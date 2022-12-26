ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horrified family expects Christmas candy — gets skull in the mail instead

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
 3 days ago

It was more of a scare package than a care package.

An Alaska family got the fright of their lives when they opened a parcel from relatives in Australia and discovered a skull inside.

Andrea Eastley — who grew up Down Under — currently lives in Alaska with her three young kids and the clan expected their grandparents to mail them some delicious Aussie treats for Christmas.

However, when the package arrived, it didn’t contain the spread of goodies they anticipated — and instead housed a skull and an array of other eerie items.

Along with the skull — which appeared to be that of a small animal’s — there was also a piece of fabric with symbols on it and a preserved fish in clear plastic which was “wrapped up like a mummy.”

“Super excited to open a package we have been waiting on from nana, with ginger nuts [biscuits] and lollies [candy] to find this,” Eastley captioned a recent Instagram video , which showed her unboxing the bizarre mail.

When speaking with SBS News Australia, Eastley said she wasn’t sure if the skull was real, but noted that there was some dirt on it.

The news outlet also contacted Australia Post who said they had a record of the package arriving in Alaska from Australia in October.

Eastley says there’s no way her mom would have mailed the spooky items as a prank, as she had promised to send the Australian treats to her grandkids as a Christmas gift.

However, she also doesn’t believe there is malicious motive behind the mail delivery.

When the package arrived, it didn't contain the spread of goodies the family expected — and instead housed the skull and an array of other eerie items. The small skull was in the package.
“We think the package had been opened by customs to inspect, and they have put the wrong stuff back in it,” Eastley told SBS News.

The USPS website states that packages can be opened for inspection and, after customs treatment, “the customs officer will repack and reseal the mail.”

The Post has contacted both USPS and Australia Post for further comment.

“We think the package had been opened by customs to inspect, and they have put the wrong stuff back in it,” Eastley told SBS News.
Meanwhile, viewers of Eastley’s Instagram video were left perturbed by the package.

“That’s crazy weird!” one spooked user declared, while another described the contents as “creepy.”

Eastley didn’t disclose what she did with the skull and other items. The whereabouts of her Aussie treats also remains a mystery.

Valerie Jones
2d ago

well damn. somebody somewhere expectin a specimen and ended up with a box of candy. 🥺

Stephan Cooper
3d ago

what a stupid article is this supposed to be news so u got the wrong pacage same thing happens to me every time fedex delivers anything to me should I call the news from now on

gravelord nito
3d ago

I would have called mom and asked what she sent

