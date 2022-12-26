ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To What Sean Payton Said About Russell Wilson

Earlier this week, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton revealed his quick-fix for Russell Wilson. "I’d wanna cut up of all Russell’s past plays of 30 or more yards from the field and I’d wanna see are there some schemes that he felt very comfortable with," he explained during his time on the Herd With Colin Cowherd.
Larry Brown Sports

Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing

The Denver Broncos on Monday fired Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season as the team’s head coach. The firing came after the 4-11 squad got destroyed 51-14 by a 5-10 Los Angeles Rams team. The Broncos were arguably the biggest disappointment of the NFL season, with the poor play of Russell Wilson leaving... The post Troy Aikman shares the big winner of the Nathaniel Hackett firing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: JJ Watt's Wife Has 10-Word Reaction To Retirement Decision

Legendary NFL pass rusher J.J. Watt surprised fans with his retirement announcement on Tuesday morning. Watt revealed that he had played the final home game of his NFL career, meaning he will be retiring following the 2022 regular season. "Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game....
The Comeback

Broncos announce more firings after Hackett dismissal

The Denver Broncos made big news on Monday when they fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he could finish out his first season. The team wasn’t done making moves to their coaching staff, as they announced several more moves at night. Denver revealed that it had fired two more coaches from the staff. “The Broncos Read more... The post Broncos announce more firings after Hackett dismissal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Golf Digest

Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces

Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
The Comeback

Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude

The Denver Broncos’ lack of success this season can be blamed on several things, but one of the main issues seems to be quarterback Russell Wilson. When the Broncos traded for Wilson, they thought he would improve their offense. They thought wrong. The Broncos offense has been one of the worst in the NFL this Read more... The post Shannon Sharpe slams Russell Wilson’s attitude appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money

Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Marriage Admission

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews took a pass to the body during Saturday's Cowboys vs. Eagles game on Christmas Eve. But Andrews managed to take the hit and continue working. After all, she's married to a former professional hockey player. Andrews' tweet about her marriage went viral on social...
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB

Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit Sports Nation

Odds that Jim Harbaugh becomes Denver Broncos’ next HC

On Monday evening, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team arrived in Arizona, where they will begin making their final preparations for Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Earlier in the day, news broke that the Denver Broncos were firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was still in his first season with the team.
The Spun

Report: Russell Wilson Could Reunite With Former Coach

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has been named as a possible head coaching option to replace a recently-fired Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. If Quinn were to take a head coaching job with the Broncos, he would reportedly want to bring Cowboys coaching analyst Brian Schottenheimer along with him as offensive coordinator.
wearebuffalo.net

Former Buffalo Bills Coach Loses Job In Record Time

It is not often that an NFL head coach loses his job before the end of his first season. But that is exactly what happened to a former Buffalo Bills coach and offensive coordinator. This was Hackett's first-ever head coaching job in the NFL or in college and it did...
The Spun

Look: T.J. Watt Reacts To Brother's Retirement Announcement

It sounds like this is the end of the road for J.J. Watt's NFL career. On Tuesday, the Cardinals defensive end shared a picture with his daughter Koa and wife Kealia, captioned: "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."
