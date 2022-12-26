Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Alabama Defensive Coordinator Announcement
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
Yahoo Sports
Alabama football OC Bill O'Brien responds to criticism
NEW ORLEANS ― Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has been a popular recipient of criticism from fans this season and last. Ahead of the Sugar Bowl, O'Brien was asked Wednesday how he would respond to the criticism of the offense and play-calling. "I don’t really pay attention to...
The last days of Bryant: Six weeks that changed the face, future of Alabama football
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the last in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines Bryant’s decision to retire, the search for his replacement, his final victory in the Liberty Bowl and his death some four weeks later.
Alabama Basketball Teaches Bulldogs to Behave in Starkville
The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team defeated the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 78-67 in Starkville on Wednesday. "The Hump" was packed to the brim and the crowd was loud. The Tide, however, are no stranger to hostile environments and handled it with poise.
What are Alabama Football Players Doing in New Orleans?
There are plenty of things to do in "The Big Easy." So what is the Crimson Tide up to this week?
Alabama Players React to Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Returning for Sugar Bowl
Despite the news that both players will be participating in the game broke over a week ago, players for the Crimson Tide are still sharing their thoughts on the duo's decisions.
Nick Saban, Alabama Football Players Visit Children's Hospital in New Orleans
Right after Sugar Bowl practice, star players from the Crimson Tide spent time giving back to children and healthcare workers.
Postcard from the Sugar Bowl: Day 1
Joey Blackwell, Austin Hannon and Katie Windham have you covered from New Orleans for the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Joseph Goodman: UAB’s new football coach takes aim at Auburn
New UAB football coach Trent Dilfer said something on early national signing day that caught my attention. “We’re looking for the best players in Alabama,” Dilfer said. “If they go to the University of Alabama, that’s awesome. But we’re going to be the next best option.”
Birmingham Bowl brings Carolina teams, fans, ESPN audience
The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
Mississippi State Basketball: Friends with the enemy vs. Alabama
To learn more about Mississippi State basketball’s matchup vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, I met up with Zach from Bamahammer.com to talk about Alabama basketball. This is Zach Breathwaite from Bama Hammer. I am a lifelong Bama fan thanks to my Pops, who was raised in North Alabama. I grew up in eastern North Carolina but have lived in the Atlanta area for close to eight years. I currently live in Covington, GA, where I am a grad student at Georgia State University, and serve as a graduate assistant for the men’s basketball team at Oxford College of Emory University.
Alabama Football Players Discuss their Favorite Cajun Dishes Amidst Sugar Bowl Preparations
Among the many things that makes The Big Easy great, Cajun food and culture are two of the highlights for the Crimson Tide.
How to Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Hosts Alabama
Here's everything to know as the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide battle to begin SEC competition.
Think Nick Saban's Value Underrated? You Don't Know the Half of It: All Things CW
Which school has spent more on its head football coach position since 2007, Alabama or Auburn? The answer might surprise you.
mainstreetmaury.com
Lockwood locked in at Alabama for spring semester
After signing a college football scholarship with Alabama last week, former Independence tight end Ty Lockwood is set to join a growing trend in the sport as he’ll enroll for spring semester classes at the Southeastern Conference school. “I leave Jan. 8 for ‘Bama,” said the 6-4, 225-pounder, who...
Bham Now
If we want to restore our rivers in Alabama, we need to save the skinny water – creeks and streams
The following story is part of Friends of Shades Creek lore as shared by Jim Brown, a former History professor at Samford University. A few years ago, members of the group were observing Shades Creek after a litter cleanup at the now nearly-closed Brookwood Village on the Homewood/Mountain Brook city line.
NOLA.com
Family of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell blames political leaders for his killing
The family of Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, the New Orleans-born comedian who was shot dead -- inadvertently, police suspect -- outside the Rouses grocery store in New Orleans' Central Business District, blamed political leaders Saturday for his killing. “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Sherilyn...
NOLA.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: The history of Mandina’s on Canal Street
One of my favorite restaurants to bring visitors to for a real New Orleans experience is Mandina’s on Canal Street. Was its iconic pink building built as a home? What is its history?. In 1898, Sebastian Mandina came to New Orleans from his native Sicily. He purchased a house...
NOPD cancels search for persons of interest in shooting death of ‘Boogie B’
They are not wanted on criminal charges but are believed to have information on the homicide.
