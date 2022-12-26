ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding has had somewhat of an up-and-down tenure in Tuscaloosa over the last few seasons. This year alone, Golding's unit is 10th in the nation in scoring defense (18.0 ppg), 15th in total defense (311.3 ypg) and 17th in passing defense (186.0), but also surrendered 52 points in a loss to Tennessee and could not get the critical stop it needed in a loss to LSU.
NEW ORLEANS ― Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien has been a popular recipient of criticism from fans this season and last. Ahead of the Sugar Bowl, O'Brien was asked Wednesday how he would respond to the criticism of the offense and play-calling. "I don’t really pay attention to...
The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl drew a sold-out crowd last year, its first year in the new Protective Stadium. That was largely thanks to the Auburn Tigers fan base, which came came out in droves but left disappointed as Auburn lost to the University of Houston, 17-13. It’s unlikely the 47,100...
To learn more about Mississippi State basketball’s matchup vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, I met up with Zach from Bamahammer.com to talk about Alabama basketball. This is Zach Breathwaite from Bama Hammer. I am a lifelong Bama fan thanks to my Pops, who was raised in North Alabama. I grew up in eastern North Carolina but have lived in the Atlanta area for close to eight years. I currently live in Covington, GA, where I am a grad student at Georgia State University, and serve as a graduate assistant for the men’s basketball team at Oxford College of Emory University.
After signing a college football scholarship with Alabama last week, former Independence tight end Ty Lockwood is set to join a growing trend in the sport as he’ll enroll for spring semester classes at the Southeastern Conference school. “I leave Jan. 8 for ‘Bama,” said the 6-4, 225-pounder, who...
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

