for decades at The World's Most Famous Arena. The show was near sold out, if not 100% sold out with the crowd, mostly families, really enjoying the show. The live event was very much based around making the crowd happy and in that regard, it was an absolute winner of a card. I can see people who will look at the results and scratch their head at the lineup, but in terms of a series of live matches that entertained the audience, WWE had a strong show tonight.

